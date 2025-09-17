GD Culture Shares Drop 28% After $875M Bitcoin Deal

Key Notes After acquiring 48 BTC from Pallas Capital, GDC shares tanked by 28% on Sept 16. This marks the largest dip that the company has seen in the last 12 months. The number of Bitcoin treasury companies has increased significantly in 2025. Shortly after GD Culture Group (GDC) made a Bitcoin BTC $115 700 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.26 B acquisition deal with Pallas Capital, its shares fell by about 28%. This has been designated the largest fall that the shares have experienced over the last 12 months. Google Finance data showed that there was a slight recovery of 3.7% in pre-market trading. GD Culture Sells Shares to Acquire 48 Bitcoin According to Google Finance, shares in GD Culture Group fell 28.16% on September 16 to hit $6.99. This became the GDC's largest fall in over 12 months, triggering a notable sink in its market cap to $117.4 million. Unfortunately, the dip positioned the company at 97% off its all-time high (ATH) of $235.80, which it recorded on February 19, 2021. A new Bitcoin acquisition deal may have "set off the alarm" on the share price drop. The livestreaming company had made a strategic deal to swap tens of millions of its shares to acquire 7,500 BTC from Pallas Capital. GD Culture plans to issue roughly 39.2 million shares of its common stock and exchange them for all of Pallas Capital's assets. Among Pallas' assets is $875 million worth of Bitcoin. Xiaojian Wang, the CEO and Chairman of GD Culture, acknowledged that this deal will "directly support" its plan to build a "strong and diversified crypto asset reserve." He also said it would play a role in positioning the firm to benefit from growing institutional acceptance of BTC as a reserve asset and store…