BREAKING: Tether Plans to Launch US Stablecoin, Market Rallies to Best Wallet Token

Tether, the company behind the widely used stablecoin $USDT, is taking its next major step in the U.S. market. The firm has announced plans to roll out a new dollar-backed stablecoin called $USAT, designed to be fully compliant with U.S. regulations. And despite its expansion plans, the company has made one thing clear: it will remain a private enterprise. Navigating New Regulations The GENIUS Act clarified the US stablecoin landscape, and Tether is wasting no time in taking advantage. The law requires stablecoins issued domestically to be: backed by high-quality, liquid, U.S. dollar-denominated assets to provide monthly transparency into reserve holdings to undergo regular audits $USAT is being structured precisely to meet these requirements – and position itself to be the go-to crypto for the US stablecoin market. Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered trust bank, will issue the stablecoin and help ensure regulatory compliance. To oversee the U.S.-facing push, Tether has appointed Bo Hines, formerly of the White House Crypto Council, to lead $USAT. The entire project is clearly focused on capturing a distinctly American feel for Tether’s latest offering. But while Tether hopes $USAT will capture public interest, Paolo Ardoino, the CEO, has no interest in taking Tether public. Strong Financial Foundations, Privacy Priorities That’s at least partially due to the fact that Tether is already highly profitable, decreasing the need for the company to seek public investment. With profits of roughly $13.7B in the previous year, there’s no need for Tether to go public to raise capital. Ardoino has said that being a private company allows the firm to focus long-term on its mission without having to answer to public market analysts every quarter. $USDT remains Tether’s key global stablecoin, widely used in emerging markets and across crypto trading with a $171B market cap. However, $USDT is structured under foreign issuer status when it comes to U.S. regulation. $USAT, by contrast, will operate under the laws and oversight required by U.S. authorities. The idea is for $USAT to capture the US domestic market and support $USDT’s continued market growth overseas, forming a 1-2 punch for Tether. On the back of growing stablecoin adoption, more and more crypto users are turning to versatile, powerful web3 crypto wallets – like Best Wallet. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Better Utility for Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallet Keep your crypto keys, keep your crypto tokens. The oldest axiom of the blockchain still rings true as the total crypto market cap grows from a few nerds swapping bitcoins to over $4T in thousands of cryptos around the world. Best Wallet provides cutting-edge biometric and MPC security on top of a highly versatile and powerful web3 wallet. It’s fully non-custodial, so investors always control their own tokens. And the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) itself provides a range of added utility, including cheaper swaps and higher staking yields. $BEST and Best Wallet form part of a growing ecosystem, with plans for Best Card to making spending crypto easier than ever. The presale has raised nearly $16M so far, with tokens priced at just $0.025655. Visit the Best Wallet Token presale today. Tether’s move with $USAT adds more fuel to competition in the stablecoin space, especially with players like Circle’s $USDC already operating under stricter regulatory norms. But for consumers – especially those underserved by traditional banking – $USAT and powerful crypto wallets like $BEST could represent a more accessible path into regulated digital finance. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/tether-us-stablecoin-launch-best-wallet-token-presale
$GGs Presale Outshines MAXI DOGE as Whales Chase 2025’s 100x Crypto Opportunity

Presale crypto tokens have become one of the strongest trends in 2025, offering early entry to projects that combine culture, finance, and Web3 innovation. Investors often ask what is the best crypto presale to buy right now, and two names keep surfacing. Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining momentum with its mix of meme culture, gaming, [...] The post $GGs Presale Outshines MAXI DOGE as Whales Chase 2025’s 100x Crypto Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.
Vanar Taps ChainSafe to Transform the Future of Blockchain Gaming

Vanar and ChainSafe revolutionizing blockchain gaming by empowering Web3 studios with advanced tools, infrastructure, and expertise for innovation and growth.
Razorpay Becomes First Indian Aggregator to Enable Apple Pay

