2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
UK FCA Launches Consultation to Shape the Future of Crypto Regulation

UK FCA Launches Consultation to Shape the Future of Crypto Regulation

TLDR UK FCA sets new crypto rules to boost safety, trust, and market stability. FCA’s crypto regulation drive aims for safety without stifling innovation. Crypto in the UK faces stronger rules under FCA’s proposed regulation. FCA seeks feedback on crypto standards to align with traditional finance. UK crypto crackdown? FCA launches consultation to raise industry [...] The post UK FCA Launches Consultation to Shape the Future of Crypto Regulation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005084+0,23%
Boost
BOOST$0,08764-4,61%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12199-3,50%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/17 21:53
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Google Plans AI Agent with Crypto Payments, Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit Record Ahead of FOMC Meeting, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Google Plans AI Agent with Crypto Payments, Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit Record Ahead of FOMC Meeting, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Google Plans AI Agent with Crypto Payments, Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit Record Ahead of FOMC Meeting, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Google Plans AI Agent with Crypto Payments, Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit Record Ahead of FOMC Meeting, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-17-2025/
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:51
Kopīgot
Trump and Modi hold ‘wonderful’ phone call amid trade talks

Trump and Modi hold ‘wonderful’ phone call amid trade talks

The post Trump and Modi hold ‘wonderful’ phone call amid trade talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump reported a cordial phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Washington and New Delhi try to ease friction over tariffs and India’s Russian oil purchases while formal trade talks restart this week. Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Tuesday that he had a “wonderful” conversation with the Indian leader and wished him a happy birthday. “He is doing a tremendous job,” he added. “Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!” The timing of the call coincided with the two governments resuming work on a trade pact, which both described as positive, as they seek to repair relations after the president last month raised duties to 50% on Indian exports. That action doubled the previous 25% import levy on Indian products, a move the administration said responded to India’s trade barriers and also sought to penalize New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian energy. Modi, in a separate post on X, said India supported Trump’s “initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.” Unresolved oil dispute may impact future deals Ukraine and several partner nations argue that energy purchases from Russia by India and China blunt the effect of sanctions meant to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Indian officials have said they will keep importing Russian crude so long as it remains economically sensible. The United States and India had earlier targeted completion of a bilateral deal this fall, but talks stalled. In recent months, Trump has adopted a tougher posture toward New Delhi as he seeks more leverage over its links with Moscow. Modi also said India is “fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.” How the two sides will bridge their differences over oil…
Union
U$0,01486+4,23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,521-2,06%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06952-4,46%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:50
Kopīgot
BlockchainFX Presale Price Jumps to $0.024 As XRP and Cardano Whales Look for New High-ROI Bets

BlockchainFX Presale Price Jumps to $0.024 As XRP and Cardano Whales Look for New High-ROI Bets

BlockchainFX presale hits $0.024 with $7.5M raised as XRP and Cardano whales chase higher ROI, eyeing BFX’s 500x upside potential.
XRP
XRP$3,0304-3,09%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 21:50
Kopīgot
DeepSeek Quietly Tests Safeguards Against AI Self-Replication

DeepSeek Quietly Tests Safeguards Against AI Self-Replication

TLDRs; DeepSeek ran internal checks on AI frontier risks, focusing on self-replication and cyber-offensive capabilities, sources told us. Unlike U.S. AI firms, Chinese companies rarely disclose findings of their frontier risk assessments, raising transparency questions. DeepSeek is preparing a new agent-focused AI model to rival OpenAI, with a potential launch in Q4 2025. With Alibaba [...] The post DeepSeek Quietly Tests Safeguards Against AI Self-Replication appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0,01486+4,23%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0,000292-3,31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1433-5,09%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/17 21:49
Kopīgot
Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows

Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows

According to a Sept. 17 report by Dune and RWA.xyz, the Polygon network has become a key player in the Real World Asset (RWA) sector. The post Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows appeared first on Coinspeaker.
RealLink
REAL$0,06409-2,19%
Allo
RWA$0,005625-8,28%
Kopīgot
Coinspeaker2025/09/17 21:49
Kopīgot
Stablecoin Visa card platform Rain partners with Plasma

