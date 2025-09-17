MEXC birža
Flare’s FLR Goes Native on Hyperliquid, LayerZero OFT Enables Permissionless Spot Trading
Flare’s native FLR is now listed on Hyperliquid via LayerZero’s OFT, enabling permissionless, gas-efficient bridging and native on-chain spot trading.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 23:00
Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group
The post Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) could drop to 7.0980 before stabilisation is likely; a sustained drop below this level appears unlikely. In the longer run, rapid increase in momentum suggests a break of 7.1000 would not be surprising; the next support level to monitor is 7.0875, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. A sustained drop below 7.0980 appears unlikely 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view of range-trading yesterday was incorrect, as USD dropped sharply to a low of 7.1036. The sharp and swift decline appears to be overdone, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, USD could drop to 7.0980 before stabilisation is likely. A sustained drop below 7.0980 appears unlikely, and 7.0875 is also unlikely to come into view. Resistance is at 7.1090; a breach of 7.1125 would indicate that the decline is starting to stabilise.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned negative on USD early last week. In our most recent narrative from last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 7.1140), we highlighted that ‘there is room for USD to drop below 7.1100, but any decline is likely to be slow, and 7.1000 may not come into view so soon.’ Yesterday, Tuesday, USD staged a sudden sharp drop that reached a low of 7.1036. The rapid increase in momentum suggests that a break of 7.1000 would not be surprising. The next level to monitor is 7.0875. We will maintain our view as long as 7.1220 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 7.1350) is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-next-support-level-to-monitor-is-70875-uob-group-202509171101
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:59
FCA Proposes Full UK Oversight for Crypto Firms by 2026
TLDR The FCA has proposed new regulations to bring crypto firms under full UK oversight by 2026. The proposal includes extending the FCA Handbook to crypto firms, covering governance, resilience, and financial crime prevention. The Senior Managers and Certification Regime will hold individuals accountable for their firm’s actions. Crypto firms will need to meet strict [...] The post FCA Proposes Full UK Oversight for Crypto Firms by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 22:57
Laundering $61.4M And Buying More ETH
The post Laundering $61.4M And Buying More ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Radiant Capital Hacker’s Audacious Moves: Laundering $61.4M And Buying More ETH Skip to content Home Crypto News Radiant Capital Hacker’s Audacious Moves: Laundering $61.4M and Buying More ETH Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/radiant-capital-hacker-launders-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:55
Avalanche Still Uncertain, SUI Faces Pressure, While BlockDAG Prepares for Its Awakening Testnet on September 25
Discover why BlockDAG’s nearly $410M presale and 2,900% ROI beat Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup and SUI news in 2025. Compare the growth of each to spot the biggest opportunity.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:55
Bitcoin ETFs Record the Highest Inflow Since July, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $16.4M Presale
Bitcoin ETFs contributed almost 97% of last week’s 20,685 ETP inflows, which represents the highest level since July. This created […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Record the Highest Inflow Since July, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $16.4M Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/17 22:54
Chinese tech index hits 4 year high with AI driven rally
The post Chinese tech index hits 4 year high with AI driven rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese technology shares rallied on Wednesday as renewed AI bets lifted a major Hong Kong index to a near four-year high. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 4.2% to its strongest close since November 2021. Baidu Inc. led the advance with a 16% gain, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., and JD.com Inc. also climbed sharply. The index has marked the 7th straight week in gains due to easing tensions between China and the United States along with rising confidence that large AI investments will begin to pay off. So far this year, the gauge has risen 42% according to Bloomberg. “China tech leaders are visibly re-accelerating AI spend and product rollouts, models, robotaxis, in-house chips, while also proving they can monetize AI faster than many expected,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “With valuations lagging the U.S., investors are starting to pay attention again.” Valuations still below U.S. counterparts On valuation, the Hang Seng Tech Index trades at about 21 times projected earnings, below its five-year average of 23.3 times and under the Nasdaq 100’s multiple of 27 times, Bloomberg data show. If gains persist, capital could flow back to China after years of volatility from regulation and a weak post-pandemic economy. Interest in the sector has also been lifted by the surprise rollout of a DeepSeek AI model early this year, which spotlighted China’s push to compete in the global AI race. Brokerage calls added fuel. Goldman Sachs increased its Alibaba price target, citing an improved outlook for the company’s cloud business. Arete Research moved Baidu’s ADRs to buy from sell, highlighting the promise of its internal chip program. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. advanced this week after JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock. Wednesday’s jump left the Hang Seng Tech Index…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:53
Vitalik Outlines Ethereum’s Roadmap: Scaling, Privacy, and a Quantum-Safe Future
The post Vitalik Outlines Ethereum’s Roadmap: Scaling, Privacy, and a Quantum-Safe Future appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again shared his vision for the future of the network, this time at the Japan Developer Conference. His roadmap touched on near-term fixes, mid-term improvements, and a long-term blueprint that paints Ethereum as not just bigger, but also safer, faster, and simpler for users and developers alike. Short-Term: Scaling …
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 22:51
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock: Jumps Almost 8% on AI Partnership and $56M Bond Plans
TLDRs; Baidu stock jumped nearly 8% in U.S. trading after announcing an AI partnership and $56.2M bond plans. The company struck a deal with state-owned China Merchants Group to develop AI agents and industrial digital employees. A 4.4 billion yuan offshore bond will fund Baidu’s AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and chip development. Analysts upgraded Baidu, [...] The post Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock: Jumps Almost 8% on AI Partnership and $56M Bond Plans appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 22:51
Altcoins at risk? Why the true altseason isn’t here yet
The post Altcoins at risk? Why the true altseason isn’t here yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 17, 2025 Key Takeaways Are we in a full-blown altcoin season? Altcoins are rallying hard, but market froth is missing, creating a divergence from past seasons. Are altcoins at risk? The rally is driven by speculative flows, leaving altcoins exposed to post-FOMC swings. September has officially turned into “altcoin season.” Billions have poured into the space, pushing TOTAL3 (market cap ex-BTC/ETH) to a record $1.16 trillion, now representing roughly 28% of the total crypto market. The Altcoin Season Index has reacted sharply. It surged to a cycle high of 80, meaning 40 out of the top 50 altcoins outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] over the last 90 days, with Pudgy Penguins [PENGU] leading the pack. And yet, the froth is missing. The Fear and Greed Index is showing no euphoria, marking a clear divergence from previous alt rallies. Simply put, traders could be reading a “pump-and-dump” cycle as an alt season. Source: CoinMarketCap Historically, alt rallies were accompanied by frothy sentiment. During the last alt seasons (January and December 2024), Fear and Greed hit “extreme greed” as the Altcoin Season Index pushed close to 85. Back then, speculative rotation and market euphoria were running in sync. The SOL/BTC ratio backed this up, topping around 0.03 and chopping in that range all year. Now, the ratio is nearly 30% lower, even with a full-blown “alt season,” signaling rotation without the usual market froth. Previous: Solana price eyes $250 – But THIS support is key to Q4 gains Next: ‘Not a good signal’ – Inside EU’s call for stricter crypto oversight Source: https://ambcrypto.com/altcoins-at-risk-why-the-true-altseason-isnt-here-yet/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:51
