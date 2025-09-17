2025-09-19 Friday

Bank of Canada cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

PANews reported on September 17 that the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, in line with market expectations. The previous reading was 2.75%.
PANews2025/09/17 21:46
Forward Industries Reveals $4B Stock Sale to Expand Solana Treasury

The post Forward Industries Reveals $4B Stock Sale to Expand Solana Treasury appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Forward Industries, Inc., a major player in managing Solana treasuries, is making moves to expand its financial flexibility and grow its Solana holdings. This comes as the token gains momentum and wider adoption in the crypto market. $4B ATM Program to Boost Growth Forward Industries, Inc. recently announced that it has filed with the U.S. …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 21:46
Crypto Investors Think They’ve Found The Crypto Super App That Could Be Better Than Cardano And Hyperliquid For Just $0.024

The search for the best cryptos to buy has intensified as investors weigh up established altcoins against a new wave of multi-utility projects. While coins such as Cardano and Hyperliquid have large communities, they’ve also been prone to price fluctuations. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is positioning itself differently – aiming to be a decentralised super app offering [...] The post Crypto Investors Think They’ve Found The Crypto Super App That Could Be Better Than Cardano And Hyperliquid For Just $0.024 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/17 21:45
Dogecoin vs Pepe vs Layer Brett vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin Hits $100 Billion Market Cap First?

A quietly evolving story in the meme coin market is the struggle for dominance between […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 21:45
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Coinbase Data Breach: Insider Plot and Alleged Cover-Up Exposed

Coinbase cut ties with TaskUs, reimbursed victims, and launched a $20 million bounty for leads. The post Coinbase Data Breach: Insider Plot and Alleged Cover-Up Exposed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/17 21:44
Blueberry Launches a Bold New Brand Platform

The post Blueberry Launches a Bold New Brand Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sydney, Australia, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire Blueberry, a leading global forex and CFD broker, has unveiled its new brand platform, a campaign produced almost entirely using generative AI. The launch marks a bold step that mirrors the precision, adaptability, and innovation traders rely on in today’s fast-moving markets. The Human Side of AI “For a fintech built with speed and innovation at its core, not embracing generative AI was never an option for this project,” said Adam Terrey, Creative & Brand Director at Blueberry. “The team pushed technology to its limits to show the craft of trading at its highest level.” AI powered nearly every stage of production — from concept visualisation and script development to visuals, audio design, and post-production. The result was faster timelines, greater flexibility, and the ability to experiment with creative outputs in ways traditional methods can’t always deliver. Terrey added, “The way the process and workflow mirrored the markets was uncanny, unpredictable, volatile, and constantly evolving. It demanded total commitment to a plan, but also the adaptability to rewrite it at every step.” “Some of the biggest challenges in AI right now are keeping characters stable, environments coherent, and narrative flow intact,” explained Jeff Mimery, Head of Product and Creative. “What surprised us was how much more human input and problem-solving the process demanded, not less. The better the AI gets, the more important the human element becomes.” Make Your Move The film anchors on Blueberry’s promise to traders: precision execution, razor-sharp spreads, and round-the-clock support. “Make Your Move” is a call to action for traders who thrive on decisiveness, skill, and timing. In a world where milliseconds can make the difference, the video’s dynamic sequences symbolise the sharpness of execution, the variety of trading instruments offered, and the speed and confidence that define successful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:44
Superform Raises $1.4M Echo Community Round Led by Polymer Pals and Launches Early Access for v2

New York, New York, 17th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 21:41
This Web3 Gem Can 1000x in 1 Year

The post This Web3 Gem Can 1000x in 1 Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 16:05 The cryptocurrency market is once again buzzing with activity as investors look to position themselves ahead of the next bull wave. Analysts are pointing to a mix of established projects and bold newcomers as the best crypto to buy today. In particular, Tapzi (TAPZI), Algorand (ALGO), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK) are being backed as top contenders for growth, each bringing unique strengths to the table. While the market has no shortage of hype-driven meme tokens and speculative plays, the current trend is shifting toward coins with real-world utility, scalability, and long-term adoption potential. Let’s break down why these four stand out as the best crypto to buy today and how they compare in terms of technology, use cases, and investment appeal. Why Utility Is Key in Today’s Market Before diving into each token, it’s important to note why utility-driven projects are dominating analyst discussions. In 2021, the market was fueled largely by meme coins and speculative trading. By 2025, however, investors will have become more discerning, preferring projects with clear value propositions, community adoption, and regulatory alignment. This is why projects like Tapzi, Algorand, Litecoin, and Chainlink are gaining traction. They each solve real problems—whether it’s providing competitive GameFi platforms, scalable blockchains, fast digital payments, or data connectivity between smart contracts and the real world. Tapzi (TAPZI): The GameFi Revolution At the center of analyst predictions sits Tapzi (TAPZI), a decentralized skill-based GameFi platform that’s redefining how players interact with blockchain gaming. What Makes Tapzi Special Unlike most GameFi projects that rely on chance or speculative NFT value, Tapzi transforms classic strategy games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors into stake-based competitive matches. Here, players earn rewards based purely on skill, not luck. Time Is Running Out – Secure $TAPZI…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:41
China's tech index rides AI wave to 4 year high

Chinese technology shares rallied on Wednesday as renewed AI bets lifted a major Hong Kong index to a near four-year high. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 4.2% to its strongest close since November 2021. Baidu Inc. led the advance with a 16% gain, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., and JD.com […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 21:40
