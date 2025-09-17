2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Four Cheap Altcoins Under $1 That Could Rise in 2025

Four Cheap Altcoins Under $1 That Could Rise in 2025

The post Four Cheap Altcoins Under $1 That Could Rise in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar (XLM) helps fast, cheap cross-border payments for big companies. Cronos (CRO) and Sei (SEI) grow with deals, upgrades, and exchanges. Ethena (ENA) makes USDe stablecoin with staking and more use. Altcoins priced below $1 often create the impression that they have more room to grow. In reality, their potential depends on supply, market cap, and adoption.  Still, several projects in this range are showing steady progress and building strong use cases. AltcoinBuzz has listed four altcoins that could breakout soon. Related: Which Altcoins Could Outperform in 2025: XRP ETFs, PUMP Supply Cuts, or WLFI Backing? Stellar (XLM): Utility Backed by Real Payment Rails Stellar focuses on fast, low-cost cross-border payments. Its token, XLM, has been active since 2014. The network has gone through 22 upgrades, with a new update called Whisk expected to improve transaction speed and developer efficiency. Companies including IBM, MoneyGram, and Franklin Templeton already use Stellar for payments and digital asset infrastructure. XLM trades near $0.38 with a market cap of $12.2 billion. The token is up more than 300% over the past year. Its all-time high was $0.87. A move to $1 would represent nearly a 3x increase from current levels. Cronos (CRO) CRO is the token of Crypto.com, one of the largest centralized exchanges. Launched in 2019, it is the third-largest exchange token by market cap. This year, CRO made headlines after a $6.4 billion deal with Trump Media Group. Following the announcement, CRO surged from $0.16 to $0.38 in just two days. Trump Media now holds more than 6.3 billion CRO tokens, worth about $1 billion. ETF filings that include CRO are also moving forward in the U.S. After cooling from its August rally, CRO trades near $0.22, still up 46% this month. Breaking past $0.26 could open the way toward $1.54, nearly…
NEAR
NEAR$3.142+5.61%
SEI
SEI$0.3279-2.52%
Union
U$0.01486+4.23%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:04
Kopīgot
Motif AI Enters Phase Two of Its Growth Cycle

Motif AI Enters Phase Two of Its Growth Cycle

Zurich, Switzerland, 17th September 2025, Chainwire
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436-4.90%
Kopīgot
CryptoPotato2025/09/17 22:03
Kopīgot
NVIDIA Launches PyNvVideoCodec 2.0 for Enhanced Python Video Processing

NVIDIA Launches PyNvVideoCodec 2.0 for Enhanced Python Video Processing

The post NVIDIA Launches PyNvVideoCodec 2.0 for Enhanced Python Video Processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 16, 2025 19:41 NVIDIA’s PyNvVideoCodec 2.0 introduces significant enhancements for GPU-accelerated video processing in Python, offering new features for AI, multimedia, and streaming applications. NVIDIA has unveiled PyNvVideoCodec 2.0, a major update aimed at improving GPU-accelerated video processing within the Python ecosystem. This latest version is designed to offer developers, researchers, and engineers new tools to build high-performance video pipelines, leveraging the familiar and flexible Python language, as reported by NVIDIA. Key Features and Enhancements The PyNvVideoCodec 2.0 release introduces various enhancements across decode, encode, and transcode functionalities, optimizing workflows for applications in AI, broadcast, and real-time streaming. Decode Enhancements New decode features include flexible frame sampling and seeking, decoder caching for short clips, and threaded decoding for zero latency. Additionally, the update supports buffer-based decoding from memory buffers, crucial for streaming, and introduces low-latency decoding for sequences without B-frames. Developers can now extract SEI messages, retrieve stream metadata, and benefit from optimized Global Interpreter Lock (GIL) handling for improved multithreaded performance. The update also allows for multi-GPU decoding and extends codec support to formats like H.264, HEVC, AV1, and others. Encode Enhancements Enhancements to encoding in PyNvVideoCodec 2.0 include live encoder reconfiguration, SEI insertion, and multi-GPU encoding capabilities. The update supports 4:2:2 encoding for broadcast-quality streams and extends input format support to various formats including NV12, YV12, and ARGB. Transcode Enhancements Transcoding improvements feature segment-based transcoding, optimized for deep learning-based video training workflows, allowing for more efficient processing. Installation and Customization PyNvVideoCodec remains easy to install via pip, with full source code access available through NVIDIA NGC for those requiring customization. Users can also adjust internals or build from source using provided instructions. Getting Started NVIDIA provides sample Python applications and comprehensive documentation bundled with both PyPI and…
SEI
SEI$0.3279-2.52%
B
B$0.49483-1.75%
Humanity
H$0.05176-2.94%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:03
Kopīgot
Oracle ($ORCL): Down Nearly 2% as US-China TikTok Negotiations Drag On

