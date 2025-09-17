2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
NCAA sports commissioners weigh revenue models, private equity

NCAA sports commissioners weigh revenue models, private equity

The post NCAA sports commissioners weigh revenue models, private equity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips, and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. Porter Binks | Matt Kelley | Stacy Revere | Getty Images College sports leaders are crunching the numbers as they head toward payments for players and new avenues for revenue growth. Speaking at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference on Tuesday, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the NCAA’s $2.8 billion settlement that’s enabled paying players directly and the rollout of player revenue sharing. “Revenues have never been greater,” Phillips said. “Expenses for our schools also continues to go up. Is it sustainable, is really the question.” Phillips said every ACC school has opted for the revenue sharing model, initially capped at $20.5 million per school next year to allocate to pay players. However, that cap will continue to incrementally rise for the next decade. “In the league office, we continue to try to find new revenue streams that are available to us that will help offset some of those expenses [of paying student-athletes],” Phillips said. Ackerman echoed that uncertainty, highlighting the struggles over allocating dollars between the sports and between men’s and women’s programs. “Football is driving the revenue story. Men’s basketball is second … So the question is, should half of that revenue be shared, no matter what, no matter who’s generating it,” Ackerman said. “I believe, frankly, it’s going to end up in the courts, unless Congress gets involved.” For his part, Yormark dismissed the notion that college sports are in “financial crisis,” saying warnings were “overly provocative.” But he stressed that schools are doubling down because athletics has become central to their brands. “Our presidents, our boards, our athletic departments, understand that athletics sits at the front porch…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
Capverse
CAP$0.15404-2.82%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.6278-6.77%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:05
Kopīgot
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-2.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.50%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Kopīgot
Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s Which Coin May Deliver $10,000 in Q4 if You Invest $1,000 Right Now

Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s Which Coin May Deliver $10,000 in Q4 if You Invest $1,000 Right Now

Meme coins and blockchain projects continue to shape the digital asset market, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and the rising Little Pepe (LILPEPE) drawing strong investor attention. Each coin has a unique value proposition, yet data suggests one may stand out in Q4 as the most likely candidate to turn a modest $1,000 investment into […]
Solana
SOL$242.07-2.11%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04499+0.78%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:01
Kopīgot
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-5.02%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27117-4.01%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003315+0.36%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Kopīgot
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.24198-3.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0272-3.21%
Kopīgot
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Kopīgot
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP are emerging as top coins to invest in 2025. Based on the idea of decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, Mutuum Finance is gaining popularity for offering real-world utility within a space that is prone to be fueled by hype and short-term thinking. Mutuum Finance’s presale is already at Phase 6 […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-2.15%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.27-3.08%
XRP
XRP$3.0272-3.21%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:00
Kopīgot
EUR/USD pulls back from highs as risk appetite fades ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD pulls back from highs as risk appetite fades ahead of the Fed

The post EUR/USD pulls back from highs as risk appetite fades ahead of the Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro nudged down to the mid-range of the 1.1800s from four-year highs above 1.1875. The market is bracing for a 25 basis point rate cut and one or two more cuts before the end of the year. In Europe, the cooler inflation data has failed to impact the Euro. EUR/USD trims gains on Wednesday, pulling back from 1.1879 highs, but remains trading above previous long-term highs, at 1.1830, as markets turn cautious heading into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Monetary Policy Decision. The pair has rallied nearly 2% from last Friday’s lows, as investors anticipated a quarter-point rate cut to be announced at 18:00 GMT and one or two more reductions before the end of the year. The weak US labour data seen in recent weeks, coupled with moderate inflationary pressures, has boosted monetary easing bets. The ball is now in the Fed’s court, and a rate cut is pretty much a done deal, but the dovishness of the bank’s forward guidance might be overestimated. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to refuse to commit to a certain rate path, which might jolt the risk rally. The Fed rate decision will be released at 18:00 GMT, while Powell’s press conference will start at 18:30 GMT. US data released on Tuesday revealed that Retail Sales increased more than expected in August, although the loosening labor market, the deteriorating outlook of the economy, and the increasing prices stemming from higher trade tariffs are weighing on consumer spending. In Europe, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) slowed down to a 0.1% monthly growth and 2% yearly advance in August, against market expectations of steady 0.2% and 2.1% respective readings. The core inflation, more relevant from the monetary policy perspective, has grown at 0.3% on the month and 2.3% year-on-year, unchanged from July. Euro…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08734-0.91%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.19+2.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.50%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:59
Kopīgot
How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

The post How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision today, and the outcome could have a direct impact on the crypto market, including XRP. Fed Expected to Cut Rates The current Fed funds rate is at 4.5%. Markets are widely expecting a 25 basis point cut, bringing the rate down to …
Union
U$0.014853+4.54%
XRP
XRP$3.0272-3.21%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.06916-8.92%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/17 23:58
Kopīgot
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11857-25.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001892-2.52%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Kopīgot
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$242.07-2.11%
XRP
XRP$3.0272-3.21%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction