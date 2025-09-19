2025-09-19 Friday

CryptoQuant: Coinbase reserves reach $112 billion, a four-year high

PANews reported on September 19th that CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain reported that Coinbase's total reserves, including BTC, ETH, and ERC20 stablecoins, have reached $112 billion, the highest level since November 2021. This increase reflects growing confidence among institutional and retail investors, as well as a resumption of capital inflows. Analysts noted that increases in reserves at major exchanges typically accompany increased market liquidity and stronger price momentum. This four-year high in reserves may signal a new phase of demand and accumulation, preparing the market for the next major rally.
PANews2025/09/19 16:07
Unpacking Today's Massive $3.5 Billion Event

The post Unpacking Today’s Massive $3.5 Billion Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Bitcoin Options Expiration: Unpacking Today’s Massive $3.5 Billion Event Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Bitcoin Options Expiration: Unpacking Today’s Massive $3.5 Billion Event Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-options-expiration-impact-6/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:06
5 Coins to Buy as US House Committee on Financial Services Pushes Senate to Pass 'Clarity Act'

The crypto market is at a turning point. The Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity (CLARITY) Act is a new trigger in Washington as price action swings on technicals and ETF speculation. Recently proposed by the House Financial Services Committee, the bill might change U.S. digital asset regulation. This push yields a clear takeaway for investors: [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 16:06
MemeCon 2025: A Gala Night for Web3 Culture & Creativity in Singapore

The post MemeCon 2025: A Gala Night for Web3 Culture & Creativity in Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore, September 29, 2025 – MemeCon is back to celebrate the power of creativity, culture, and humor in shaping Web3. Sponsored by the Global Blockchain Show, and powered by CryptoMoonPress, MemeCon transforms memes into cultural drivers and community-building tools. MemeCon is not just another conference. It is a movement where creators, marketers, and brands come together to explore how memes can influence markets, create identities, and spark conversations across the decentralized space. Past editions, including Meme Frenzy 2024, have proven that memes are much more than fleeting viral entertainment. In fact, they are tools of influence. This year’s event will feature panels, keynotes, and community-driven showcases. Attendees will experience how memes fuel engagement, strengthen communities, and transform crypto culture into a shared language. What makes MemeCon unique is its ability to elevate meme creators into cultural leaders. It goes beyond being one-off campaigns, and is about long-term storytelling and community engagement. From live activations to viral collaborations, MemeCon provides the platform where creative energy meets Web3 innovation. Who can join MemeCon: Web3 creators, marketers, and community builders NFT projects, DeFi teams, and crypto startups Influencers, KOLs, and social media strategists MemeCon envisions a world where memes shape the cultural heartbeat of Web3. By attending, participants gain access to a unique community that blends humor with innovation, where memes can move both markets and minds. Join us in Singapore for MemeCon where memes become movements and creativity leads connection. Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore Contact: [email protected] Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:03
KRW1 Stablecoin Launches On Avalanche Ahead Of Regulation

The post KRW1 Stablecoin Launches On Avalanche Ahead Of Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KRW1 Stablecoin Launches On Avalanche Ahead Of Regulation Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/south-koreas-bdacs-first-won-backed-stablecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:02
Looking at the wind direction from the treasury: Which counterfeit goods are being paid for by companies with "real money" in 2025?

