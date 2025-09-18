2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Is Dogecoin really dying? As traders scan the market for the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto to invest in 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns meme culture, but momentum is rotating toward projects that pair community with real on-chain utility. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and clear tokenomics. […]
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:15
Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

The post Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana blockchain has become the top destination for token launches in the cryptocurrency space. In a recent update shared by Solana, the network currently has the majority of token creations happening in its ecosystem. Solana alone has 85 million tokens on its blockchain. Why developers prefer Solana over Ethereum This figure is significant considering that there are 100 million tokens in total on major crypto networks. That is, across some of the big blockchain platforms in the industry, like Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and Base, developers have created 100 million different tokens. These include meme coins, stablecoins, LP tokens, project tokens and more. You Might Also Like Notably, the Solana network is home to 85% of this total volume. This massive dominance is driven by the meme coin frenzy and other factors that make developers favor the network. These include its very low fees and super-fast transaction throughput.   It is these features that have given Solana an edge over industry giant Ethereum. As recently reported by U.Today, Solana registered 2.9 billion transactions in the month of August 2025 alone. This figure is the same amount that Ethereum has been able to log since its launch in 2015. Despite its current transaction speed, Solana is working on becoming the fastest layer 1 with its Alpenglow upgrade. Once completed, it will make Solana work 80 times faster than its current speed and reduce transaction finality to below 150 milliseconds. Community reacts to Solana’s token explosion In the broader cryptocurrency community, some users have taken a swipe at the numbers and dominance of Solana.  You Might Also Like These users claim that while Solana might be home to 85% of the launched tokens, the network needs to do some house cleaning. This is to eliminate the many bad residents or dead tokens in the ecosystem. Another…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:12
Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

The post Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment Skip to content Home AI News Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing a New Era of Seller Empowerment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/amazon-ai-seller-tools/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:10
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:08
Breaking: CME Group to Launch XRP, Solana Options Futures in October

The post Breaking: CME Group to Launch XRP, Solana Options Futures in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, on Wednesday said it plans to launch options on Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures, as per the official announcement. This is a groundbreaking milestone by the derivatives exchange to take the lead in the crypto options category, currently dominated by Deribit. Solana and XRP Options Coming on CME Group CME Group has disclosed its plan to launch options on the recently launched Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures, as per a press release on September 17. The launch is expected to happen around October 13, after regulatory approval. The launch will enable clients to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. The firm added the plan to offer options with daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly expiries. Giovanni Vicioso, head of CME Group, claims massive growth and increasing liquidity on Solana and XRP futures prompted the firm to plan to launch options for these futures. The firm plans to offer options trading to a wide range of investors and traders, including institutions, active investors, and individual traders. Cumberland and FalconX Partners with CME Group Crypto market maker Cumberland has strategically partnered with CME Group to support liquidity for options on Ripple’s XRP and Solana futures. Commenting on the XRP and Solana options plan, Roman Makarov, head of Cumberland options trading at DRW, said the launch signifies demand for Solana and XRP, beyond Bitcoin and Ether. Moreover, FalconX would help boost market efficiency and broaden the crypto derivatives liquidity. Institutional demand for digital asset treasuries and other financial instruments has accelerated the need for hedging tools on Solana and XRP. According to CME data, over 540,000 Solana futures contracts with a notional value of $22.3 billion have traded since March 17. Notably, the average daily open interest (ADOI) of 12,500 contracts was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:08
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07
France Pushes Back on “Passporting” European Crypto Exchanges

France’s main financial watchdog, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), has warned that it could block crypto firms from relying on the European Union’s “passporting” system to expand across borders. The warning comes just as the EU begins to roll out its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. Passporting makes it possible for a company […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 00:06
