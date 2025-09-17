MEXC birža
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?
Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.0641
-2.21%
DOGE
$0.27138
-4.01%
BLEND
$0.0003315
+0.36%
Coindoo
2025/09/17 22:39
Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution
Foreign exchange still moves the planet’s money, but blockchain is rewiring how, when, and where that money settles.
PLANET
$0.0000007628
-2.26%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 22:39
Forward Industries Wants $4 Billion More Solana – Here’s Why
Forward Industries just dropped $1.6 billion on Solana and now wants another $4 billion to buy even more.
MORE
$0.08719
-0.95%
HERE
$0.000259
+4.01%
FORWARD
$0.0002487
-1.93%
Crypto Ticker
2025/09/17 22:39
Kredete Completes $22 Million Series A Funding, Led by AfricInvest
PANews reported on September 17th that African fintech company Kredete , according to Partech Partners , has announced the completion of a $ 22 million Series A funding round led by AfricInvest through its Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF) and Financial Inclusion Vehicles (FIVE), with participation from Partech and Polymorphic Capital. This round brings Kredete's total funding to $24.75 million. Kredete is dedicated to helping African immigrants improve their credit histories through stablecoin payments and credit-building services, with plans to expand to Canada, the UK, and Europe. The company will launch new features such as Africa's first stablecoin credit card, rental credit reports, and credit savings plans. It will also build a bank and wallet aggregation API covering 41 countries to facilitate secure and low-cost cross-border payments for businesses. Kredete currently has over 700,000 monthly active users, has remitted $ 500 million, and has seen its users' US credit scores increase by an average of 58 points.
CROSS
$0.24183
-2.93%
FUND
$0.01851
--%
BANK
$0.0801
-6.50%
PANews
2025/09/17 22:37
The Giant Company Trying to Become the MicroStrategy of This Altcoin Has Filed with the SEC to Purchase $4 Billion in Additional Altcoins!
Nasdaq-listed giant Forward Industries has filed a motion with the SEC to purchase additional Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: The Giant Company Trying to Become the MicroStrategy of This Altcoin Has Filed with the SEC to Purchase $4 Billion in Additional Altcoins!
SOL
$242.12
-2.23%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005114
-3.30%
FORWARD
$0.0002487
-1.93%
Coinstats
2025/09/17 22:37
Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!
MicroStrategy benzeri bir strateji benimseyen dev şirket Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), ek Solana alımı yapmak için yeni hamlesini açıkladı. Buna göre şirket 4 milyar dolarlık ek altcoin satın alımı için harekete geçti. Yapılan resmi açıklamaya göre, Forward Industries ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) bir S-3 kayıt beyanı sunduğunu ve Solana (SOL) hazine stratejisini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SOL
$242.12
-2.23%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005114
-3.30%
COM
$0.017756
-4.45%
Coinstats
2025/09/17 22:36
Robert Kiyosaki calls ETFs ‘for losers,’ backs Trump’s 401(k) overhaul
The post Robert Kiyosaki calls ETFs ‘for losers,’ backs Trump’s 401(k) overhaul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, is again taking aim at exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He blasted them as “for losers” even as Bitcoin ETFs continue to pull in massive inflows. Kiyosaki even doubled down on his belief that real investors should own assets like Bitcoin, gold, or real estate directly. The author’s remarks came with some huge praises for Donald Trump’s August executive order. This move opened the door for US 401(k) retirement plans to include alternative investments. It includes crypto, private equity, real estate, and precious metals. Kiyosaki backs Trump, slams ETFs In an X post, Kiyosaki stated that “Trump’s new XO treats investors like adults” and added that the move makes his favored assets gold, silver, and Bitcoin “more valuable.” But he anticipated that only “smarter” and more disciplined investors should take advantage of the policy shift. “If you’re not willing to study and do your homework, stick with vanilla mutual funds and ETFs,” he wrote. However, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author thanked longtime collaborator Andy Schectman for flagging the policy change. Trump’s executive order faces legal hurdles as employers remain wary of lawsuits tied to retirement plan investments. Meanwhile, legal experts have cautioned that the government cannot fully shield companies from litigation. This leaves questions hovering about how quickly private equity, crypto, and other higher-risk assets will make their way into mainstream retirement portfolios. Kiyosaki has taken a hard stance on Trump’s reform as a validation of his investment philosophy. Industry already knows that he has long favored hard assets like gold and silver. BIG NEWS: According to friend Andy Schectman….on August 7, 2025….President Trump signed an Executive Order “Democratizing Access to Alternative Investments for 401k Investors.” As some of you know I do not invest in mutual funds or ETFS. To me Mutual…