Author: 0xreseracher If market conditions are a thermometer of sentiment, then treasury allocation is a company's voting machine. Who's putting real money on their balance sheets and which altcoins they're betting on is often more reliable than social media buzz. In 2025, we'll see more and more publicly disclosed companies adding non-BTC and non-ETH tokens to their treasuries. Examples include FET and TAO in the AI sector, HYPE and ENA in emerging DeFi infrastructure, payment veterans LTC and TRX, and even the more socially engaged DOGE. These holdings reflect both business synergies and the desire for asset diversification. They also provide ordinary investors with a window into the market: who's buying, why, and how they're using their holdings. By asking these questions, you'll more easily distinguish strong from weak narratives and understand which altcoins are being taken seriously by institutional investors. Why look at treasury configuration? Use "real money" to identify strong narratives. First, it's harder to falsify. Once a company includes tokens in financial reports or regulatory filings, management must explain the size of its holdings, accounting policies, custody, and risks. This is more binding than just slogans. Second, it's closer to "holding for use." During this treasury boom, many companies aren't just buying tokens; they're also signing technical partnerships, introducing tokens for product use, or generating on-chain staking returns. Typical examples include Interactive Strength's plan to purchase approximately $55 million in FET and partner with fetch.ai; Freight Technologies' integration of FET with logistics optimization scenarios; Hyperion DeFi's use of HYPE for staking and establishing a collaborative income and staking pathway with Kinetiq; and TLGY (to be merged into StablecoinX)'s plan to establish an ENA treasury to stake on Ethena's synthetic stability and yield structure. What these initiatives share is that tokens are not just prices, but also "certificates" and "fuel." Third, they provide an alternative path for ordinary investors. You can research tokens directly or gain indirect exposure by researching the publicly listed companies that hold them. Of course, this is a double-edged sword: when a small-cap company is paired with a highly volatile token, the stock price often becomes a proxy for the token, leading to more dramatic fluctuations. If you choose indirect stock exposure, position control and a good sense of timing are crucial. Judging from the market context of 2025, this trend is accelerating. On a macro level, the launch of US spot crypto ETFs has boosted risk appetite. The strength of BTC and ETH has provided a window for spillover from altcoins, garnering more attention for high-quality sectors. Corporate attitudes are also evolving: from "exploratory holdings" a few years ago, they have evolved into "strategic allocations," and even a new breed of companies has emerged, with "crypto treasuries as their primary business." Some companies have proactively transformed, explicitly making the construction and operation of crypto treasuries their core business. Regarding disclosure, companies are no longer content with press releases, but are increasingly disclosing holdings, fair value, custody details, and risk management arrangements through regulatory filings, quarterly reports, and investor presentations. This enhances the verifiability of this information. In short, the excitement is back, the path is clearer, and investors are becoming more serious. This also means that observing treasury dynamics is becoming a reliable window into the direction of the industry. Recent statistics on altcoin holdings in the treasury of listed companies Three major altcoin themes: AI, new DeFi, and traditional payment currencies AI Track (FET, TAO): The key signal of this track is "use and hold." Tokens of AI-native networks are often not simply speculative targets, but rather "tickets and fuel" for access and settlement: the invocation of intelligent agents, access to computing power and model markets, and network incentive mechanisms all require the inherent use of tokens. The entry of corporate treasuries is often accompanied by technical collaboration and business integration, such as closed-loop development in logistics optimization, computing power deployment, or intelligent agent deployment. Therefore, speculative weighting is relatively low, with a greater emphasis on strategic allocation. However, this track also presents uncertainties: the integration of AI and blockchain is still in the verification phase, valuations