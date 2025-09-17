Bryan Adams Returns To The Charts With His Biggest Hits

Bryan Adams scores a debut with "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" and a rebound for "Summer of '69," while Reckless hits a new peak on the Official Albums Downloads chart. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Canadian singer Bryan Adams backstage circa 1985. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns In late August, Bryan Adams returned with Roll With the Punches, his sixteenth full-length. The project impacted charts in a number of countries around the world last frame, including the United Kingdom, where it became another strong seller for the Canadian rock musician. As Roll With the Punches begins to fall, Adams revealed that he's planning on taking his tour of the same name to the U.K., and fans in that territory are clearly excited. This time around, one of the singer-songwriter's most famous tracks finally debuts on one list, while another one of his classics returns and an older album even hits a new high point. Bryan Adams Debuts With "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" Adams collects a new hit on the Official Singles Downloads chart this week, although the track that arrives itself is not actually new. "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" opens in last place, at No. 100 on the U.K.'s ranking of bestselling tunes on platforms like iTunes. Bryan Adams Earns His Fifth Career Hit As "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" arrives at No. 100, Adams collects his fifth career win on the tally. Two of his five placements have appeared this year, as "Roll With the Punches," the title track from his new album, debuted at No. 96 in February and then fell away. He's also reached the list with "Summer of '69," "You Belong to Me" and "Shine a Light," which peaked at Nos. 37, 52…