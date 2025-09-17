2025-09-19 Friday

Santander lights up crypto trading for retail clients with Openbank

The post Santander lights up crypto trading for retail clients with Openbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shake-up in the European banking sector: Banco Santander, through its digital bank Openbank, has activated cryptocurrency trading for retail clients in Germany, with expansion towards Spain planned for the coming weeks. The timing is significant: the initiative aligns with the European Union’s MiCA framework, which clarifies access to crypto services and introduces shared standards. According to the data collected by our editorial team and confirmed by Banco Santander’s September 2025 press release, the offer includes transaction fees of 1.49% and no custody fees, conditions that can be directly verified from the official release.  Industry analysts note that the implementation of MiCA, approved in 2023, has created the regulatory framework that makes transnational rollouts possible. Openbank also states that its platform already offers over 3,000 stocks, more than 3,000 funds, and over 2,000 ETFs, useful data for assessing the scope of integration between traditional services and new digital assets. Token at launch: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (POL), and Cardano (ADA) Fees: 1.49% per transaction (minimum 1 euro) – no custody fees Rollout: active for customers in Germany; expansion in Spain is planned in the coming weeks What Has Been Activated: The Scope of the Offering Openbank has opened to German customers the trading of five cryptocurrencies directly from the bank’s app and web platform, maintaining operations within the existing ecosystem. In practice, access is integrated into the already available investment area, with orders executed through instant trading mechanisms and reporting aligned with European compliance requirements. In this context, the experience focuses on continuity of use and formalized controls. Prices and Conditions: How Much It Costs to Trade Transaction fee: 1.49% (minimum 1 euro per transaction) Custody: no custody fee expected Features in development: direct crypto-to-crypto conversion and expansion of the token list, with a roadmap being defined Why…
Circle Invests in Hyperliquid, Rolls Out Native USDC for HyperEVM

The post Circle Invests in Hyperliquid, Rolls Out Native USDC for HyperEVM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Circle is expanding into Hyperliquid with an investment and the launch of native USD Coin on the protocol, as stablecoin competition on the network intensifies. According to a Tuesday announcement, Circle is now a stakeholder in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, directly holding its native cryptocurrency Hyperliquid (HYPE). Circle is also considering becoming a validator for the protocol. The company, which went public on June 5, is behind the USDC (USDC) stablecoin, a digital asset redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. The token will be natively deployed on HyperEVM, Hyperliquid’s smart contract layer. “This launch is the first step toward enabling USDC deposits into Hyperliquid’s spot and perpetuals exchange on HyperCore,” Circle said on X. Source: Circle Circle announced plans to expand into the Hyperliquid ecosystem in July. “Today’s launch is simply delivering on that roadmap,” a company spokesperson told Cointelegraph. Hyperliquid is a decentralized finance ecosystem that specializes in derivatives trading. In July, the protocol hit $330 billion in trading volume nearly a year after launching its layer-1 network. The protocol announced in September a competition to select a partner to develop its own stablecoin, drawing bids from major stablecoin issuers and crypto firms including Paxos, Frax, Sky, Agora, Ethena, OpenEden, BitGo and Native Markets. On Sunday, the protocol said its validator community had chosen Native Markets to issue Hyperliquid’s upcoming native stablecoin, USDH. Validators on Hyperliquid are HYPE holders who stake their tokens to help secure the blockchain, validate transactions and take part in governance. The top 21 by stake make up the active validator set, which is responsible for proposing and confirming blocks on the network. Currently, about 430 million HYPE tokens are staked on the network. Top validators include Galaxy Digital, Flowdex and the Hyper Foundation, which supports Hyperliquid’s development. Related: Inside the Hyperliquid stablecoin race: The…
TSMC Turns to Bees, Samsung to Otters in Green Branding Push

TLDRs; TSMC highlights bee colonies and honey production to showcase its eco-restoration efforts near Taiwan chip factories. Samsung points to the return of endangered otters near its treated water discharge areas as a sustainability milestone. Both companies use animal-centered campaigns to soften the negative image of resource-heavy semiconductor manufacturing. Critics question whether these efforts represent [...] The post TSMC Turns to Bees, Samsung to Otters in Green Branding Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
FCA crypto proposal seeks full UK oversight for firms by 2026

FCA crypto proposals aim to bring digital asset firms under full UK oversight by 2026, spelling out provisions for governance, resilience, and crime prevention. The regulator says the framework mirrors traditional finance rules but will be adapted to reflect crypto’s…
China moves to shut the door on Nvidia with RTX 6000D ban

