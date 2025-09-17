2025-09-19 Friday

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of $172 million, both long and short

PANews reported on September 17th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $172 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $86.9187 million in long positions and $85.5527 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $32.0306 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $39.9395 million.
Dogecoin and Hyperliquid Are Heating Up — But This New Project Might Be the One to Watch

The crypto market has no shortage of drama. Whether it’s Dogecoin trends dominating social feeds or Hyperliquid drawing headlines across DeFi circles, the pace rarely slows down. But amid the noise, a new player is quietly building momentum — and it’s not another meme token or trading platform clone. It’s called Kart Rumble, and while
Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K

Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflows have dropped to a 1-year low indicating reduced selling pressure and investor reluctance to exit positions ahead of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, with on-chain data revealing exchange inflows falling to a 7-day moving average of 25K BTC from 51K BTC in July.
Seizing the Opportunity of Interest Rate Cuts – Goldenmining Users Double Their Assets

While Wall Street elites cheered for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut policy, the deposits in ordinary people’s bank accounts faced a devaluation crisis. In an era of falling interest rates, traditional savings and financial products have meager returns and are unable to resist the invisible giant hand of inflation. Are people left to watch [...] The post Seizing the Opportunity of Interest Rate Cuts – Goldenmining Users Double Their Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
UK FCA May Exempt Crypto Firms from Key TradFi Rules — What’s at Stake?

The UK’s FCA proposal to exempt crypto firms from certain traditional finance obligations explores rules on consumer duty, operational resilience, financial crime controls, and how complaints in crypto markets should be resolved.
Tether CEO’s Africa Investment Sparks Debate on Web3’s Future

TLDR Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announces plans for a major investment in Africa, focusing on decentralized infrastructure. Ardoino compares Tether’s investment to the foundational systems built in early 20th century North America. His remarks have sparked debate, with some criticizing the implication that Africa is lagging in development. ETHSafari 2025 in Nairobi featured discussions about [...] The post Tether CEO’s Africa Investment Sparks Debate on Web3’s Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Unlocking Optimistic Futures For TRX Coin (2025-2030)

The post Unlocking Optimistic Futures For TRX Coin (2025-2030) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron Price Prediction: Unlocking Optimistic Futures For TRX Coin (2025-2030) Skip to content Home Crypto News Tron Price Prediction: Unlocking Optimistic Futures for TRX Coin (2025-2030) Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tron-price-prediction-2025/
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
Crypto ETF Filings Flood SEC with Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk Products as Issuers Test Limits

