2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market

Former Ark Invest crypto lead predicts two major shakeups coming to market
Major
MAJOR$0.16123-1.95%
ARK
ARK$0.4572-2.92%
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:44
UK To Deepen Crypto Ties With US, May Adopt More Pro-Crypto Approach: FT

The UK is set to expand cooperation with the US on digital assets while exploring a more crypto-friendly approach to boost innovation and attract investment. [...]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.91%
Propy
PRO$0.8147+1.29%
Boost
BOOST$0.08778-4.52%
Insidebitcoins2025/09/17 23:42
LTCCloudMining: Your Gateway to Earning $5100 Worth of Crypto Every Day

LTCCloudMining promises up to $5,100 daily from crypto mining with green energy and instant payouts, but yields near 2% per day warrant caution and due diligence.
NEAR
NEAR$3.141+5.54%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 23:42
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.014853+4.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1292-4.01%
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Frontier CEO fires back at United CEO’s criticism of discount airlines

The post Frontier CEO fires back at United CEO’s criticism of discount airlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President and CEO of Frontier Airlines, Barry Biffle attends The Future of Everything presented by the Wall Street Journal at Spring Studios on May 17, 2022, in New York City. Steven Ferdman | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle fired back at his counterpart at United Airlines who said the deep discount model in the U.S. is dead. “That’s cute,” Biffle said Wednesday at the Skift Global Forum, a travel conference in New York. “If he’s good at math he would understand that we have a [flight] oversupply issue in the United States.” Biffle’s comments were a response to United CEO Scott Kirby, who said last week at an airline conference in Long Beach, California, that he thought the largest U.S. discounter, Spirit Airlines, would go out of business. Spirit in August entered its second bankruptcy in less than a year after failing to find sturdy financial footing. When Kirby was asked why he thought Spirit would shut down, he responded, “Because I’m good at math.” Kirby added that if Biffle wants Frontier to be the largest of the U.S. discount carriers, then he’s going to be the “last man standing on a sinking ship.” Read more CNBC airline news Biffle defended his airline’s lower unit costs — $7.50 per available seat mile, excluding fuel, compared with far larger United’s $12.36 in the second quarter — and said the carrier caters to customers who might not be flying at all, as well as those who want a cheap flight but are splurging on other things when traveling, like luxury hotels. When asked Wednesday about whether Frontier relies on extra capacity left on the table by United, Biffle replied: “That’s like the CEO of Nordstrom saying ‘I allow customers to buy jeans from Walmart.'” Both Frontier…
MemeCore
M$2.33763-13.55%
Union
U$0.014853+4.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0607+0.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:41
Wormhole Rolls Out W 2.0 Tokenomics: What It Means for Price, Yield, Token Unlocks in the Crypto Market

TLDR: Wormhole Reserve will pool protocol revenue to grow ecosystem value and support W holders. Staking W for governance earns a 4% base yield funded by supply and revenues, with no new inflation. Annual token cliffs are gone, replaced with bi-weekly unlocks from October 3, 2025, reducing market stress. Lock schedule for core contributors and [...] The post Wormhole Rolls Out W 2.0 Tokenomics: What It Means for Price, Yield, Token Unlocks in the Crypto Market appeared first on Blockonomi.
Wormhole
W$0.1114-3.63%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-5.02%
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:40
MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.
RealLink
REAL$0.06403-2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.91%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PANews2025/09/17 23:40
NYDFS Mandates Blockchain Analysis for Banks’ Digital Asset Offerings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/nydfs-blockchain-guidance-digital-assets/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.50%
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:40
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Are you ready to witness a phenomenon? The world of technology is abuzz with the incredible rise of Lovable AI, a startup that’s not just breaking records but rewriting the rulebook for rapid growth. Imagine creating powerful apps and websites just by speaking to an AI – that’s the magic Lovable brings to the masses. This groundbreaking approach has propelled the company into the spotlight, making it one of the fastest-growing software firms in history. And now, the visionary behind this sensation, co-founder and CEO Anton Osika, is set to share his invaluable insights on the Disrupt Stage at the highly anticipated Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. If you’re a founder, investor, or tech enthusiast eager to understand the future of innovation, this is an event you cannot afford to miss. Lovable AI’s Meteoric Ascent: Redefining Software Creation In an era where digital transformation is paramount, Lovable AI has emerged as a true game-changer. Its core premise is deceptively simple yet profoundly impactful: democratize software creation. By enabling anyone to build applications and websites through intuitive AI conversations, Lovable is empowering the vast majority of individuals who lack coding skills to transform their ideas into tangible digital products. This mission has resonated globally, leading to unprecedented momentum. The numbers speak for themselves: Achieved an astonishing $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than a year. Successfully raised a $200 million Series A funding round, valuing the company at $1.8 billion, led by industry giant Accel. Is currently fielding unsolicited investor offers, pushing its valuation towards an incredible $4 billion. As industry reports suggest, investors are unequivocally “loving Lovable,” and it’s clear why. This isn’t just about impressive financial metrics; it’s about a company that has tapped into a fundamental need, offering a solution that is both innovative and accessible. The rapid scaling of Lovable AI provides a compelling case study for any entrepreneur aiming for similar exponential growth. The Visionary Behind the Hype: Anton Osika’s Journey to Innovation Every groundbreaking company has a driving force, and for Lovable, that force is co-founder and CEO Anton Osika. His journey is as fascinating as his company’s success. A physicist by training, Osika previously contributed to the cutting-edge research at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. This deep technical background, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, has been instrumental in Lovable’s rapid ascent. Before Lovable, he honed his skills as a co-founder of Depict.ai and a Founding Engineer at Sana. Based in Stockholm, Osika has masterfully steered Lovable from a nascent idea to a global phenomenon in record time. His leadership embodies a unique blend of profound technical understanding and a keen, consumer-first vision. At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Osika about what it truly takes to build a brand that not only scales at an incredible pace in a fiercely competitive market but also adeptly manages the intense cultural conversations that inevitably accompany such swift and significant success. His insights will be crucial for anyone looking to understand the dynamics of high-growth tech leadership. Unpacking Consumer Tech Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World is set to be marked by a truly special event: Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. From October 27–29, Moscone West in San Francisco will transform into the epicenter of innovation, gathering over 10,000 founders, investors, and tech leaders. It’s the ideal platform to explore the future of consumer tech innovation, and Anton Osika’s presence on the Disrupt Stage is a highlight. His session will delve into how Lovable is not just participating in but actively shaping the next wave of consumer-facing technologies. Why is this session particularly relevant for those interested in the future of consumer experiences? Osika’s discussion will go beyond the superficial, offering a deep dive into the strategies that have allowed Lovable to carve out a unique category in a market long thought to be saturated. Attendees will gain a front-row seat to understanding how to identify unmet consumer needs, leverage advanced AI to meet those needs, and build a product that captivates users globally. The event itself promises a rich tapestry of ideas and networking opportunities: For Founders: Sharpen your pitch and connect with potential investors. For Investors: Discover the next breakout startup poised for massive growth. For Innovators: Claim your spot at the forefront of technological advancements. The insights shared regarding consumer tech innovation at this event will be invaluable for anyone looking to navigate the complexities and capitalize on the opportunities within this dynamic sector. Mastering Startup Growth Strategies: A Blueprint for the Future Lovable’s journey isn’t just another startup success story; it’s a meticulously crafted blueprint for effective startup growth strategies in the modern era. Anton Osika’s experience offers a rare glimpse into the practicalities of scaling a business at breakneck speed while maintaining product integrity and managing external pressures. For entrepreneurs and aspiring tech leaders, his talk will serve as a masterclass in several critical areas: Strategy Focus Key Takeaways from Lovable’s Journey Rapid Scaling How to build infrastructure and teams that support exponential user and revenue growth without compromising quality. Product-Market Fit Identifying a significant, underserved market (the 99% who can’t code) and developing a truly innovative solution (AI-powered app creation). Investor Relations Balancing intense investor interest and pressure with a steadfast focus on product development and long-term vision. Category Creation Carving out an entirely new niche by democratizing complex technologies, rather than competing in existing crowded markets. Understanding these startup growth strategies is essential for anyone aiming to build a resilient and impactful consumer experience. Osika’s session will provide actionable insights into how to replicate elements of Lovable’s success, offering guidance on navigating challenges from product development to market penetration and investor management. Conclusion: Seize the Future of Tech The story of Lovable, under the astute leadership of Anton Osika, is a testament to the power of innovative ideas meeting flawless execution. Their remarkable journey from concept to a multi-billion-dollar valuation in record time is a compelling narrative for anyone interested in the future of technology. By democratizing software creation through Lovable AI, they are not just building a company; they are fostering a new generation of creators. His appearance at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is an unmissable opportunity to gain direct insights from a leader who is truly shaping the landscape of consumer tech innovation. Don’t miss this chance to learn about cutting-edge startup growth strategies and secure your front-row seat to the future. Register now and save up to $668 before Regular Bird rates end on September 26. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01673-4.12%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0152-13.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.29-3.11%
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:40
Pepecoin Investors Observe Based Eggman $GGs Dominating 2025 Presale Crypto Discussions

Pepecoin holders turn their attention to Based Eggman ($GGs) as it rises on the crypto presale list. Explore why this new crypto token presale ranks among the top crypto presales in 2025.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-5.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN$0.3593-4.05%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 23:40
