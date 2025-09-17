MEXC birža
Taiko Names Chainlink Data Streams as Official Oracle for Its L2 Network
Taiko, an Ethereum Layer 2 network, has integrated Chainlink Data Streams as its official oracle, aiming to enhance its DeFi ecosystem. The post Taiko Names Chainlink Data Streams as Official Oracle for Its L2 Network appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 23:27
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
The Fed delivers its rate cut decision today, a pivot point for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. Lower policy rates can ease financial conditions, weaken the dollar, and nudge risk appetite higher—while a hawkish surprise can do the opposite. With liquidity and funding costs key to crypto, even small changes in the statement language or the dot plot can ripple across BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins. We’ll be tracking the decision and Powell’s press conference in real time: spot moves in BTC/ETH, liquidation clusters, perp funding, open interest, options implied vol, and basis; alongside DXY, Treasury yields, and equities. Expect instant reads on order books and heatmaps, plus context from CME probabilities and how the market’s path of cuts/pricing shifts minute by minute. LIVE: Fed Rate Cuts Rates by 25bps, Upper Bound Now 4.25% — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction Updates, September 17
CryptoNews
2025/09/17 23:24
Openverse Completes $8 Million Series B Funding, with Participation from Bright Capital and Others
PANews reported on September 17th that Openverse, a Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure platform, announced the completion of an $8 million strategic Series B funding round from investors including Bright Capital, KC International, Innovation Engine, Go2Mars Labs, Becker Ventures, Gaea Ventures, and several global family offices. This round brings Openverse's total funding to $19 million. Openverse is developing the next-generation Layer 0 value internet, focusing on bridgeless cross-chain interoperability, a standardized RWA framework, multi-chain native payments, and Bitgold (BTG) value anchoring. As previously reported in May, Layer0 blockchain infrastructure platform Openverse Network completed US$11 million in strategic financing .
PANews
2025/09/17 23:22
Pepenode Community Members Evaluate XRP Tundra Presale Metrics for Potential Rapid Return Opportunity
Pepenode’s mining-based presale success draws comparisons with XRP Tundra, whose dual tokens and staking roadmap could offer rapid returns for early buyers.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 23:22
GD Culture Shares Drop 28% After $875M Bitcoin Deal
The post GD Culture Shares Drop 28% After $875M Bitcoin Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes After acquiring 48 BTC from Pallas Capital, GDC shares tanked by 28% on Sept 16. This marks the largest dip that the company has seen in the last 12 months. The number of Bitcoin treasury companies has increased significantly in 2025. Shortly after GD Culture Group (GDC) made a Bitcoin BTC $115 700 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.26 B acquisition deal with Pallas Capital, its shares fell by about 28%. This has been designated the largest fall that the shares have experienced over the last 12 months. Google Finance data showed that there was a slight recovery of 3.7% in pre-market trading. GD Culture Sells Shares to Acquire 48 Bitcoin According to Google Finance, shares in GD Culture Group fell 28.16% on September 16 to hit $6.99. This became the GDC’s largest fall in over 12 months, triggering a notable sink in its market cap to $117.4 million. Unfortunately, the dip positioned the company at 97% off its all-time high (ATH) of $235.80, which it recorded on February 19, 2021. A new Bitcoin acquisition deal may have “set off the alarm” on the share price drop. The livestreaming company had made a strategic deal to swap tens of millions of its shares to acquire 7,500 BTC from Pallas Capital. GD Culture plans to issue roughly 39.2 million shares of its common stock and exchange them for all of Pallas Capital’s assets. Among Pallas’ assets is $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. Xiaojian Wang, the CEO and Chairman of GD Culture, acknowledged that this deal will “directly support” its plan to build a “strong and diversified crypto asset reserve.” He also said it would play a role in positioning the firm to benefit from growing institutional acceptance of BTC as a reserve asset and store…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:22
Ripple CEO Announces XRP’s Inclusion in U S Government Digital Reserve
TLDR XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s digital asset stockpile. Over ten companies, including Bitwise, are seeking SEC approval for an XRP ETF. Garlinghouse anticipates the XRP ETF launch before the end of 2025. XRP’s government inclusion signals growing trust and legitimacy in digital assets. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has confirmed that XRP [...] The post Ripple CEO Announces XRP’s Inclusion in U S Government Digital Reserve appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 23:21
CME Group Expands Crypto Derivatives With Solana and XRP Options
TLDR: CME Group will introduce Solana and XRP futures options with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiries starting October 13, 2025. The new products will include both standard and micro contracts, giving traders flexibility in hedging and exposure management. Over 540,000 Solana futures and 370,000 XRP futures have traded since launch, showing rising institutional participation. Cumberland [...] The post CME Group Expands Crypto Derivatives With Solana and XRP Options appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 23:21
Maestro launches institutional platform for BTC-native capital markets
Maestro, a Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure platform, has introduced an institutional-grade solution aimed at accelerating adoption of the benchmark digital asset in decentralized finance. Maestro Institutional is a treasury financial platform that will allow Bitcoin’s use as an asset in crypto…
Crypto.news
2025/09/17 23:21
Why Nuclear Power Could Be The Missing Link
The post Why Nuclear Power Could Be The Missing Link appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLINTON, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: An aerial view shows storm clouds moving over Constellation’s Clinton Clean Energy Center’s single nuclear reactor power plant on July 25, 2025 in Clinton, Illinois. Meta recently signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation for the output from the plant. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images The artificial intelligence revolution isn’t limited by chips, algorithms, or talent. It’s constrained by electricity. Hyperscale data centers already draw more power than entire cities, and with tech giants pouring billions into artificial intelligence, the question is no longer whether demand will skyrocket—it’s where the energy will come from. Nuclear power, long treated as a “quiet contender” in the clean-energy mix, is suddenly viewed as indispensable. From small modular reactors that can sit alongside data centers to novel fuel-enrichment technologies that promise to secure America’s uranium supply, the industry sees a historic opening: becoming the backbone of the AI era. “For an industry that requires downtime of maybe several minutes a year, nuclear’s unmatched consistency is an incredibly useful asset,” James Walker, CEO of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., told me. AI’s energy appetite is voluminous. The International Energy Agency projects that data centers could consume 8% of total U.S. electricity by 2030—and globally, demand may rival Japan’s entire consumption. Individual hyperscale facilities can draw as much power as a mid-size city, and the race to build hundreds more is well underway. Meeting that demand isn’t as simple as adding wind or solar capacity. Renewables face land-use limitations and storage shortages. Natural gas, which has been the go-to source, is in a bind: long-term contracts have tied up turbine supply into the 2030s. Meanwhile, America’s aging grid is already at its maximum capacity; upgrading transmission lines and pipelines would cost billions and take more than a decade. That…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:20
GameFi Alliance Connects Builders and Capital in Singapore
GameFi Alliance in Singapore unites builders, investors, and leaders to shape sustainable blockchain gaming with panels, networking, and funding.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 23:20