TLDRs; Razorpay integrates Apple Pay, becoming the first Indian aggregator to enable global transactions for domestic businesses. Mokobara and Akasa Air among first brands to use Apple Pay via Razorpay, targeting cross-border shoppers. Beta testing showed 5,000+ transactions processed with a 95% success rate, reducing cart abandonment risks. Apple Pay launch follows Razorpay’s reverse flip [...] The post Razorpay Becomes First Indian Aggregator to Enable Apple Pay appeared first on CoinCentral.
Centrifuge Debuts deRWA on Stellar with $20M Anchor Investment in Tokenized Treasury

Centrifuge, a leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets, is launching deRWA on the Stellar network, starting with two flagship funds. The new funds dubbed: deJTRSY, a DeFi version of the Janus Henderson Short-Term US Treasury strategy, and deJAAA, a DeFi AAA-rated collateralized loan obligation strategy. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 17, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. The two products debut with a $20 million anchor investment. This shows strong institutional demand for yield-bearing RWAs and setting the stage for broader integration into decentralized finance. The tokenized strategies are designed to offer investors transparent access to institutional-grade yields while bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi. By building on Stellar, Centrifuge said it aims to make yield-backed products accessible to users globally, especially those in emerging markets who often lack exposure to such opportunities. Integration Across the Stellar Ecosystem From day one, the deRWA products will be integrated into the Stellar ecosystem through partnerships with major DeFi applications. Aquarius and Soroswap will provide 24/7 trading, Blend will allow borrowing and lending powered by deRWAs, and DeFIndex will support yield-backed savings products. This latest integration reinforces Stellar’s growing role in the RWA sector. The network currently ranks second globally in tokenized treasuries and recorded $4.2 billion in quarterly RWA payment volume. The most commonly cited blockchain that ranks first in tokenized U.S. Treasuries (ahead of Stellar) is Ethereum, according to a CoinGecko report on RWAs. BlackRock’s BUIDL has managed to cement itself as the largest tokenized treasury product, with a 44% market share as of April 2025. Since the start of 2025, it has already grown by +372.8%, to end April with $2.5 billion in treasuries. Industry Leaders Voice Support “Centrifuge has established itself as one of the most trusted names in real-world assets, with a proven track record of bringing institutional-quality products onchain,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “By launching deJTRSY and deJAAA on Stellar with a world-class group of partners, we’re opening new distribution channels through consumer apps across emerging markets,” said Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge. A Critical Inflection Point for DeFi The launch of deRWA on Stellar represents more than the arrival of two new products. It shows a broader industry trend: the shift from speculative crypto markets to sustainable, real-world asset-backed finance. Built on Centrifuge V3and supported by LayerZero for cross-chain capital flow, the integration combines trust, transparency, and scale. This latest launch highlights a pivotal moment for crypto. Growth is expected not just from new asset classes, but also from new distribution channels
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
OFAC sanctions Iranians over $100M illegal oil sales via crypto

The post OFAC sanctions Iranians over $100M illegal oil sales via crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Treasury Department has added new financial sanctions on Iran, specifically targeting individuals and companies accused of moving illicit oil revenues through crypto and front firms in Asia. The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Tuesday that it had sanctioned more than a dozen individuals and companies linked to Iran.  OFAC tracks money to oil sales, crypto trade The US Treasury Department office said the money was funneled for the benefit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), both affiliated with the country’s weapons programs. “These Iranian shadow banking networks, run by trusted illicit financial facilitators, abuse the international financial system and launder money through overseas front companies and cryptocurrency,” the department wrote. According to OFAC’s findings, Derakhshan and Alivand received payments through front companies registered in Hong Kong and the UAE. Those named in the investigations were Alpa Trading in Dubai and Alpa Hong Kong Limited, shell firms that the department claimed were disguising cash flows from oil sales. The network’s operation was also linked to Hezbollah-affiliated financial facilitators and Syria’s Al-Qatirji Company, a firm previously sanctioned for aiding the IRGC-QF. Al-Qatirji was identified as an accomplice in the smuggling of Iranian oil to regional markets. US officials claimed Alivand was part of the multimillion-dollar transactions with Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id al-Law, a Hezbollah-linked money launderer. Al-Law allegedly provided Hezbollah with access to digital wallets to receive funds from IRGC-QF commodity sales.  US vows to continue disrupting illegal oil sales According to OFAC, the Al-Qatirji Company was sanctioned under Executive Order 13224 in November 2024 for supporting the IRGC-QF. Al-Law was sanctioned under the same executive order seven months prior for assisting Hezbollah financially. Despite earlier sanctions, the Treasury said members…
Replicats partners with Gloria AI to deliver real-time news intelligence