may preempt future expectations, and the long-term sustainability of the token economy (inflation/deflation mechanisms, incentive models, and fee recovery) remains to be seen. New DeFi Infrastructure (HYPE, ENA): This sector focuses on a combination of efficiency and profitability. HYPE represents performance-oriented DeFi infrastructure: It leverages a high-performance chain to facilitate derivatives trading and staking derivatives, creating a capital cycle of "earning income + liquid staking and re-hypothecation," providing an efficient utilization path for institutions and capital pools. Corporate treasuries are interested in this approach because it not only provides on-chain governance and profitability, but also enhances liquidity and market stickiness through capital circulation. ENA's appeal lies more in its design of synthetic stability and hedging returns. By combining staking derivatives and hedging strategies, Ethena seeks to create a "dollar-like" stable asset and generate an endogenous source of income without relying on the traditional banking system. If this model can be integrated with exchanges, custodians, and payment gateways, it could form a truly closed-loop "cryptodollar + income" system. For corporate treasuries, this means holding a stable unit of account while also generating income and a tool to hedge against volatility. However, the risks are also more complex: clearing security, smart contract robustness, and stability in extreme market conditions are all key areas that require rigorous auditing and risk control. Source: X Payments and established majors (LTC, TRX, DOGE): By comparison, this group of assets tends to serve as a "hassle-free base and payment gateway." Their longer history, greater liquidity, and more established infrastructure make them suitable for use as a "cash-like" asset in corporate treasuries, fulfilling both long-term value storage and payment needs. LTC and TRX's efficiency advantages in payment and settlement make them readily accessible to treasuries. DOGE, with its community and brand influence, offers unique value in lightweight payments and buzz generation. Overall, these assets play a more stable and foundational role, but new growth stories are limited, and they may face increasing competition from stablecoins and L2 payment networks. Know what to buy, but also know how to look at it See which way the wind is blowing, but don't make simplistic analogies. When a company includes a token in its financial report, it's voting with real money. This can help us filter out a lot of noise, but it's not a universal indicator. A more comprehensive observation framework is to look at three levels simultaneously: whether there is business synergy (does the company actually use this token), whether there is formal disclosure (written in regulatory documents, explaining how much was purchased, how it is kept, and what risks are involved), and whether the on-chain data is keeping up (activity, trading depth, and whether liquidation is stable). The true value of corporate treasury allocation lies not in providing investment advice, but in revealing the underlying logic of industry evolution. When traditional listed companies begin to allocate specific tokens on a large scale, what is reflected behind this is the structural transformation of the entire crypto ecosystem from "pure speculation" to "value anchoring." From a macro perspective, this surge in treasury allocations marks the convergence of three key trends: a maturing regulatory environment—companies are now more willing to disclose their crypto holdings in public documents, signaling the establishment of a compliance framework; a more specific application scenario—moving beyond the abstract "blockchain revolution" to quantifiable business needs such as AI training, DeFi returns, and cross-border payments; and the institutionalization of funding structures—shifting from retail investor dominance to corporate participation, implying longer holding periods and more rational pricing mechanisms. A deeper meaning lies in the fact that treasury allocations are redefining the very nature of "digital assets." Previously, we tended to view cryptocurrencies as high-risk speculative instruments, but as more and more companies use them as operational assets or strategic reserves, they begin to take on attributes similar to foreign exchange reserves, commodity inventories, or technology licenses. This shift in perception may be more disruptive than any technological breakthrough.
PANews2025/09/19 16:00
Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap

