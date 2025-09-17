2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
XAU/USD drifts from record highs, $3.660 support on focus

XAU/USD drifts from record highs, $3.660 support on focus

Gold retreats from $3,700 record highs but remains steady above $3,660 so far. Investors' cautiousness ahead of the Fed's decision is providing some support to the US Dollar. XAU/USD: A sustained break below $3,650 would give fresh hopes for bears. Gold is trading lower on Wednesday, weighed by generalised USD strength, as investors cut short Dollar positions ahead of the Fed's decision. The Precious metal turned lower from the $3,700 record high, with bears contained above the $3.6660 area so far. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to the 4.0%-4.25% range, but traders are growing wary that the bank's stance may disappoint the market's dovish expectations. Such an outcome would snap the risk rally and fuel a deeper USD recovery. Weak US employment data has boosted hopes of Fed cuts over the following months. Futures markets are broadly pricing a quarter point in each monetary policy meeting this year and some more in the first months of 2026, a view that is highly unlikely to be confirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Technical Analysis: Gold has reached heavily overbought levels XAU/USD appreciated by about 2% in the last three days and beyond 11% in the last four weeks. Technical indicators reveal an overstretched condition, particularly visible on the daily chart (in the image), which should act as a warning for buyers. The pair has not given any clear signal of a bearish correction, but a confirmation below the $3.660-3,650 support area, which encloses the highs of September 10,11, and 12, would form an evening star candle pattern, a standard signal of trend shifts. Further down, the September 11 low, at $3,615, would come to the focus, ahead of the September 3 high and September 8 low, at $3,580. To the upside, immediate resistance…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 23:17
Key Reason Why 90,000 ETH Offloaded by Whales in Past 48 Hours Shared by Analyst

Key Reason Why 90,000 ETH Offloaded by Whales in Past 48 Hours Shared by Analyst

90,000 ETH sold within 48 hours, here's key reason Tom Lee predicts Ethereum to $5,500 by mid-October Crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez, known on the X social media platform as @ali_charts, has reported that over the past two days, large cryptocurrency whales have offloaded a massive amount of Ethereum valued at nearly half a billion dollars. The analyst also revealed the key reason that likely pushed the whales to that step. 90,000 ETH sold within 48 hours, here's key reason Martinez shared a chart provided by the on-chain data company Santiment, which shows that the rapid decline in whale holdings aligns with a 6.53% price drop in Ethereum over the past few days. Back then, the second-largest cryptocurrency went down from a local peak of $4,757, landing at the $4,510 level. It seems that whales decided to lock in their profits, seeing the price go down. Those were wallets holding between 10,000 and 1,000 ETH. By now, Ethereum has rebounded by 1.42% and is changing hands at $4,510 after reaching $4,548 earlier today. Tom Lee predicts Ethereum to $5,500 by mid-October Earlier this week, Fundstrat's Tom Lee spoke to CNBC, sharing that he expects Bitcoin and Ethereum to skyrocket within the next three months, as they can make "a monster move." The main trigger for that, according to Lee, is the interest rate reduction to be announced by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today. The very smallest price jump for Ethereum he expects to see is $5,500 by the middle of October.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 23:15
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
Hackernoon 2025/09/17 23:15
Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

The recent surge of TOKEN6900 has reignited excitement across the altcoin space, proving once again how quickly low-cap, hyped tokens can generate massive momentum. The $T6900 presale secured over $3.6 million, highlighting significant investor enthusiasm despite its unconventional approach. Since its listing, TOKEN6900 surged by 65% before retracing to its current price of $0.0066. Its […]
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/17 23:14
ChatGPT Was Asked if Cardano (ADA) Can Rally Back Above $3, It Pointed to This Token Under $0.003 Doing It Instead

ChatGPT Was Asked if Cardano (ADA) Can Rally Back Above $3, It Pointed to This Token Under $0.003 Doing It Instead

