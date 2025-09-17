How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

The post How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market will ultimately face quantum computing threat that could crack its encryption in hours. Discover the timeline, current defenses, and how post-quantum cryptography will protect crypto. Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market value rests on math. Its transactions are secured by encryption that, for now, no ordinary computer can crack. But a new computing model, quantum computing, poses a unique challenge. Once scaled, it could break the cryptographic backbone of Bitcoin in a matter of hours, threatening its future as “digital gold.” The risk is not immediate, but the stakes are too high to ignore. Bitcoin’s BIGGEST Threat: What Quantum Computers Mean For Your Crypto How Bitcoin Security Works Today Bitcoin is secured by public-key cryptography. Each wallet has a public address for receiving funds and a private key used to sign transactions. The link between the two is designed to be a one-way function: a public key can be generated from a private key, but reversing the process is practically impossible. Bitcoin relies on digital signatures to authorize transactions. It primarily uses the ECDSA algorithm on the secp256k1 curve, which allows a wallet to prove ownership of coins without exposing its private key. For common address types like P2PKH and P2WPKH, the public key remains hidden until you spend the coins. This reduces the time it’s exposed to potential attacks. Source:Bitcoin developer Quantum Computing: Why It Matters for Bitcoin Quantum computers are a new type of machine that use qubits, which can represent multiple states at once. This lets them solve certain math problems far faster than regular computers. One of the most important breakthroughs is Shor’s algorithm, which could eventually break the cryptographic systems that secure Bitcoin. It threatens elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), the math behind Bitcoin’s ECDSA and Schnorr signatures. Current research suggests breaking Bitcoin’s ECC would require thousands…