Sephora Unveils Affiliate Platform, Competing With LTK And ShopMy

The post Sephora Unveils Affiliate Platform, Competing With LTK And ShopMy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sephora is launching its own integrated affiliate program, called “My Sephora” and launching next month. Getty Images At this week’s Fast Company Innovation Festival, Sephora President and CEO Artemis Patrick officially announced the creation of “My Sephora,” a new digital storefront set to launch in October. This initiative marks Sephora’s first step into affiliate programs and reinforces the retailer’s innovative capabilities, especially in regards to the digital consumer experience. With this launch, Sephora is hoping to bypass popular affiliate platforms such as LTK and ShopMy and host its own platform where shoppers and influencers can share beauty product recommendations. The rise of affiliate marketing programs in the past few years has given content creators and influencers a new opportunity to monetize product recommendations through curated, shoppable storefronts. LTK and ShopMy are the most popular platforms at the moment, with LTK capturing more than 150,000 content creators and 1 million brands, while ShopMy is quickly catching up and gaining solid ground, with a recent $77.5 million Series B funding to expand its functions and verticals beyond fashion and beauty. Beauty is indeed a major category for these affiliate platforms, with influencers and content creators sharing their beauty routines and the products they use, linking them via affiliate platforms to then be redirected towards various beauty retailers. Sephora is seizing a missed opportunity: enabling creators to join an affiliate program directly, driving traffic and sales to its website rather than other retailers. “The difference between us and other affiliate programs is that it is truly integrated with Sephora.com,” said Patrick at the conference. This integration will give Sephora tighter control over commission structures, brand and creator partnerships as well as more visibility into products in high demand. Just as importantly, the retailer will be able to funnel traffic, content and revenue directly…