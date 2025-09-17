2025-09-19 Friday

Puerto Rico Dismissal Deals Climate Lawfare Campaign Another Setback

The post Puerto Rico Dismissal Deals Climate Lawfare Campaign Another Setback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS – Rafael Reyes embraces his wife Xarelis Negron and his son Xariel as they stand in the remains of their home destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 7, 2017. A federal judge dismissed a case last week in which 37 municipalities attempted to blame the devastation on global emissions from the use of oil and gas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Oil company defendants in a lawsuit claiming damages related to climate change celebrated another victory on September 11 after a U.S. district court judge in Puerto Rico dismissed a case brought by thirty-seven municipalities. The case, part of an ongoing lawfare effort in which local governments have been recruited to serve as plaintiffs, sought to hold the companies liable for damages the island suffered as a result of Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in 2017. Federal District Judge Silvia Carreño-Coll dismissed the case based largely on the fact that it wasn’t brought until 2022, after the four-year statute of limitations had expired. Judge Carreño-Coll further ruled that the plaintiffs had failed to establish that all the ten named defendants, along with various unnamed companies and individuals even had sufficient connections to Puerto Rico to justify the filing of the lawsuit to begin with. “The only contact with Puerto Rico alleged in the amended complaint is membership in trade associations,” the judge writes on Page 42 of her lengthy decision, “something that was ‘performed in the US with US groups and targeted US legislation and the US public, including the Municipalities and their citizens in Puerto Rico.’” Theodore Boutrous, Jr., counsel for Chevron in the case, praised the judge’s decision to dismiss, saying that she “correctly ruled the claims…
Is Dogecoin Stalling Or Does Pepeto Offer 100x Potential?

The post Is Dogecoin Stalling Or Does Pepeto Offer 100x Potential? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Is Dogecoin really on the way out? Across crypto, anyone hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment for 2025 still recognizes DOGE’s meme crown, yet attention keeps sliding toward projects that mix culture with real on-chain utility. Readers typing “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and plain tokenomics. Which sets up the cleaner showdown: Dogecoin versus Pepeto. Meet Pepeto (PEPETO), an ethereum-based memecoin with live rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. It blends story with tools people can use right now and speaks directly to investors seeking a good opportunity to invest in, c, putting utility, clarity, and distribution front and center. In a market where older memecoins risk drifting with sentiment alone, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real claim in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, let’s look at why Dogecoin’s momentum appears to be fading. Is Dogecoin Really Losing Steam? Remember when Dogecoin made crypto feel simple? Back in 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. Ten years on, the relentless momentum has cooled; the backdrop has changed, and the market now rewards different kinds of progress. Today, Dogecoin trades near $0.30: dip buyers defend the level, yet a falling 20-day average and mid-range momentum hand short-term control to sellers, lose $0.21 and $0.19–$0.16 comes into view. Beyond price, Dogecoin still focuses on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification has been proposed, leaving a utility gap versus programmable chains. Until broader features actually ship and see usage, DOGE’s upside leans more on brand and cycle strength than on new on-chain apps. After years of chasing “life-changing gains” from the same set of names, more traders are looking earlier, at crypto presales.…
ECB says it is ready to adjust interest rates as economy shifts

ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos says the bank will act if conditions change.
SHIB Faces Resistance, XLM Waits on Upgrades, But BlockDAG’s 3M+ Daily Mobile Miners Make It the Stronger Bet for 2025

Shiba Inu’s community is buzzing again, but the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target still sits under heavy resistance around $0.0000138, with many traders doubting how quickly it can break higher. Meanwhile, the Stellar (XLM) market growth is gaining attention, yet even with protocol upgrades and expanding payment use cases, XLM continues to lag far below [...] The post SHIB Faces Resistance, XLM Waits on Upgrades, But BlockDAG’s 3M+ Daily Mobile Miners Make It the Stronger Bet for 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026

From $0.0013 to $0.05: How BlockDAG’s Presale Nearing $410M Could Top Solana by 2026 Solana grabbed headlines in 2021, but a fresh challenger is taking center stage. BlockDAG (BDAG), a Layer 1 system mixing Directed Acyclic Graph scalability with Proof-of-Work protection, is moving fast to challenge big names like Solana, Ethereum, and Avalanche. Now in […] The post BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hong Kong Extends SME Financing Guarantee Scheme Amid Economic Concerns

The post Hong Kong Extends SME Financing Guarantee Scheme Amid Economic Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 17, 2025 08:03 Hong Kong announces an extension of the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme, increasing loan guarantees and extending the principal moratorium period to support small and medium enterprises. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has announced significant changes to the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme (SFGS), a move aimed at bolstering the economic support available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region. According to the HKMA, the application period for the 80% Guarantee Product under the SFGS will be extended by two years, now running until the end of March 2028. Increased Loan Guarantee Commitment In a bid to enhance financial aid to SMEs, the total loan guarantee commitment under the SFGS will be increased by HK$20 billion, bringing the total to HK$310 billion. This expansion reflects the Hong Kong government’s commitment to supporting businesses in navigating the challenging economic landscape. Extended Principal Moratorium The principal moratorium arrangement, which was initially set to expire on 17 November 2025, will also see an extension until 17 November 2026. This adjustment will allow eligible enterprises to apply for a principal moratorium period of up to 12 months, either before or after 17 November 2025, effectively offering a total moratorium period of up to 24 months. For loans drawn down on or after 18 November 2025, eligible businesses can apply for a moratorium period of up to 12 months, provided they apply on or before 17 November 2026. This measure is expected to provide much-needed relief to SMEs, allowing them to focus on business operations without the immediate pressure of loan repayments. Implementation and Next Steps HKMC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation, will coordinate with participating lenders to implement these new measures. From 1 November…
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
Story Soars to $11.75, HYPE Hits $55, but BlockDAG’s Upcoming Awakening Testnet Proves It’s the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Today!

Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by […] The post Story Soars to $11.75, HYPE Hits $55, but BlockDAG’s Upcoming Awakening Testnet Proves It’s the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Today! appeared first on Coindoo.
Bio Protocol secures $7.1 million in funding led by Maelstrom Fund

PANews reported on September 15th that decentralized science platform Bio Protocol announced a $7.1 million funding round led by Maelstrom Fund, with participation from Mechanism Capital, Animoca Brands, and Atria Ventures. This funding round coincided with the launch of Bio V2, which introduced on-chain fundraising, a decentralized AI research framework, and BioXP, an incentive system. BioAgents, decentralized scientific AI agents, support researchers and communities in generating hypotheses, funding experiments, and monetizing discoveries. The first BioAgent, launched in August in partnership with VitaDAO and Aubrey de Grey's lab, has generated over $250,000 in research funding and over a thousand longevity hypotheses.
Cheap Crypto Coins That Could Make Early Investors Millionaires by 2030

As the fight for the next big cryptocurrency heats up, investors are keeping a close eye on projects that could change the game by 2030. While established players like Cardano (ADA) continue to build, it’s the emergence of groundbreaking platforms like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that’s hitting headlines. The project has raised over $15.85 million from […]
