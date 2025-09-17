How Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime Restaurant Came To Fruition

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Quarterback" on July 11, 2023. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Getty Images Since opening in downtown Kansas City, Mo. in the summer of 2020, the Loews Hotel has been one of the city's most posh accommodations. Seeking a luxurious restaurant to match their brand, hotel developers reached out to Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha to see if his restaurant group wanted to add Kansas City to its stable of high-end eateries in Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Toronto, Canada; London, England and Scottsdale, Arizona. "At first I didn't know if Kansas City was a market," Tanha exclusively shared. But making Kansas City a more logical destination was that since eating at Toca Madera, a Mexican steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif., in 2018, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had befriended Mikey's younger brother, Sacha, who is Noble 33's director of hospitality. "Through that relationship and that friendship," Mikey Tanha said, "that's how all this came about." The result is 1587 Prime, the high-end steakhouse named for the uniform numbers of Patrick Mahomes (No. 15) and tight end Travis Kelce (No. 87). Noble 33 executives declined comment on the level of financial commitment from Mahomes and Kelce, deeming it a "partnership." "They've been to tastings. We bounce ideas off of them in terms of design and décor," Tanha said. "They've been active." As a result of the involvement of the tandem, which has won three Super Bowls for Kansas City, buzz surrounding 1587 Prime has percolated around the city as the restaurant officially opens Wednesday, Sept. 17. Prime 1587 serves a boneless ribeye among its variety of steak options. Noble 33 With prices for an eight-ounce, wagyu filet at $95 and a six-ounce top cap wagyu…