Oracle ($ORCL): Down Nearly 2% as US-China TikTok Negotiations Drag On

TLDRs; Oracle ($ORCL) stock fell nearly 2% Wednesday as uncertainty over TikTok’s U.S. divestment deal pressured investor sentiment. A tentative framework would reduce ByteDance’s U.S. ownership below 20% while keeping Oracle as TikTok’s cloud provider. U.S. officials extended ByteDance’s divestment deadline to December 16, marking the fourth extension since the law was passed. The deal’s [...] The post Oracle ($ORCL): Down Nearly 2% as US-China TikTok Negotiations Drag On appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.01486+4.23%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1394+5.05%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/17 22:03
Kopīgot
TFY Review: Hire & Pay Global Freelancers in Fiat & Crypto

TFY Review: Hire & Pay Global Freelancers in Fiat & Crypto

The post TFY Review: Hire & Pay Global Freelancers in Fiat & Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of work has undergone a seismic transformation in recent years. Remote work and freelancing have shifted from niche practices to mainstream business models. For mid-sized companies in particular, this shift presents both opportunities and risks. On one hand, these firms can now access a global talent pool — from blockchain developers in Eastern Europe to UX designers in Latin America. On the other hand, managing compliance, payroll, and cross-border regulations often becomes overwhelming. This is where TFY (Transformify Ltd.) steps in. TFY is a unified workforce management system designed to streamline hiring, onboarding, and paying independent contractors and freelancers worldwide. Its dual capability: compliant payments in both fiat and cryptocurrency sets it apart. For mid-sized companies looking to scale globally without drowning in administrative complexity, TFY offers a practical solution. This review explores how TFY helps mid-sized businesses overcome compliance hurdles, simplify global payroll, and leverage crypto payments — all while improving the hiring process with AI-powered tools. What is TFY? Transformify Ltd, known as TFY, is a workforce management system that combines an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) with global contractor management and payments across 184 countries. Unlike traditional payroll systems focusing only on fiat transactions and in-house employees, TFY enables companies to pay contractors using over 100 fiat currencies or leading cryptocurrencies. What are the top features? From a single dashboard, our business clients can access: AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) – Leverage AI to automate sourcing, screening, and shortlisting of candidates, reducing time-to-hire and ensuring the best fit for your roles. Agent of Record (AOR) – Onboard and pay contractors in over 184 countries through a single platform in compliance with local tax, labor, and classification requirements. Human Resources Management System (HRMS) – Manage your global…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24201-2.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.46%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:02
Kopīgot
Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September

Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September

September has been a defining month for crypto, with Bitcoin holding strong but new challengers emerging. Investors continue to search for the best crypto to buy, and Remittix has quickly moved to the top of that list. The project has raised over $25.8 million through the sale of more than 664 million tokens at $0.1080 [...] The post Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08736-0.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-0.84%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/17 22:00
Kopīgot
$TOSHI Jumps 90% Post-Listings: Onchain Data Reveals Whale Moves With Big Profits

