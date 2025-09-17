Sabrina Carpenter’s Charts A New Top 10 Smash Due To A Technicality

Sabrina Carpenter scores her ninth U.K. top 10 as "When Did You Get Hot" debuts at No. 9, while Man's Best Friend continues to dominate the Official Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) Getty Images Last week, Sabrina Carpenter debuted her new album Man's Best Friend on charts all around the world, and the set became a huge win in the United Kingdom. One frame later, Man's Best Friend continues to lead multiple tallies in that nation, and on the rosters where it doesn't sit at No. 1 any longer, the project only falls a few spots. What's most exciting in Carpenter's world when it comes to the charts in the U.K. is the debut of an album cut featured on Man's Best Friend. The singer-songwriter scores another smash due to a technicality, one which prevented her from scoring an additional top 10 just days ago, but which now helps her add to her growing list of favorites. Sabrina Carpenter Scores a Top 10 Carpenter's song "When Did You Get Hot" debuts on the Official Singles chart, the U.K.'s ranking of the most consumed tracks in the country. The cut opens at No. 9, becoming a quick smash. Sabrina Carpenter Collects a Ninth Top 10 Carpenter has now earned nine top 10 hits in the U.K. Coincidentally, she reaches that number as "When Did You Get Hot" starts in ninth place. Throughout her career, she has sent a total of 15 tunes to the tally, which blends sales and streams to show what the British public is listening to. Chart Rules Shape Sabrina Carpenter's Performance The Official Charts Company…