Kalshi partners with Solana and Base to speed up the process of innovation on-chain, bridging the gap with Polymarket, according to Kalshi on X.   Kalshi has also introduced a new program to spearhead on-chain innovation with Solana and Base.  Recently, the platform launched Kalshi Eco, which is a hub that enables builders, traders, and […] The post Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 16:00
The $100 XRP Dream: Analyst Explains Why It's A Fantasy

Crypto Insight UK used the first post-cut trading day to reframe the XRP narrative around what he calls the difference between utility and speculation, arguing that the latest burst of institutional developments does not automatically validate “$100 dreams.” While welcoming macro and regulatory tailwinds, he cautioned that euphoria often front-runs fundamentals and urged disciplined profit-taking if XRP reaches what he considers this cycle’s plausible range. “Don’t get caught in the trap of thinking when it starts to send that it’s going to go to $100 or $200 or $50 straight away,” he said, adding that, should XRP push into double digits, “I’m going to be taking a significant amount—probably towards 80%—of my portfolio off the table.” Massive Tailwinds For XRP The macro backdrop he keyed on was the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut on Sept. 17 and Chair Jerome Powell’s guidance that more easing is possible this year. Risk assets whipsawed on the headlines before settling, with markets now handicapping further cuts into year-end. For the analyst, the decision was “pretty much a nothing burger” in isolation, but it sharpened the focus on micro drivers inside crypto—namely flows and policy. Related Reading: Next XRP ‘Monster Leg’ Will Start No Earlier Than 2026: Analyst On policy, he highlighted what may prove the most consequential regulatory pivot since US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs: the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for spot commodity ETPs across major exchanges, a change that streamlines the path for crypto ETFs beyond BTC and ETH. In the same sweep, the agency cleared Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap product—a multi-asset ETP holding Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano—signaling a new phase for regulated crypto baskets. “ He also pointed to deepening derivatives infrastructure. CME Group announced it will list options on Solana and XRP futures, extending regulated hedging tools beyond the BTC/ETH duopoly and potentially drawing new institutional basis and vol sellers into those order books. Yet it was Ripple’s new institutional initiative that the analyst treated as the week’s sleeper story. Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton unveiled a plan to enable accredited and institutional clients to toggle between Ripple’s dollar stablecoin (RLUSD) and Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money-market fund (sgBENJI) on DBS Digital Exchange—with the bank exploring the use of sgBENJI as repo collateral and Ripple’s stablecoin as transactional grease. Franklin Templeton will issue the sgBENJI token on the XRP Ledger. In his view, the significance is two-fold: a credible on-chain cash-and-collateral market and a concrete, regulated venue for RLUSD utility. Related Reading: Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory To underscore the potential scale, he cited RLUSD executive Jack McDonald’s estimate that “repo transaction volume is well into the 10s of trillions globally (nearly $12T in the US in 2024 itself).” The analyst did not claim that flow will migrate wholesale to the XRP Ledger; rather, he framed it as an addressable ceiling for tokenized collateral markets if custody, compliance and counterparty rails mature around them. Why XRP Won’t Reach $100 This Cycle The technicals in his rundown served more as risk-management context than price calls. He flagged Bitcoin dominance’s recent weakness as the tell for an early-stage altcoin rotation while noting that short-term structures remain choppy. The analyst referenced BNB’s push toward a 1.618 Fibonacci extension and observed that XRP, by his drawings, remains below a comparable extension level—thereby allowing for catch-up dynamics should capital rotate. He reiterated that speculation typically “moves price further than utility does, at least initially,” and cautioned that traders should not confuse institutional news with a settled valuation model for base-layer settlement tokens. Where does that leave XRP? His thesis is deliberately conservative relative to social-media targets. He said he still believes utility “is going to come,” especially as US market-structure language evolves and institutional rails—ETFs, CME derivatives, tokenized cash and collateral—proliferate. However, the analyst continues to uphold his long-stated thesis that the $12 region will mark the cycle top for XRP. Until there is a widely accepted framework to price “base utility” for throughput, he intends to sell into strength if XRP hits his personal range for this cycle, keep a 10% “moon bag” above that, and reassess. The discipline, he argued, is psychological as much as mathematical: “If you were afraid of losing $1,000 … and it’s now worth $20,000, you should be 20 times more afraid of losing $20,000.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.03. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/19 16:00
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
A Blueprint for a Sniper Bot Designed to Enhance Your Business Growth

