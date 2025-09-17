2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Circle Boosts USDC Presence on Hyperliquid

The post Circle Boosts USDC Presence on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle has strategically expanded its digital currency presence by launching its native USDC stablecoin on the Hyperliquid platform. This advancement not only enhances Circle’s involvement in the digital transaction landscape but also fosters increased collaboration and financial strategies within the sector. Continue Reading:Circle Boosts USDC Presence on Hyperliquid Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/circle-boosts-usdc-presence-on-hyperliquid
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:15
CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
MANTRA goes MultiVM, expands governance, and prepares for Abu Dhabi summit

MANTRA’s latest mainnet upgrade has gone live, adding native support for both EVM and CosmWasm contracts on its Layer 1 blockchain. The change gives developers the option to deploy Ethereum-style applications without modification while still supporting Cosmos-native contracts. But the technical milestone is only part of the story. In recent months, MANTRA has made a […] The post MANTRA goes MultiVM, expands governance, and prepares for Abu Dhabi summit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 22:14
Best Altcoin To Invest In As Federal Authorities Seize Almost $3 Million In Crypto From Alleged Hacker Kingpin

The post Best Altcoin To Invest In As Federal Authorities Seize Almost $3 Million In Crypto From Alleged Hacker Kingpin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Federal authorities are announcing the recovery of nearly $3 million in cryptocurrency from an alleged hacker kingpin. The Department of Justice has confirmed that Ianis Aleksandrovich Antropenko, accused of running operations for the ransomware group Zeppelin, has been linked to the seized funds.  The group is said to have locked files, demanded ransoms, and in …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 22:13
Unlocking Lumens’ Potential To Reach $1 By 2030

The post Unlocking Lumens’ Potential To Reach $1 By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar XLM Price Forecast: Unlocking Lumens’ Potential To Reach $1 By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Stellar XLM Price Forecast: Unlocking Lumens’ Potential to Reach $1 by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stellar-xlm-price-forecast/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:13
Dogecoin & Pengu Holders Turn Their Attention To This New Viral Meme Coin Set To ‘Break The Internet’

Layer Brett (LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is capturing massive attention after raising over $3.7 million in […] The post Dogecoin & Pengu Holders Turn Their Attention To This New Viral Meme Coin Set To ‘Break The Internet’ appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 22:13
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,544 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 11,463 ETH.

According to PANews' September 17th report, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,544 BTC, valued at approximately $296 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 1,794 BTC, bringing its current holdings to 763,699, valued at approximately $88.74 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 11,463 ETH, valued at approximately $51.58 million. Fidelity saw an outflow of 10,731 ETH, bringing its current holdings to 788,934, valued at approximately $355 million.
PANews2025/09/17 22:11
How Blockchain Can Secure Startup Apps and Boost User Trust

Learn how blockchain boosts startup app security with tamper-proof records, smart contracts, and transparency to build lasting user trust.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 22:10
How Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime Restaurant Came To Fruition

The post How Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime Restaurant Came To Fruition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback” on July 11, 2023. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Getty Images Since opening in downtown Kansas City, Mo. in the summer of 2020, the Loews Hotel has been one of the city’s most posh accommodations. Seeking a luxurious restaurant to match their brand, hotel developers reached out to Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha to see if his restaurant group wanted to add Kansas City to its stable of high-end eateries in Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Toronto, Canada; London, England and Scottsdale, Arizona. “At first I didn’t know if Kansas City was a market,” Tanha exclusively shared. But making Kansas City a more logical destination was that since eating at Toca Madera, a Mexican steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif., in 2018, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had befriended Mikey’s younger brother, Sacha, who is Noble 33’s director of hospitality. “Through that relationship and that friendship,” Mikey Tanha said, “that’s how all this came about.” The result is 1587 Prime, the high-end steakhouse named for the uniform numbers of Patrick Mahomes (No. 15) and tight end Travis Kelce (No. 87). Noble 33 executives declined comment on the level of financial commitment from Mahomes and Kelce, deeming it a “partnership.” “They’ve been to tastings. We bounce ideas off of them in terms of design and décor,” Tanha said. “They’ve been active.” As a result of the involvement of the tandem, which has won three Super Bowls for Kansas City, buzz surrounding 1587 Prime has percolated around the city as the restaurant officially opens Wednesday, Sept. 17. Prime 1587 serves a boneless ribeye among its variety of steak options. Noble 33 With prices for an eight-ounce, wagyu filet at $95 and a six-ounce top cap wagyu…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:08
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
