Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration

The post Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whitney Houston and Callum Scott debut a slowed duet of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” on the U.K.’s Official Singles Sales and downloads charts. Special guest Whitney Houston at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect Getty Images Whitney Houston can almost always be found on the music charts in a number of Western nations, including the United Kingdom. Typically, she appears with a compilation that features most of her well-known tunes, but this week, the late star debuts on multiple tallies with a new cut – one which reinterprets one of her most famous songs. Whitney Houston and Callum Scott Debut A new version of Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” appears on two tallies across the Atlantic. The track, which is now a collaboration with singer Callum Scott, opens at No. 75 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and comes in three spaces beneath that on the Official Singles Sales list. Whitney Houston Adds Another Sales Hit Houston earns her milestone tenth hit on the Official Singles Sales chart with “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” She’s racked up 17 smashes on the Official Singles Downloads tally throughout her career and in the years following her passing. Callum Scott Matches Whitney Houston Scott ties Houston with 17 hits on the Official Singles Downloads chart. He has earned the same number of stays on the encompassing list of bestselling songs throughout the U.K., seven more than his late collaboration partner. Whitney Houston’s Vocals Drive the New Recording Scott used Houston’s original vocals from her version of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to turn…