In the fast-moving world of digital trading, efficiency and speed are no longer luxuries, they are necessities. Businesses that operate in financial markets are constantly seeking ways to maximize opportunities while minimizing risks. One emerging tool that has drawn increasing attention is the sniper bot, a specialized algorithm designed to execute transactions with precision, often in milliseconds. When integrated thoughtfully, sniper bots can offer businesses not only faster market participation but also new avenues for sustainable growth. Understanding the Role of Sniper&nbsp;Bots A sniper bot is a type of automated trading system that monitors markets, identifies opportunities, and executes trades faster than a human could. The name comes from its ability to “snipe” opportunities at the right moment be it token launches, price arbitrage, or liquidity events. For businesses, this translates to gaining an edge in competitive markets where timing often determines profitability. Unlike general-purpose trading bots, sniper bots are designed with specific objectives, such as detecting undervalued assets or capitalizing on small price discrepancies across platforms. Their strength lies in automation, precision, and scalability.sniper bot Why Businesses Are Exploring Sniper&nbsp;Bots The increasing complexity of digital markets has created demand for tools that can simplify decision-making and reduce manual intervention. Businesses see sniper bots as a way&nbsp;to: Enhance Operational Efficiency — Automation reduces the need for constant monitoring, allowing human teams to focus on strategy rather than execution. Improve Accuracy — Bots execute based on pre-set logic, eliminating emotional bias from&nbsp;trades. Capture Opportunities in Real Time — In highly volatile crypto markets, a delay of seconds can result in missed&nbsp;profits. Scale Strategies Quickly — Businesses can deploy the same logic across multiple platforms or markets simultaneously. Building Blocks of a Sniper Bot Blueprint Designing a sniper bot that aligns with business growth requires more than coding a simple trading script. It involves a structured approach combining technology, compliance, and strategy. Key elements&nbsp;include: 1. Market Research and Goal&nbsp;Setting Before development begins, businesses must define their objectives: Is the bot designed for arbitrage, liquidity sniping, or launch participation? Setting clear goals ensures the bot’s logic aligns with business priorities. 2. Algorithm Design The algorithm forms the brain of the sniper bot. It should incorporate rules for opportunity detection, entry/exit conditions, risk thresholds, and fallback mechanisms. Algorithms can evolve with machine learning, but even simple rule-based systems can deliver strong results if built carefully. 3. Infrastructure and Speed Optimization Milliseconds matter in automated trading. Hosting servers close to exchange nodes, optimizing code efficiency, and ensuring low-latency connections are critical for giving the bot its “sniping” edge. 4. Risk Management Protocols Every sniper bot should include stop-loss mechanisms, position sizing rules, and capital allocation strategies. Without risk controls, speed alone can magnify&nbsp;losses. 5. Compliance Integration In today’s regulatory landscape, compliance is non-negotiable. Bots must be designed with safeguards to meet KYC/AML requirements, reporting standards, and ethical practices. This ensures that innovation supports long-term business credibility. 6. Continuous Monitoring and&nbsp;Updates Markets evolve quickly. A sniper bot that is effective today may not remain so tomorrow unless continuously monitored and updated to adapt to new market conditions. Balancing Innovation and Responsibility While sniper bots can unlock growth, businesses must also weigh potential challenges: Regulatory Scrutiny: Authorities are increasingly focused on automated trading practices. Transparent operations and compliance adherence are essential. Technical Risks: Bugs, downtime, or poor coding can lead to significant financial losses. Rigorous testing is critical. Market Fairness: Overuse of sniper bots can raise questions around market ethics, particularly in retail-facing environments. Businesses must ensure that their use of technology aligns with principles of fairness. Acknowledging these concerns is key to building a responsible blueprint that positions sniper bots as enablers rather than disruptors. Applications Beyond&nbsp;Trading While sniper bots are often associated with cryptocurrency exchanges, their utility extends far beyond trading alone. Businesses can&nbsp;explore: E-commerce Flash Sales: Automating product purchases during high-demand sales. Ticketing Systems: Securing tickets for large-scale events before platforms experience surges. Inventory Management: Detecting and acquiring scarce raw materials in supply chain&nbsp;systems. These broader use cases highlight how sniper bot technology can support business agility across industries. The Indian&nbsp;Context India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for digital assets and fintech innovation. With increasing participation from startups and enterprises, there is strong interest in leveraging automation tools like sniper bots. However, the regulatory environment is evolving, with bodies such as the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) emphasizing compliance. For Indian businesses, adopting sniper bots responsibly means ensuring that innovation goes hand in hand with regulatory adherence. Early movers who design compliant and efficient bots can position themselves as leaders in this evolving&nbsp;market. Looking Ahead: Future of Sniper Bots in Business&nbsp;Growth The future of sniper bots lies not only in trading speed but also in adaptability, transparency, and integration with broader business strategies. As markets mature, businesses that treat sniper bots as strategic tools rather than shortcuts will see the most sustainable growth. Incorporating advanced analytics, AI-driven learning, and ethical safeguards will allow sniper bots to evolve into intelligent assistants for decision-making rather than simple execution tools. Conclusion A blueprint for sniper bots goes beyond technical specifications; it represents a framework for balancing innovation, risk, and compliance. When built thoughtfully, sniper bot can enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and unlock new opportunities for&nbsp;growth. As businesses continue their digital transformation journeys, tools like sniper bots will play an increasingly important role. Those who adopt a responsible approach combining speed with compliance will be best positioned to thrive in competitive markets and shape the future of digital innovation. A Blueprint for a Sniper Bot Designed to Enhance Your Business Growth was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
