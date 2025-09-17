2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Falcon Finance Moves Token Governance to Independent Foundation for Greater Transparency

The post Falcon Finance Moves Token Governance to Independent Foundation for Greater Transparency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Falcon Finance has launched the FF Foundation to take over full control of FF token management. The Foundation will operate independently, with no discretionary power retained by Falcon Finance or its team. The initiative is part of broader efforts to build a transparent and compliance-focused DeFi infrastructure. A new chapter in token oversight Falcon Finance has introduced the FF Foundation, an independent entity tasked with managing all aspects of FF token governance. This newly formed organization will oversee token unlocks and distributions according to a strict preset schedule, without any discretionary control from Falcon Finance or its team members. The decision is part of a broader strategy to separate governance from protocol development, aiming to reinforce confidence among users, partners, and the wider DeFi ecosystem. With the FF Foundation at the helm, the project hopes to avoid the pitfalls of insider influence while aligning itself with regulatory standards often expected from traditional financial institutions. “Stablecoins and synthetic assets are rapidly becoming part of the global financial infrastructure. Web3 governance must meet the same standards as traditional institutions to cultivate trust. By transferring token management to an independent foundation, we are aligning Falcon Finance with the highest expectations of accountability. This ensures that the community and our institutional partners can rely on a governance structure designed solely to serve their long-term interests.” —Andrei Grachev, Founding Partner of Falcon Finance Reinforcing long-term institutional trust In recent months, Falcon Finance has made notable strides toward building a more compliance-oriented framework for decentralized finance. The company’s synthetic dollar model combines the benefits of price stability with the potential for yield generation, and its expanding liquidity rails are increasingly being integrated into major DeFi protocols. The FF Foundation launch complements another major transparency initiative: Falcon’s newly released Transparency Dashboard. Designed to give users…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:44
Breaking: CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options as Institutional Demand Grows

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:43
Mavryk Network secures $10 million in funding to advance blockchain-based real estate assets in the UAE

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , the Mavryk Network , a Layer-1 public blockchain, announced the completion of a $ 10 million strategic funding round led by MultiBank Group . The funds will be used to advance its partnership with MultiBank to bring over $ 10 billion in UAE real estate assets onto blockchain. The project, powered by a multi-party computing wallet provided by digital asset custodian Fireblocks , will allow investors to trade and stake real estate tokens through the Mavryk platform without having to manage their own private keys.
PANews2025/09/17 22:43
Top economist says ‘get ready for markets’ ballistic phase’

The post Top economist says ‘get ready for markets’ ballistic phase’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial markets are bracing for what could be a dramatic upward acceleration, according to macro strategist Henrik Zeberg. In a September 17 post on X, Zeberg said he expects sharp pullbacks in the immediate reaction to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, but believes the broader trend will soon enter a “ballistic phase.” To this end, he warned that the coming days will bring heightened volatility. Get ready for the BALLISTIC PHASE in the Markets! — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Notably, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to deliver its first rate cut of this cycle, a move aimed at easing pressure on consumers and businesses.  For investors, this pivot signals a potential wave of liquidity that could push equity markets even higher. “Lot of volatility incoming today! But,  the first move may not be the correct one. My view: Markets will accelerate higher soon after this FOMC – but the day may deliver strong pullbacks,” Zeberg said.  Financial markets detached  Still, Zeberg cautioned that financial markets are increasingly detached from the real economy. Stock indices, led by the S&P 500, have surged in recent months on themes such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency enthusiasm.  Beneath the surface, however, the labor market is showing strain: job openings are declining, unemployment is edging higher, and consumer stress is mounting as the cost of living continues to bite. Zeberg argued that many analysts, especially those at large financial institutions, misread the moment by focusing too narrowly on asset prices and monetary policy signals instead of the health of ordinary households. Ultimately, he sees a recession as inevitable despite the short-term market exuberance that may follow the Fed’s rate cut. The disconnect between Wall Street’s optimism and Main Street’s struggles, he warned, cannot last.  The challenge for long…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 22:41
UK FCA Seeks Feedback on Crypto Standards Ahead of 2026 Legislation Rollout

The regulator has unveiled consultation on minimum standards as the UK battles to establish itself as a hub for digital assets.
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:41
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut, Citing ‘Robust Economy’ Ahead of FOMC

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:40
DOGE ETF Updates; Layer Brett Becomes The Robot King After Early PEPE Holders Liken The Charts To 100x Times

DOGE ETF chatter boosts sentiment, PEPE stays volatile, but Layer Brett steals the show with $3.7M raised, $0.0058 presale price, and 706% APY staking rewards.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 22:40
CME Group Plans Solana and XRP Futures Launch

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cme-solana-xrp-futures-launch/
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:39
FEDMINING Cloud Mining: Easily Participate in Cryptocurrency Mining, Helping Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Earn $15,000 Daily

FEDMINING offers low-cost cloud mining with flexible contracts, automated daily payouts, and support for BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, and more.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 22:39
Crypto treasuries post impressive gains in Q3 2025

Crypto treasuries have added $25 billion in the third quarter of 2025, more than doubling from last quarter’s.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 22:39