The post Replicats partners with Gloria AI to deliver real-time news intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto markets never sleep, and neither should your investment intelligence. Today, Replicats announces its strategic partnership with Gloria AI, integrating Gloria AI’s real-time market intelligence platform to power smarter, faster decisions across our autonomous investment agents. Why this partnership matters While most crypto “trading bots” react to price movements after they happen, Replicats‘ Smart Wealth Companions are built to anticipate market shifts through comprehensive market analysis. By integrating Gloria AI‘s real-time news intelligence, our agents now have access to the same caliber of market-moving information that institutional players use to stay ahead. Gloria AI delivers breaking insights to traders, creators, and AI agents with 24/7 surveillance across thousands of sources, tracking categories that legacy outlets miss entirely. Their AI-powered system scans and filters high-fidelity signals in real-time, covering niche crypto verticals and specialized markets that move early adopters, traders, and agents. Technical integration: Beyond surface-level news consumption Our technical implementation creates a sophisticated data pipeline that transforms raw market intelligence into actionable investment insights: Data Ingestion: We’re implementing automated JSON-based news ingestion, creating Replicats’ own historical news database. This eliminates rate limit dependencies while building a proprietary dataset that correlates news events with asset price movements. Temporal Market Mapping: Every news event gets timestamped and correlated with OHLCV data across major assets (BTC, ETH, and beyond). This creates a new dimension in our market analysis, enabling our agents to identify which news events have historically correlated with significant price movements. AI-Native Integration: Gloria AI’s intelligence is integrated directly into our agents’ decision-making frameworks, providing contextual awareness that extends beyond technical analysis. Our agents can now factor in regulatory announcements, protocol updates, and shifts in market sentiment as they occur. What this means for Replicats’ users Faster Signal Detection: Your AI agents now have access to market-moving information before it…
Josh Harris says more sports assets aren’t likely to go public

The post Josh Harris says more sports assets aren’t likely to go public appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris (L) signs a Commanders helmet while joined by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (C) and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (R) during a news conference on construction of a new Commanders stadium in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2025. Win McNamee | Getty Images Over the last decade, private equity investor Josh Harris has built one of the largest conglomerates in sports. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which he co-founded with Blackstone executive David Blitzer in 2017, owns majority stakes across many of the most valuable sports leagues in the world. That includes stakes in the NFL’s Washington Commanders, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Premier League’s Crystal Palace. Earlier this year, the group paid a $250 million franchise fee for a Philadelphia WNBA expansion team, expected to begin play in 2030. That has quickly made HBSE one of the most valuable sports ownership groups in the world. In fact, it ranked third in CNBC’s 2025 Most Valuable Sports Empires list at a value of $14.58 billion. But those continued rising valuations raise a question that harkens back to Harris’ time as a private equity executive: Will HBSE, or other sports teams and large ownership conglomerates, start to look toward going public? “I don’t think so,” Harris told CNBC’s Scott Wapner at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday. “When you think about IPOs and sports assets being public so far, they’ve been valued more highly as private assets,” Harris said. “You haven’t seen the public valuations exceed the private valuations; therefore, people have tended to keep them private.” Madison Square Garden’s sports assets, which include the New York Knicks and Rangers, are among the only U.S. sports teams to be owned by public…
Chainlink Teams Up with Taiko to Power Institutional-Grade DeFi on Ethereum

TLDR: Chainlink Data Streams is now the official oracle provider for Taiko, supporting faster, secure market data delivery. Developers can build lending, derivatives, and other DeFi protocols on Taiko using Chainlink’s high-quality data feeds. Taiko’s Ethereum-based rollup ensures decentralization by using L1 validators for transaction sequencing. Chainlink’s tech has already secured over $100B in DeFi [...] The post Chainlink Teams Up with Taiko to Power Institutional-Grade DeFi on Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.
