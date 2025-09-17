MEXC birža
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies
This article explores how a simple change in the reference point can achieve a Pareto-efficient equilibrium in both free and fair economies and those with social justice.
Hackernoon
2025/09/17 22:30
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Surge: Why Meme Coins Are Winning and How MAGAX Is Poised to Join the Race in 2025
Explore Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s 2025 surge, with price forecasts and innovation from Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme platform
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:30
Pepe Price Forecast: Why Bonk Holders Are Betting Big On Layer Brett After Experts Predict 50x Gains By January
Pepe trades near $0.000011 with neutral forecasts, while BONK rides Solana volatility. Layer Brett steals focus with $3.7M raised, $0.0058 price, and 706% APY staking.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:30
Why “Easy Mining” Is the Future
The post Why “Easy Mining” Is the Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. — How SWL Miner Is Changing the Game with Daily Crypto Earnings Up to $50,000+ The year 2025 has become a milestone for the world of Bitcoin and Ethereum. With Bitcoin soaring past $115,000 and Ethereum reshaping the traditional financial landscape, more and more investors are searching for a way to profit from digital assets without riding the stressful rollercoaster of daily trading. That’s where cloud mining comes in—offering a low-risk, high-reward alternative that’s exploding in popularity. Among the leaders of this trend, SWL Miner stands out as one of the top-performing platforms for U.S. investors in 2025, even earning the nickname “the Tesla of crypto mining” from some analysts. Why Cloud Mining Will Dominate Crypto Profits in 2025 Traditional mining requires buying expensive hardware, paying massive electric bills, and dealing with constant maintenance headaches. Cloud mining eliminates all of that, opening the door for everyday people to earn crypto passively. Here’s why investors love it: Predictable daily payouts – Earn fixed returns without worrying about market swings Zero technical hassle – No rigs to buy, no cooling, no noise, no electricity costs Ultra-low entry cost – Start with as little as $100 Scalable – Begin small and grow into high-profit contracts over time Cloud mining has turned crypto investing from high-risk speculation into a stable and predictable income stream. SWL Miner: The Global Leader in Daily Crypto Mining Amid hundreds of platforms, SWL Miner has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and profitable cloud mining providers worldwide. What Makes SWL Miner Different Daily payouts – Get paid every 24 hours, not weeks later Trust and transparency – Fully compliant, with fair profit distribution Diverse contracts – From Bitcoin and Ethereum to XRP, Dogecoin, and Litecoin Flexible structure – Perfect for both beginners and institutional investors $15…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:29
Nigerian man sentenced to six years in prison over $2m romance scam in Colorado
The US Attorney’s Office of Colorado has sentenced 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele to nearly six years in prison for soliciting almost $2 million in cryptocurrency from a romance scam victim. Akindele is a Nigerian national who has been living in Minnesota, authorities said. He will be deported back to his home country after serving his sentence. “Romance scammers are relentless and cunning, preying on trust and emotion to exploit victims,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. Romance scams are a type of online scheme in which an individual falsifies their identity online to trick victims into sending them money. The grifters often use cryptocurrencies due to their speed and global reach. Digital assets are also extremely difficult to retrieve, unless the victim acts quickly and notifies the relevant authorities.A finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin, John Griffin, estimated that from 2020 to 2024, criminal networks moved more than $75 billion, the vast majority of which was derived from romance scams, to crypto exchanges. “In the old days, it would be extremely difficult to move that much cash through the financial system,” Griffin said. “You’d have to go through banks and follow ‘know-your-customer’ procedures. Or you’d have to put cash in bags.”‘Frank Labato’Over the course of 10 months in 2018, Akindele posed as a wealthy Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato on an unnamed dating website, where he encountered a widowed woman from Colorado, according to the attorney’s office.Using falsified information about his work and personal background, he convinced the woman to wire him $1.7 million via a cryptocurrency exchange. Akindele then sent the funds to various other cryptocurrency exchanges before converting them to US dollars and depositing the funds into his bank accounts. Liam Kelly is a DeFi Correspondent at DL News. Got a tip? Email at liam@dlnews.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 22:29
Coinbase Breach Traced to $200-Per-Image Insider Scheme
The post Coinbase Breach Traced to $200-Per-Image Insider Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newly released court documents have shed light on the Coinbase data breach. A major suspect has been identified in the exploit, which the exchange revealed had impacted ‘less than 1%’ of its monthly active users. According to court documents, employees at a Coinbase outsourced customer service firm, TaskUs, allegedly stole sensitive customer information. This included Social Security numbers, bank account details, and more. Sponsored Sponsored Court Documents Reveal Insider Plot Behind Coinbase Data Breach The incident came to public attention in May 2025. At the time, Coinbase disclosed that attackers bribed rogue support agents to access user data. BeInCrypto reported that the bad actors demanded a $20 million ransom. The exchange declined to pay it and instead announced a $20 million bounty for information that could help identify and prosecute those behind the attack. Now, the amended class action complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, traces the breach back to TaskUs. It is a business process outsourcing company that Coinbase used for customer support. “According to personnel knowledgeable of the data breach, in 2024, criminal actors began a campaign of outreach to target and recruit TaskUs employees to join a conspiracy to exfiltrate PII of Coinbase users so that those criminals could steal cryptocurrency assets held by those users. As early as September 2024, TaskUs employee Ashita Mishra joined the conspiracy by agreeing to sell highly sensitive Coinbase user data to those criminals,” the filing reads. Beginning in September 2024, a TaskUs employee in India, Ashita Mishra, allegedly started photographing sensitive customer records. Mishra then sold the stolen data to outside hackers for roughly $200 per image. The breach’s extent was vast. When TaskUs discovered the breach in early January 2025, Mishra’s phone alone held data on more than 10,000 Coinbase customers.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:28
Tuttle Capital Seeks Approval for New Crypto ETFs: Bonk, Sui, Litecoin
TLDR Tuttle Capital has filed for SEC approval to launch cryptocurrency ETFs focused on Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin. The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors steady income while tracking the daily price movements of the cryptocurrencies. Tuttle Capital plans to use a put credit spread strategy with FLEX options to manage price volatility. Bonk, Sui, [...] The post Tuttle Capital Seeks Approval for New Crypto ETFs: Bonk, Sui, Litecoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 22:28
BlockchainFX Could Be The Next Best Crypto Presale To Buy Over Lightchain And Nexchain
With a current presale price of $0.024 and a market launch expected at $0.05, this best crypto presale combines a […] The post BlockchainFX Could Be The Next Best Crypto Presale To Buy Over Lightchain And Nexchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/17 22:26
Survey Finds 54% of Firms Plan Stablecoin Adoption by 2026; Best Wallet Token Presale Nears $16M
Per an EY-Parthenon survey, 54% of business leaders who have yet to touch stablecoins plan to do so by 2026. Why the change of heart? Lower transaction costs and faster cross-border payments are the main reasons organizations are turning to stablecoins. Since crypto wallets play a key role in enabling stablecoin transactions, choosing the right […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 22:26
SUI Hits Tightest Bollinger Bands Ever and Reaches 220M Accounts Milestone
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-hits-tightest-bollinger-bands-ever/
Coinstats
2025/09/17 22:25