K
$0.1587
-2.51%
REAL
$0.0641
-2.21%
TRUMP
$8.519
-2.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:35
Forward Industries stock falls 7% after $4 billion Solana treasury plan announced
The post Forward Industries stock falls 7% after $4 billion Solana treasury plan announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries is deepening its commitment to Solana after filing a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 17. The company said proceeds from the program will fund general corporate needs, including working capital, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of its Solana treasury holdings. According to Google Finance data, shares of Forward Industries fell 7% to $34 in early trading following the announcement. Despite the market reaction, company executives framed the move as a strategic way to unlock capital while reinforcing its balance sheet. Kyle Samani, chairman of the company board, said: “Through this offering, Forward Industries gains a flexible and efficient mechanism to raise and methodically deploy capital in support of our Solana treasury strategy.” He added that the program builds on the firm’s earlier efforts, which included completing the largest Solana-focused treasury raise to date and purchasing more than 6.8 million SOL tokens. Notably, Forward Industries acquired these coins through a $1.65 billion deal led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. Solana treasuries gain ground Forward’s aggressive accumulation aligns with a broader trend among companies integrating Solana into their treasury strategies. Data from the Strategic Solana Reserve tracker shows that corporate holdings of the token recently climbed to 17.17 million SOL, worth more than $4 billion. These holdings represent nearly 3% of Solana’s circulating supply. In an X post, Michael Marcantonio, Galaxy’s head of DeFi, argued that several firms are turning to Solana treasuries because they could outperform their Bitcoin and Ethereum counterparts due to several structural advantages. According to him, Solana’s higher volatility creates opportunities for financial engineering through bonds and warrants, which may accelerate token accumulation for treasury firms. Second, its staking yield, currently about 7-8% compared with Ethereum’s 3-4%, offers a compounding effect that steadily…
SOL
$242.12
-2.23%
MORE
$0.08719
-0.95%
MOVE
$0.1291
-4.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:34
BitGo expands its presence in Europe: now also regulated trading services
BitGo, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe.
NOW
$0.00586
-0.50%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/17 22:33
How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?
The post How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market will ultimately face quantum computing threat that could crack its encryption in hours. Discover the timeline, current defenses, and how post-quantum cryptography will protect crypto. Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market value rests on math. Its transactions are secured by encryption that, for now, no ordinary computer can crack. But a new computing model, quantum computing, poses a unique challenge. Once scaled, it could break the cryptographic backbone of Bitcoin in a matter of hours, threatening its future as “digital gold.” The risk is not immediate, but the stakes are too high to ignore. Bitcoin’s BIGGEST Threat: What Quantum Computers Mean For Your Crypto How Bitcoin Security Works Today Bitcoin is secured by public-key cryptography. Each wallet has a public address for receiving funds and a private key used to sign transactions. The link between the two is designed to be a one-way function: a public key can be generated from a private key, but reversing the process is practically impossible. Bitcoin relies on digital signatures to authorize transactions. It primarily uses the ECDSA algorithm on the secp256k1 curve, which allows a wallet to prove ownership of coins without exposing its private key. For common address types like P2PKH and P2WPKH, the public key remains hidden until you spend the coins. This reduces the time it’s exposed to potential attacks. Source:Bitcoin developer Quantum Computing: Why It Matters for Bitcoin Quantum computers are a new type of machine that use qubits, which can represent multiple states at once. This lets them solve certain math problems far faster than regular computers. One of the most important breakthroughs is Shor’s algorithm, which could eventually break the cryptographic systems that secure Bitcoin. It threatens elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), the math behind Bitcoin’s ECDSA and Schnorr signatures. Current research suggests breaking Bitcoin’s ECC would require thousands…
COM
$0.017756
-4.45%
PROVE
$0.8945
-3.50%
SIGN
$0.07972
-0.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:33