The post China moves to shut the door on Nvidia with RTX 6000D ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s internet regulator has told major tech firms to halt tests and cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The Cyberspace Administration of China issued the notice this week, targeting a product Nvidia designed to comply with U.S. rules on advanced AI hardware bound for Beijing. Before the order, several companies had said they planned to buy tens of thousands of the RTX Pro 6000D, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. The instruction follows guidance given over the summer that pushed firms to avoid Nvidia’s H20, and it lands while the United States and China hold delicate trade talks. Separately, China on Monday accused Nvidia of breaking the country’s anti-monopoly law. The State Administration for Market Regulation disclosed the step after what it called a preliminary probe into Nvidia’s business practices. The announcement came as officials from both countries met in Madrid, where chips are expected to feature in the discussions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the move “poor timing,” a comment analysts said could give Beijing leverage during the talks. “It’s a warning that if the U.S. export control paradigm operates in the same way as in the past several years there will be consequences, and China is willing to inflict damage on U.S. companies,” said Zhengyuan Bo, a partner at research firm Plenum. He said the regulator’s early action was probably a reaction to the Trump administration’s move on Friday to add 23 Chinese firms to the U.S. trade blacklist. Beijing wary of U.S. tech while Chinese demand remains strong Huang visited China three times this year to signal long-term interest in the market and has said that selling AI technology there is important to the United States’ goal of leading the industry. As Cryptopolitan reported previously, large platforms such as Tencent and…
Australian Teenager Gout Gout Reaches World Championship Semifinals In 200M

The post Australian Teenager Gout Gout Reaches World Championship Semifinals In 200M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 17: Gout Gout of Team Australia competes during the Men’s 200 Metres Heats on day five of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images Gout Gout is on to the semifinals. The Australian 17-year-old, who’s competing in his first World Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week in Tokyo at National Stadium, solidified his spot in the next round of the men’s 200 meters with his time of 20.23 seconds on Wednesday. Gout Gout held his own in the fifth of six heats, finishing third to Makanakaishe Charamba and Bryan Levell, the Jamaican floating to the line in 19.84 seconds. Managing the curve from lane eight, Gout Gout flourished over the final meters. What’s Ahead For The Australian Gout Gout Larger, though, is the emergence of the teenager, who has dazzled with promise over the last year, clocking multiple wind-aided 200-meter times under 20 seconds, along with several wind-aided marks under 10 seconds in the 100. He has been reminiscent, at times, of the world record-holder Usain Bolt, even running faster than the Jamaican legend as a 16-year-old (Bolt was even in the stadium on Wednesday). Gout Gout, who is the youngest athlete in the 200-meter field, is no finished product just yet. But he’s showcasing enough talent – and verified it with his performance on Wednesday – that he’s giving hope that a new era of superstars is fast-coming on the track. This week marks the senior international debut for the Australian, who is already the Oceania record-holder in the 200 meters. The governing body of track and field for Australia, Australian Athletics, selected the teenager for his international debut. Gout Gout Makes His Senior Debut At Worlds TOKYO,…
Botanix Launches Yield-Bearing Bitcoin Standard

The post Botanix Launches Yield-Bearing Bitcoin Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stBTC launch enables Botanix users to earn native yield on their Bitcoin. Botanix, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible Bitcoin sidechain, has unveiled its yield-bearing Bitcoin standard, stBTC. Through stBTC, users can stake and earn instantly redeemable Bitcoin generated from the chain’s Bitcoin-denominated transaction fees. The yield rate is dependent on activity on the Botanix network. Yields are set to go live tomorrow, Sept. 18, with projections of up to 30% APY, according to a release shared with the Defiant. The activation will debut with Botanix’s liquid staking Genesis Vault, which will be a capped first-come-first-served Bitcoin deposit vault that opens on Sept. 25. The vault cap aims to reward early Botanix users with more generous yields. “With stBTC, Bitcoin in means more Bitcoin out, earned directly from network usage rather than speculative farming. This model creates intrinsic yield that is sustainable, transparent, and instantly redeemable,” said Willem Schroe, the co-founder and CEO of Botanix Labs. Botanix’s total value locked (TVL) has been growing slowly but steadily since its mainnet launch, and is at $13.8 million, a 91% increase since the beginning of September. Botanix TVL – DeFiLlama Native BTC yield aims to provide Bitcoin holders with a return while maintaining full utility of their Bitcoin holdings in the growing Bitcoin DeFi sector. stBTC can be used in additional yield opportunities, or as collateral in supported protocols on Botanix. “The idea of Bitcoin earning Bitcoin, without introducing third-party risk, is something the market has waited over a decade for…Botanix is one of the first L2s to introduce real, native Bitcoin yield and the first to repurpose transaction fees as a sustainable yield source” said Dan Held, General Partner at digital investment firm Asymmetric. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/botanix-launches-yield-bearing-bitcoin-standard
How to prepare for the US' new electronic social security payments and federal benefits

The federal government is phasing out paper checks for Social Security benefits and other federal payments beginning this month. The directive was issued through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on March 25, to be followed by electronic payment systems for nearly all federal disbursements by September 30. According to data from the Treasury […]
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Turn $10K Into $1M by 2030, This SHIB-Killer Might Do It in Less Than 10 Weeks

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Turn $10K Into $1M by 2030, This SHIB-Killer Might Do It in Less Than 10 Weeks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a rising meme-powered Layer-2 blockchain, is quickly earning the title of the “SHIB-killer.” While Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains a major player with long-term forecasts suggesting it could turn $10,000 into $1 million by 2030, Little Pepe’s explosive presale momentum suggests those gains may come far sooner. Shiba Inu’s Long Road Ahead Shiba …
S&P 500, Nasdaq muted ahead of Fed decision, China ban on Nvidia AI chips

U.S. stocks were largely flat at the open on Wednesday as Wall Street awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and as Nvidia stock slipped following reports that China had banned local companies from buying the chipmaker’s semiconductors. The…
