NCAA sports commissioners weigh revenue models, private equity
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips, and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. Porter Binks | Matt Kelley | Stacy Revere | Getty Images College sports leaders are crunching the numbers as they head toward payments for players and new avenues for revenue growth. Speaking at CNBC Sport and Boardroom's Game Plan conference on Tuesday, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement that's enabled paying players directly and the rollout of player revenue sharing. "Revenues have never been greater," Phillips said. "Expenses for our schools also continues to go up. Is it sustainable, is really the question." Phillips said every ACC school has opted for the revenue sharing model, initially capped at $20.5 million per school next year to allocate to pay players. However, that cap will continue to incrementally rise for the next decade. "In the league office, we continue to try to find new revenue streams that are available to us that will help offset some of those expenses [of paying student-athletes]," Phillips said. Ackerman echoed that uncertainty, highlighting the struggles over allocating dollars between the sports and between men's and women's programs. "Football is driving the revenue story. Men's basketball is second … So the question is, should half of that revenue be shared, no matter what, no matter who's generating it," Ackerman said. "I believe, frankly, it's going to end up in the courts, unless Congress gets involved." For his part, Yormark dismissed the notion that college sports are in "financial crisis," saying warnings were "overly provocative." But he stressed that schools are doubling down because athletics has become central to their brands. "Our presidents, our boards, our athletic departments, understand that athletics sits at the front porch…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:05