North America Crypto Volume Hits $2.3 Trillion, Chainalysis Report Reveals
A new report from Chainalysis reveals North America saw $2.3 trillion in crypto value, driven by institutional interest in ETFs and tokenization. The post North America Crypto Volume Hits $2.3 Trillion, Chainalysis Report Reveals appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 22:33
Bryan Adams Returns To The Charts With His Biggest Hits
The post Bryan Adams Returns To The Charts With His Biggest Hits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bryan Adams scores a debut with “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” and a rebound for “Summer of ’69,” while Reckless hits a new peak on the Official Albums Downloads chart. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Canadian singer Bryan Adams backstage circa 1985. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns In late August, Bryan Adams returned with Roll With the Punches, his sixteenth full-length. The project impacted charts in a number of countries around the world last frame, including the United Kingdom, where it became another strong seller for the Canadian rock musician. As Roll With the Punches begins to fall, Adams revealed that he’s planning on taking his tour of the same name to the U.K., and fans in that territory are clearly excited. This time around, one of the singer-songwriter’s most famous tracks finally debuts on one list, while another one of his classics returns and an older album even hits a new high point. Bryan Adams Debuts With “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” Adams collects a new hit on the Official Singles Downloads chart this week, although the track that arrives itself is not actually new. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” opens in last place, at No. 100 on the U.K.’s ranking of bestselling tunes on platforms like iTunes. Bryan Adams Earns His Fifth Career Hit As “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” arrives at No. 100, Adams collects his fifth career win on the tally. Two of his five placements have appeared this year, as “Roll With the Punches,” the title track from his new album, debuted at No. 96 in February and then fell away. He’s also reached the list with “Summer of ’69,” “You Belong to Me” and “Shine a Light,” which peaked at Nos. 37, 52…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:32
The U.S. SEC will hold a roundtable meeting tomorrow on the ban on "see-through trading" in the stock and options markets.
PANews reported on September 17 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will hold a roundtable meeting on September 18 on "trade-through prohibitions " in the National Market System stock and listed options markets .
PANews
2025/09/17 22:32
TaskUs en Coinbase onder vuur na onthulling datalek van $400 miljoen
Een gigantisch datalek heeft Coinbase opgeschrikt, waarbij gevoelige klantgegevens van meer dan 69.000 gebruikers op straat zijn beland. Niet door een geavanceerde hack van buitenaf, maar via een medewerker van een uitbesteed klantenserviceteam in India. De gestolen data werd vervolgens voor honderden dollars per stuk verkocht aan cybercriminelen die zich... Het bericht TaskUs en Coinbase onder vuur na onthulling datalek van $400 miljoen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 22:32
Chainlink launches Data Streams as official oracle infrastructure on Taiko
The post Chainlink launches Data Streams as official oracle infrastructure on Taiko appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Chainlink Data Streams is now live on Taiko and serves as the network’s official oracle infrastructure. Taiko Alethia operates as a based rollup leveraging Ethereum Layer 1 validators for sequencing and censorship-resistance. Chainlink Data Streams went live today on Taiko as its official oracle infrastructure to support the platform’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Taiko Alethia operates as a based rollup where Ethereum Layer 1 validators handle sequencing to maintain decentralization and censorship-resistance. The integration positions Chainlink’s oracle services to provide data feeds for DeFi applications built on the Taiko network. The deployment expands Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure across blockchain networks, offering real-time market data and price feeds that DeFi protocols require for trading, lending and other financial services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-data-streams-taiko-alethia-oracle-integration/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:31
Microsoft joins UK tech rush with $30B pledge ahead of Trump visit
US tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia are scrambling for a share of the UK AI cake as the race for the tech intensifies. When Google disclosed a £5 billion plan to expand its British AI footprint last month, it seemed a remarkable show of faith in the country’s faltering economy. Days later, Nvidia joined, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 22:31
U.S. CBDC ban moves forward amid GOP-Democrat tensions
Why are House Republicans risking party unity to block a digital dollar?
Coinstats
2025/09/17 22:30
XRP price hovers near decision levels. Analysts say Avalon X’s RWA appeal could attract institutional money
XRP sits near a make-or-break zone in 2025’s third quarter as traders weigh macro and ETF news. Meanwhile, another fresh token in the market, called Avalon X (AVLX) coin, is seemingly rising on a real-world asset pitch that could match institutional needs. This contrast frames 2025 choices for growth and stability. Here is a quick […] The post XRP price hovers near decision levels. Analysts say Avalon X’s RWA appeal could attract institutional money appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 22:30
Fidelity Warns 8.3M Bitcoin Could Be Off the Market Within 7 Years: Report
TLDR: Fidelity projects 8.3M BTC, or 42% of total supply, will be illiquid by 2032. Long-term holders have grown their balances every quarter since 2016, showing steady accumulation. Public companies hold over 830,000 BTC, with just one quarterly decline since 2020. Over 95% of Bitcoin is already mined, reducing new supply entering the market. The [...] The post Fidelity Warns 8.3M Bitcoin Could Be Off the Market Within 7 Years: Report appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 22:30
Cardano Struggles at $1 as VFX Token ICO Offers 100x More Upside at $0.06
With ADA at $0.82 and a $29 billion market cap, even reaching $2 requires another $29 billion in buying pressure. […] The post Cardano Struggles at $1 as VFX Token ICO Offers 100x More Upside at $0.06 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/17 22:30