$TOSHI Jumps 90% Post-Listings: Onchain Data Reveals Whale Moves With Big Profits

Cryptocurrency market is active as $TOSHI increased by almost 90% after listing on several centralized exchanges (CEXs) with whales moving for big profits.
Toshi
TOSHI$0.0008395-3.73%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 22:00
Kopīgot
Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration

Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration

The post Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whitney Houston and Callum Scott debut a slowed duet of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” on the U.K.’s Official Singles Sales and downloads charts. Special guest Whitney Houston at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect Getty Images Whitney Houston can almost always be found on the music charts in a number of Western nations, including the United Kingdom. Typically, she appears with a compilation that features most of her well-known tunes, but this week, the late star debuts on multiple tallies with a new cut – one which reinterprets one of her most famous songs. Whitney Houston and Callum Scott Debut A new version of Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” appears on two tallies across the Atlantic. The track, which is now a collaboration with singer Callum Scott, opens at No. 75 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and comes in three spaces beneath that on the Official Singles Sales list. Whitney Houston Adds Another Sales Hit Houston earns her milestone tenth hit on the Official Singles Sales chart with “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” She’s racked up 17 smashes on the Official Singles Downloads tally throughout her career and in the years following her passing. Callum Scott Matches Whitney Houston Scott ties Houston with 17 hits on the Official Singles Downloads chart. He has earned the same number of stays on the encompassing list of bestselling songs throughout the U.K., seven more than his late collaboration partner. Whitney Houston’s Vocals Drive the New Recording Scott used Houston’s original vocals from her version of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to turn…
Sidekick
K$0.159-2.15%
Union
U$0.01486+4.23%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0607+0.43%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:56
Kopīgot
Metaplanet’s $1.4B boost sparks US and Japan expansion

Metaplanet’s $1.4B boost sparks US and Japan expansion

The post Metaplanet’s $1.4B boost sparks US and Japan expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, the Tokyo-listed corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, is accelerating its expansion strategy after completing a $1.4 billion international capital raise. The company announced on Sept. 17 that it had established a US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., to build new revenue streams beyond its core treasury holdings. According to the firm, the new unit will provide a platform for derivatives and related income-generating activities, with proceeds directed toward supporting upcoming initiatives. It also emphasized that the move is designed to improve governance and risk oversight while ensuring that Bitcoin operations deliver consistent cash flow. Metaplanet’s chief executive, Simon Gerovich, highlighted the importance of this pivot, noting that the income unit has become a key driver of financial stability. He said: “This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income. We are cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.” Bitcoin Japan Alongside its US expansion, Metaplanet has launched a new subsidiary in Tokyo under the name Bitcoin Japan Inc. and secured the domain Bitcoin.jp. The domain, acquired from a private investor who held it for over a decade, will be the foundation for multiple initiatives, including Bitcoin Magazine Japan, the Bitcoin Japan Conference, and future product launches. The company said income streams from Bitcoin.jp will provide stable revenue to reinforce its treasury operations and fund new ventures. Although the domain will be booked as an intangible fixed asset, it will be amortized in line with accounting standards. Gerovich described the acquisition as a milestone for the company’s positioning within Japan’s crypto landscape. He noted: “As Japan’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Company, we’re proud to be only the second owner of this iconic domain, unifying media, events, and services under one platform as we work with partners to accelerate Bitcoin adoption nationwide.” Bitcoin acquisition…
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.46%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4494-3.95%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:55
Kopīgot
Russia's central vows measures to curtail major risk crypto usage

Russia's central vows measures to curtail major risk crypto usage

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has listed cryptocurrencies among the main threats for the future of the country’s financial market. In an overview of its expected development, the regulator indicated it intends to boost crypto oversight and combat anonymous trading. Russia’s central bank sees crypto as a threat Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins will be a […]
Boost
BOOST$0.08764-4.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.16119-1.91%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12199-3.50%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 21:54
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction