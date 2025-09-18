Breaking: CME Group to Launch XRP, Solana Options Futures in October
The post Breaking: CME Group to Launch XRP, Solana Options Futures in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, on Wednesday said it plans to launch options on Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures, as per the official announcement. This is a groundbreaking milestone by the derivatives exchange to take the lead in the crypto options category, currently dominated by Deribit. Solana and XRP Options Coming on CME Group CME Group has disclosed its plan to launch options on the recently launched Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures, as per a press release on September 17. The launch is expected to happen around October 13, after regulatory approval. The launch will enable clients to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. The firm added the plan to offer options with daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly expiries. Giovanni Vicioso, head of CME Group, claims massive growth and increasing liquidity on Solana and XRP futures prompted the firm to plan to launch options for these futures. The firm plans to offer options trading to a wide range of investors and traders, including institutions, active investors, and individual traders. Cumberland and FalconX Partners with CME Group Crypto market maker Cumberland has strategically partnered with CME Group to support liquidity for options on Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures. Commenting on the XRP and Solana options plan, Roman Makarov, head of Cumberland options trading at DRW, said the launch signifies demand for Solana and XRP, beyond Bitcoin and Ether. Moreover, FalconX would help boost market efficiency and broaden the crypto derivatives liquidity. Institutional demand for digital asset treasuries and other financial instruments has accelerated the need for hedging tools on Solana and XRP. According to CME data, over 540,000 Solana futures contracts with a notional value of $22.3 billion have traded since March 17. Notably, the average daily open interest (ADOI) of 12,500 contracts was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:08