When ChatGPT was asked if Cardano (ADA) could return to its old highs above $3, the answer was cautious. Analysts expect ADA to only climb toward $1.50 in the near term, which is still a solid move but far from its previous glory. What caught attention was that ChatGPT pointed to another token instead. The token is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin breaking headlines for its presale momentum, cultural energy, and real ecosystem design. Some analysts even suggest a path that could see gains of up to 15000% if growth continues into 2026. Cardano (ADA) Price and Technical Picture Cardano has had a loyal following for years, with developers constantly upgrading its network. The price right now is trading around $0.85 to $0.90, with support near $0.76 and resistance just under $1. Analysts at BraveNewCoin have pointed to a symmetrical triangle on the chart, a classic setup that suggests consolidation before a breakout. If ADA breaks above $0.95, the next targets are $1.10 and possibly $1.50. Anything higher would require a massive surge in market demand, which does not look likely. The truth is simple. ADA is steady and dependable, but it is not explosive right now. That is why the focus has shifted to Little Pepe. Why Little Pepe is Grabbing Headlines Little Pepe has quickly gone from a presale idea to one of the most talked-about tokens of the year. Its presale is in Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021, and more than $25 million has already been raised, according to CryptoRank. Over 98% of Stage 12 is already sold, showing clear demand from retail investors and crypto whales. Stage 1 investors who got in at $0.001 are already sitting on more than 110% gains. The presale design itself is clever. With 19 stages in total,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 23:14
UK and US Set to Align Crypto Regulations Focused on Stablecoins

UK and US Set to Align Crypto Regulations Focused on Stablecoins

TLDR The UK and US are preparing to announce closer cooperation on crypto regulations, with a focus on stablecoins. UK officials believe aligning crypto regulations with the US could boost market access and attract more investment. The discussions included key players like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, and Barclays, emphasizing the importance of regulatory clarity. Both [...]
Coincentral 2025/09/17 23:14
Forward Industries launches $4B Solana treasury equity plan

Forward Industries launches $4B Solana treasury equity plan

Forward Industries is continuing to bet big on Solana. The Nasdaq-listed company said on Wednesday that it will raise up to $4 billion through an at-the-market equity program, with proceeds aimed at expanding its SOL holdings. The program, arranged with Cantor Fitzgerald, allows Forward to sell shares directly into the market over time instead of in a single issuance. The company said the flexible structure will support its Solana-focused treasury strategy, which has already included the purchase of more than 6.8 million SOL this year. Chairman Kyle Samani described the program as a way to keep building the company's Solana position while giving it room to fund other growth initiatives. Forward's strategy is backed by investors including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, positioning it as one of the largest public firms centered on Solana rather than Bitcoin or Ethereum. Forward acknowledged that its stock price may become tightly linked to the value of SOL, a token known for sharp volatility. US regulators have also raised questions about how companies account for and disclose crypto holdings, leaving open the possibility of shifting compliance requirements. Still, the scale of the raise highlights how some public companies are using traditional capital markets to double down on digital asset strategies. If fully executed, the $4 billion program would make Forward one of the most aggressive corporate buyers of Solana to date. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 23:13
Cardano Price Prediction; Avalanche (AVAX) Latest News & Which Crypto Is New Investors’ Favourite This Month?

Cardano Price Prediction; Avalanche (AVAX) Latest News & Which Crypto Is New Investors’ Favourite This Month?

Alongside Avalanche (AVAX), ADA is being closely watched by analysts tracking large-cap Layer 1s ahead of Q4. Meanwhile, early-stage coins […]
Coindoo 2025/09/17 23:13
Report: Ethereum becomes Wall Street's blockchain infrastructure, with institutions accelerating their adoption

Report: Ethereum becomes Wall Street's blockchain infrastructure, with institutions accelerating their adoption

PANews reported on September 17th that Etherealize recently released a report stating that the global financial system is accelerating its transition to blockchain. Major institutions such as BlackRock , JPMorgan , and Fidelity have tokenized and settled billions of dollars in assets on Ethereum. Regulatory frameworks such as the US GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act, and the EU MiCA , are gradually being implemented to ensure compliance. The report noted that Ethereum, due to its security, decentralization, and ecosystem maturity, has become the preferred choice for institutional financial infrastructure. Currently, over 80% of on-chain real-world assets and 62% of stablecoin trading volume are within the Ethereum ecosystem.
PANews 2025/09/17 23:12
Historic Bitcoin Wallet Stirs After 12-Year Slumber

Historic Bitcoin Wallet Stirs After 12-Year Slumber

In an unexpected development in the cryptocurrency world, a dormant Bitcoin wallet has suddenly become active after nearly 12 years. This Bitcoin wallet, which dates back to a time when Bitcoin was valued at just $847, has transferred 1,000 BTC worth approximately $116.8 million to a new address. Continue Reading:Historic Bitcoin Wallet Stirs After 12-Year Slumber
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 23:12