Stablecoin Visa card platform Rain partners with Plasma

PANews reported on September 17 that the stablecoin Visa card platform Rain has reached a cooperation with Plasma to connect its card infrastructure to Plasma and support Plasma USD₮ consumption at over 150 million merchants worldwide .
Rain Protocol
RAIN$0,0028336+16,35%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 21:48
Kopīgot
Ozak AI Joins Forces with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains

Ozak AI Joins Forces with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains

The post Ozak AI Joins Forces with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. By fusing artificial intelligence with DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), Ozak AI ($OZ) is redefining the landscape of AI-powered crypto innovation. This combination provides an intelligent and scalable foundation for blockchain adoption. With a possible collaboration with Pyth Network, Ozak AI is now expanding its ecosystem by gaining access to quick, unchangeable, real-time market data, which will improve its capacity to broadcast insights. A Presale Spike A crucial turning point in Ozak AI’s presale journey has been reached with the announcement. With its price increasing 900% from $0.001 in Phase 1 to $0.01 in Phase 5, $OZ has currently announced a strong growth plan. So far, $2,769,077 has been raised through the sale of over 856 million tokens. Advertisement &nbsp Bringing Intelligence and Data Together to Drive Better AI Decisions The infrastructure of Ozak AI supports smart operations and automation on many blockchains. These systems will now be fueled by high-frequency, verifiable market data thanks to Pyth Network’s integration, ensuring that the decisions made are accurate. The project positions itself as a leader in dependability, security, and transparency, leveraging its DePIN technology for decentralized, cross-chain functionality and $OZ’s powerful applications in staking, governance, and ecosystem expansion. Developing Strategic Partnerships to Expand With this agreement, Ozak AI’s growing portfolio of partnerships reaches yet another significant milestone. Prior partnerships with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume improved Web3 integration, multi-chain data access, and execution speed. These past collaborations are now made possible by Pyth Network’s integration, which offers an AI-powered perspective and builds a safe…
RealLink
REAL$0,06409-2,19%
CROSS
CROSS$0,24201-2,75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017754-4,46%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:48
Kopīgot
Sephora Unveils Affiliate Platform, Competing With LTK And ShopMy

Sephora Unveils Affiliate Platform, Competing With LTK And ShopMy

The post Sephora Unveils Affiliate Platform, Competing With LTK And ShopMy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sephora is launching its own integrated affiliate program, called “My Sephora” and launching next month. Getty Images At this week’s Fast Company Innovation Festival, Sephora President and CEO Artemis Patrick officially announced the creation of “My Sephora,” a new digital storefront set to launch in October. This initiative marks Sephora’s first step into affiliate programs and reinforces the retailer’s innovative capabilities, especially in regards to the digital consumer experience. With this launch, Sephora is hoping to bypass popular affiliate platforms such as LTK and ShopMy and host its own platform where shoppers and influencers can share beauty product recommendations. The rise of affiliate marketing programs in the past few years has given content creators and influencers a new opportunity to monetize product recommendations through curated, shoppable storefronts. LTK and ShopMy are the most popular platforms at the moment, with LTK capturing more than 150,000 content creators and 1 million brands, while ShopMy is quickly catching up and gaining solid ground, with a recent $77.5 million Series B funding to expand its functions and verticals beyond fashion and beauty. Beauty is indeed a major category for these affiliate platforms, with influencers and content creators sharing their beauty routines and the products they use, linking them via affiliate platforms to then be redirected towards various beauty retailers. Sephora is seizing a missed opportunity: enabling creators to join an affiliate program directly, driving traffic and sales to its website rather than other retailers. “The difference between us and other affiliate programs is that it is truly integrated with Sephora.com,” said Patrick at the conference. This integration will give Sephora tighter control over commission structures, brand and creator partnerships as well as more visibility into products in high demand. Just as importantly, the retailer will be able to funnel traffic, content and revenue directly…
B
B$0,49483-1,75%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009939--%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08736-0,72%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:47
Kopīgot
OFAC hits $100M illegal crypto oil sales network with sanctions

OFAC hits $100M illegal crypto oil sales network with sanctions

The United States Treasury Department has added new financial sanctions on Iran, specifically targeting individuals and companies accused of moving illicit oil revenues through crypto and front firms in Asia. The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Tuesday that it had sanctioned more than a dozen individuals and companies […]
Moonveil
MORE$0,08736-0,72%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 21:46
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction