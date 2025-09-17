2025-09-19 Friday

Amidst market turmoil, investors are turning to Open Miner cloud mining for stability and long-term returns.

The post Amidst market turmoil, investors are turning to Open Miner cloud mining for stability and long-term returns. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, September 2025 – As digital asset investment continues to move into the mainstream, cloud mining has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sources of passive income. Today, Open Miner announced the launch of its dedicated mobile application, designed to deliver secure, accessible, and eco-friendly cryptocurrency mining opportunities to global investors. Pioneering Green Mining Standards Unlike conventional mining operations, Open Miner runs more than 200 distributed data centers powered entirely by renewable energy sources. By relying on wind, solar, and hydropower, the platform not only reduces carbon emissions but also proves that cryptocurrency mining can be profitable and sustainable at the same time. Key Features of the Mobile App The Open Miner app, available on iOS, Android, and Windows, consolidates every step of the investment process: Contract Management – Purchase and renew mining contracts directly from a smartphone. Multi-Asset Wallet – Deposit, withdraw, and transfer funds seamlessly across multiple cryptocurrencies. Smart Notifications – Receive real-time updates on market trends and contract performance. Advanced Security – Two-factor authentication, offline cold storage, and global cybersecurity protection ensure user assets remain safe. Flexible Contract Options Open Miner offers tiered mining contracts covering Bitcoin and more than six leading altcoins. With entry-level contracts starting at just $100, small and medium investors can access predictable daily returns, while higher-value contracts deliver larger profit potential for seasoned participants. Community and Rewards The platform fosters community engagement through a referral program that provides lifetime commissions. Promoters earn up to 7% from direct referrals, along with additional rewards from second- and third-level connections, allowing users to grow their networks while building passive income. Compliance and Trust Open Miner operates under Open Commercial Finance Limited, a UK-registered company, and is fully licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This regulatory backing positions Open Miner as one of the few…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:56
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
UK crypto holders brace for FCA's expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Whale Alert , at 23:48 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC (approximately US$250 million) on the Solana blockchain .
PANews2025/09/17 23:51
Wormhole unveils strategic reserve to accumulate W token

The post Wormhole unveils strategic reserve to accumulate W token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Wormhole announced the creation of a strategic reserve aimed at supporting the value of its native W token. The reserve is part of a broader tokenomics initiative by Wormhole to enhance utility and value within its cross-chain protocol ecosystem. Wormhole introduced a strategic reserve designed to accumulate value into its W token, according to a blog post published today. The cross-chain protocol announced the initiative as part of its tokenomics strategy. The W token serves as Wormhole’s native digital asset within its interoperability ecosystem that connects multiple blockchain networks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/wormhole-strategic-reserve-w-token-value/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:49
How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte's upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Dogecoin Holds Steady as Corporate Accumulation Accelerates

CleanCore Solutions confirmed its reserves have now surpassed 600 million DOGE, worth more than $160 million. The firm has been […] The post Dogecoin Holds Steady as Corporate Accumulation Accelerates appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 23:46
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Rep. Hill Urges Senate to Pass Crypto Clarity Act This Year

The post Rep. Hill Urges Senate to Pass Crypto Clarity Act This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Rep. French Hill urged the Senate to pass the Clarity act this year. According to Hill, Clarity Act when paired with Genius Act, it provides a full framework for custody, trading and blockchain use. Hill also cautioned that delay in passing this act may push innovation and capital abroad.  In a CNBC interview, Rep. French Hill talks about how important it is to pass the Clarity Bill by the year-end. According to him, if U.S. fails to pass the Clarity Act soon, then there is a possibility that U.S. may fall behind regions like Latin America and Europe as far as crypto growth is concerned. The discussion which was led by CNBC host Joe Kernen, and he focused on Hill’s legislative push, the Senate’s political hurdles, how these dynamics will eventually affect the market competitiveness, and other concerns that include government funding debates and the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. Rep. French Hill pushes for Clarity Act approval House Passage of the Clarity Act Rep. Hill pointed out that the U.S. House had passed the Clarity Act recently (July 2025) and it was passed with a solid bipartisan backing which had 78 Democrats backing the Act. He called the bill a key framework needed for the digital asset market to grow. “When more than 290 members come together to vote for this, it tells you just how essential it is,” Hill emphasized. “This framework will make the U.S. the most competitive digital asset nation in the world.” Hill also said that the Clarity Act works alongside the recently signed Genius Act, a Trump-backed stablecoin law that sets rules for dollar-backed payment coins. But he pointed out the gap with an analogy: “Passing the Genius Act without market structure is like allowing cell phones but not building towers. For the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:44