A wave of crypto ETF applications hit the SEC on Tuesday, with five distinct filings spanning Avalanche infrastructure to Bonk meme coin as issuers push into increasingly exotic territory. The lineup includes Bitwise’s spot Avalanche ETF, Defiance ETFs built around Bitcoin and Ethereum basis trades, Tuttle’s “Income Blast” funds covering Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui, plus T-Rex’s leveraged 2x Orbs ETF. ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci warned, “You all have no idea what’s coming over the next few months” as floodgates open beyond traditional Bitcoin and Ethereum products. The filings expand an already swelling roster of over 92 crypto ETF applications pending before regulators, with most facing October and November deadlines. The surge comes as REX-Osprey’s XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are confirmed to launch on Thursday using the faster 40 Act structure. The Act is an alternative pathways to market that bypass traditional SEC approval bottlenecks. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $292 million in net inflows while Ethereum products saw $61.74 million in outflows on September 16.Source: SosoValue Analysts assign varying approval odds to the new applications, with infrastructure tokens, such as Avalanche, receiving the highest chances. At the same time, memecoins and basis trading products face “more scrutiny” from regulators concerned about their volatility and liquidity profiles. Infrastructure Tokens Lead Approval Odds While Exotic Products Face Steeper Climb Bitwise joins VanEck and Grayscale in pursuing institutional-grade Avalanche exposure, with analysts calling AVAX the “highest chance of approval because it’s a simple product relative to others.” The infrastructure positioning and established market cap provide regulatory comfort compared to more speculative alternatives. The basis trade approach represents the “first of its kind” and will likely face “more scrutiny” given its complexity. For instance, Tuttle Capital Management became the second U.S. fund manager filing for spot Bonk ETF exposure alongside “Income Blast” products covering long-tail altcoins. This follows Safety Shot’s $25M BONK treasury strategy launched earlier in August. However, analysts warn memecoin-linked products face steeper climbs due to concerns over “volatility and liquidity” compared to established infrastructure tokens. The SEC provided clarity in February that memecoins aren’t securities. Most analysts believed that infrastructure coins like Avalanche are “close enough to Ether” to warrant strong consideration for approval. Beyond crypto ETFs, Bitwise also filed for a Stablecoin &amp; Tokenization ETF. The institution aims to address the institutional demand for exposure to programmable money and real-world asset tokenization trends, which are accelerating across traditional finance integration with blockchain infrastructure. Generic Listing Standards Could Trigger Simultaneous Product Launch Wave Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas attributes systematic SEC delays to coordination with generic listing standards requested by Cboe and NYSE in July. The institutions proposed amendments that would allow for automatic crypto ETF listings without requiring case-by-case regulatory review, potentially eliminating the current 240-day process. Generic standards would accelerate multiple product launches simultaneously, rather than having them staggered and requiring separate approvals. Similar to Nate, Balchunas also expects a “flood of ETFs probably in a couple months” following anticipated October approval of streamlined procedures that could address accumulated demand across altcoin categories. The SEC extended Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETF decisions to November 14 while postponing BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment to October 30. Prediction markets assign 99% approval probability for Solana ETFs and 96% for XRP products as institutional confidence builds around regulatory clarity. Similarly, Dogecoin maintains a 96% approval odds despite its origins as a meme coin.Source: Polymarket Current uncertainty affects over 90 crypto ETF applications spanning diverse digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana and XRP currently lead the list of applications. Solana treasury companies position tens of billions in accumulation funds, anticipating approvals, while institutional demand continues building with Bitcoin ETFs recording consecutive daily inflows. The filing blitz occurs as President Trump’s pro-crypto stance creates regulatory optimism, with Chair Atkins declaring “Crypto’s time has come” at international forums. Additionally, Atkins’ “Project Crypto” initiative is also working towards modernizing securities rules and unifying digital asset frameworks amid growing institutional pressure
Traders Rally to This Viral Altcoin that Plans to Upgrade Bitcoin: $HYPER Hits $16.4M

The post Traders Rally to This Viral Altcoin that Plans to Upgrade Bitcoin: $HYPER Hits $16.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale continues to heat up, breaching the $16.4M price milestone as whales pile in. Big buys of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) tokens amounting to $69.8K since Monday have propelled the crypto fundraiser into the limelight, setting it up as one of this year’s hottest presales. Things should get even more exciting as the project chases its goal to bring speed, low transaction costs, and expanded utility to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Why Bitcoin Needs a Layer 2 Blockchain Since launching in 2009, Bitcoin has cemented itself as the world’s premier cryptocurrency. It continues to dominate with its over $2.3T market cap and price that recently reached as much as $124K. Institutional investors have also begun stockpiling Bitcoins, with corporate treasuries holding over 1M $BTC, or 4.7% of the total supply. In other words, Bitcoin remains the top choice for anyone looking to invest in digital assets. But despite its status, Bitcoin has been bogged down by issues such as slow and expensive transactions. Part of this is due to its underlying code, which has been simplified to make it one of the most secure cryptocurrencies. However, this severely limits the coin’s utility, which is why you can’t use it for smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs. Plus, it can only handle up to seven transactions per second (TPS). Blockchains that came after it can do significantly more, with Solana able to handle up to 65K TPS, for example. Fixing these issues requires more than just rewriting the code; doing so would compromise Bitcoin’s robust security. The solution? A Layer 2 blockchain for Bitcoin. Bitcoin Hyper: Building the Bitcoin Fast Lane The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) project, now in presale, is raising funds to develop a Layer 2 that will make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper, and expand what a regular…
