Sydney, Australia, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire Blueberry, a leading global forex and CFD broker, has unveiled its new brand platform, a campaign produced almost entirely using generative AI. The launch marks a bold step that mirrors the precision, adaptability, and innovation traders rely on in today's fast-moving markets. The Human Side of AI "For a fintech built with speed and innovation at its core, not embracing generative AI was never an option for this project," said Adam Terrey, Creative & Brand Director at Blueberry. "The team pushed technology to its limits to show the craft of trading at its highest level." AI powered nearly every stage of production — from concept visualisation and script development to visuals, audio design, and post-production. The result was faster timelines, greater flexibility, and the ability to experiment with creative outputs in ways traditional methods can't always deliver. Terrey added, "The way the process and workflow mirrored the markets was uncanny, unpredictable, volatile, and constantly evolving. It demanded total commitment to a plan, but also the adaptability to rewrite it at every step." "Some of the biggest challenges in AI right now are keeping characters stable, environments coherent, and narrative flow intact," explained Jeff Mimery, Head of Product and Creative. "What surprised us was how much more human input and problem-solving the process demanded, not less. The better the AI gets, the more important the human element becomes." Make Your Move The film anchors on Blueberry's promise to traders: precision execution, razor-sharp spreads, and round-the-clock support. "Make Your Move" is a call to action for traders who thrive on decisiveness, skill, and timing. In a world where milliseconds can make the difference, the video's dynamic sequences symbolise the sharpness of execution, the variety of trading instruments offered, and the speed and confidence that define successful…