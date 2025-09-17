MEXC birža
Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock: Powering Up with $400M in SOL and BONK Staking
TLDR STSS stakes $400M in SOL via BonkSOL, fueling yield and liquidity growth Sharps Tech powers DeFi with $400M Solana and BonkSOL treasury strategy BONK gains $400M boost as STSS integrates Solana staking into treasury Sharps Technology turns $400M SOL into yield via BonkSOL liquid staking STSS aligns with BONK to unlock $400M in Solana-powered [...] The post Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock: Powering Up with $400M in SOL and BONK Staking appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 22:50
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules
Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/17 22:50
Coinbase asks DOJ to block state-level crypto enforcement actions
Coinbase, a major crypto exchange, has officially asked for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) intervention against state-level enforcement of crypto regulations. In a petition, Coinbase said that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. In the letter sent to the DOJ, the company says, “As Coinbase has long […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 22:50
Bitwise Seeks US SEC Nod for Stablecoin ETF
The post Bitwise Seeks US SEC Nod for Stablecoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitwise Asset Management has filed with the SEC to launch what could be the first U.S. ETF focused on stablecoin and tokenized real-world assets. The proposed fund splits investments evenly between stocks in companies involved in these areas and crypto-related exchange-traded products. This comes amid a favorable regulatory shift in the US, including the GENIUS Act, which has helped boost stablecoin supply to around $287 billion. Bitwise Asset Management has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch what may become the nation’s first exchange-traded fund focused on stablecoin and tokenized real-world assets. Meanwhile, the move taps into a sector that’s ballooned amid fresh regulatory tailwinds, with stablecoin supplies now topping $287 billion. The San Francisco-based firm, which oversees more than $15 billion in assets, submitted its prospectus on Monday for the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF. Bitwise’s Trailblazing Effort in Stablecoin Sector The fund, if receives approval, would trade on the NYSE Arca and aim to mirror a custom index crafted by a Bitwise affiliate. Meanwhile, it would focus on companies and products riding the wave of stablecoin growth and asset tokenization. Bitwise Files for Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF | Source: US SEC However, this isn’t a run-of-the-mill crypto play. Bitwise is pitching it as a gateway for traditional investors to dip into blockchain without the wild swings often associated with Bitcoin or Ether. The stablecoin ETF would split its holdings 50-50 between equities in firms linked to these trends and crypto-focused exchange-traded products. However, it would dodge direct ownership of digital coins or derivatives. Think of it as a balanced bet. For context, the stock side would hold shares in 20 to 30 companies, sorted into tiers based on how deeply they’re entangled in stablecoins or tokenization. Meanwhile, top-tier players get up to 15%…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:50
Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain
PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA). It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
PANews
2025/09/17 22:49
Organizers wrap up WOW Summit 2025 in Hong Kong
On September 9-10, the international technology summit WOW Summit 2025 was held in Hong Kong. Over two days, the event attracted over 4,000 participants from more than 30 countries and became a point of attraction for Web3, AI, fintech and robotics leaders. The summit was supported by the Hong Kong government (SAR), Invest Hong Kong […] Сообщение Organizers wrap up WOW Summit 2025 in Hong Kong появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/17 22:47
Sabrina Carpenter’s Charts A New Top 10 Smash Due To A Technicality
The post Sabrina Carpenter’s Charts A New Top 10 Smash Due To A Technicality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter scores her ninth U.K. top 10 as “When Did You Get Hot” debuts at No. 9, while Man’s Best Friend continues to dominate the Official Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) Getty Images Last week, Sabrina Carpenter debuted her new album Man’s Best Friend on charts all around the world, and the set became a huge win in the United Kingdom. One frame later, Man’s Best Friend continues to lead multiple tallies in that nation, and on the rosters where it doesn’t sit at No. 1 any longer, the project only falls a few spots. What’s most exciting in Carpenter’s world when it comes to the charts in the U.K. is the debut of an album cut featured on Man’s Best Friend. The singer-songwriter scores another smash due to a technicality, one which prevented her from scoring an additional top 10 just days ago, but which now helps her add to her growing list of favorites. Sabrina Carpenter Scores a Top 10 Carpenter’s song “When Did You Get Hot” debuts on the Official Singles chart, the U.K.’s ranking of the most consumed tracks in the country. The cut opens at No. 9, becoming a quick smash. Sabrina Carpenter Collects a Ninth Top 10 Carpenter has now earned nine top 10 hits in the U.K. Coincidentally, she reaches that number as “When Did You Get Hot” starts in ninth place. Throughout her career, she has sent a total of 15 tunes to the tally, which blends sales and streams to show what the British public is listening to. Chart Rules Shape Sabrina Carpenter’s Performance The Official Charts Company…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:47
U.S. House Merges Anti-CBDC Legislation with CLARITY Act Ahead of Senate
TLDR The U.S. House of Representatives voted to merge the Anti-CBDC bill with the CLARITY Act. The combined bill aims to streamline crypto market reforms and regulate digital assets more effectively. The inclusion of anti-CBDC provisions signals opposition to a U.S. government-issued digital currency. Lawmakers in the House emphasized the procedural nature of the decision [...] The post U.S. House Merges Anti-CBDC Legislation with CLARITY Act Ahead of Senate appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 22:45
UK And US To Reportedly Work Closer Together On Crypto Matters ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post UK And US To Reportedly Work Closer Together On Crypto Matters ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     The United States and the United Kingdom are reportedly preparing to deepen cooperation on cryptocurrencies, with Britain seeking to adopt the Trump government’s crypto-friendly stance in an effort to boost industry innovation and attract more investments to the nation. According to a Tuesday report from the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the planned closer cooperation during a Tuesday meeting, with crypto firms and banks, including Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays, present. Ripple’s managing director of UK & Europe, Cassie Craddock, noted that the plan has the potential “to set a template for international cooperation in our industry.” “With its dynamic economy, deep capital markets, and extensive talent pool, the UK has long been one of the world’s leading global financial centres, and now is poised to become a leading digital asset and innovation hub,” Craddock posited. “Increased international collaboration between the UK and US will further serve to unlock the full economic potential of blockchain technology in both countries.” Cross-Border Collaboration The agreement to collaborate was made “last-minute” after crypto advocacy groups pressed the British government on Thursday to adopt a more open stance toward the fast-growing industry. They claimed the government’s cautious approach towards the sector has left it lagging, while other regions move forward in shaping the future of finance. Advertisement   UK officials revealed that Reeves hopes a closer alignment of rules with the US will extend market access and attract greater American investment, amid concerns that London is losing ground to New York as firms chase higher valuations. Any agreement between the countries is also likely to include stablecoins, the FT reported, a sector of crypto that US President Donald Trump made a policy priority and in which his…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:45
Game Theory in the Workplace: Using Bonuses to Ensure a Self-Enforcing Equilibrium
This article applies game theory to a firm, demonstrating how a fair bonus distribution system can create a self-enforcing Nash equilibrium for teamwork.
Hackernoon
2025/09/17 22:45
