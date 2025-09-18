2025-09-19 Friday

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Crypto.news 2025/09/18 00:27
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:27
AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The convergence of groundbreaking technology and critical global challenges is set to take center stage at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. As the cryptocurrency world increasingly intersects with broader technological advancements, the spotlight turns to areas like artificial intelligence, particularly its transformative impact on defense. Imagine a future where safeguarding global freedom is powered by decentralized, AI-driven innovation. This is precisely the vision Mach Industries is bringing to life, and its founder, Ethan Thornton, is poised to share his insights on the AI Stage. AI Defense: Reshaping Global Security The landscape of global security is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. What was once the realm of science fiction is now becoming a strategic imperative: AI defense. Nations worldwide are recognizing the immense potential of AI to enhance military capabilities, from predictive analytics to sophisticated targeting systems. This escalating ‘AI arms race’ isn’t just about building faster or stronger weapons; it’s about fundamentally rethinking defense infrastructure, where speed, autonomy, and resilience are paramount. Mach Industries, under the leadership of Ethan Thornton, is at the forefront of this revolution, challenging legacy defense paradigms with agile, AI-native solutions. Mach Industries: A New Era of Decentralized Defense Launched from MIT in 2023, Mach Industries emerged with a singular, ambitious mission: to develop decentralized, next-generation defense technologies designed to protect freedom on a global scale. Founder Ethan Thornton recognized a critical gap in the defense sector—a reliance on outdated systems and a lack of startup agility. By injecting AI-native innovation and a rapid development cycle into this high-stakes environment, Mach Industries is disrupting an industry long dominated by established players. Their approach emphasizes building from the fundamentals, ensuring that the infrastructure supporting future defense capabilities is robust, adaptable, and forward-thinking. This startup’s journey from a research lab to a significant player in national security highlights a pivotal shift in how defense solutions are conceived and deployed. Exploring Next-Gen Defense Tech: From Labs to the Battlefield The innovations spearheaded by Mach Industries are emblematic of a broader wave of next-gen defense tech startups proving that agile tech companies can indeed play a vital role in national defense. This isn’t just about incremental improvements; it’s about paradigm shifts. Consider the integration of advanced sensors, real-time data processing, and machine learning algorithms that empower decision-makers with unprecedented situational awareness. The session with Ethan Thornton will delve into the practical implications of these advancements, covering: Autonomous Systems: How AI-driven platforms are enhancing operational efficiency and reducing human risk in dangerous zones. Edge Computing: The deployment of AI capabilities directly where they are needed, minimizing latency and maximizing responsiveness. Dual-Use Technologies: Exploring innovations that serve both commercial and military purposes, blurring traditional lines and fostering broader technological advancement. Thornton will also address the complex interplay of funding mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and ethical responsibilities that arise at the critical intersection of technology and geopolitics, offering crucial insights into navigating this intricate landscape. The Rise of Autonomous Systems in National Security One of the most impactful applications of AI in defense is the proliferation of autonomous systems. These self-operating technologies, from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to sophisticated ground robots, are redefining military operations. They offer the potential for enhanced precision, extended operational range, and the ability to perform tasks in environments too hazardous for human personnel. However, the rise of autonomy also brings significant discussions regarding control, ethics, and accountability. Mach Industries is not just building these systems; they are also grappling with the foundational questions of how to ensure these powerful tools are developed and deployed responsibly, safeguarding global security without compromising ethical boundaries. This delicate balance is crucial as AI continues to reshape strategies and doctrines across the world. Why Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is Your Gateway to the Future With global tensions escalating and defense investments surging, the conversation around AI’s role in security, strategy, and sovereignty has never been more timely or critical. The AI Stage at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is not just another conference; it is a vital platform for understanding these seismic shifts. Join Ethan Thornton and a host of other visionary leaders from October 27–29 at Moscone West in San Francisco. This is an unparalleled opportunity for 10,000+ startup founders, venture capitalists, and innovators to: Land crucial investor connections and refine your pitch. Discover the next generation of breakout startups. Claim a front-row seat to the future of technology and global strategy. Don’t miss the chance to gain insights into how AI is redefining global power structures. Register now to secure your spot and save up to $668 before Regular Bird rates conclude after September 26. This event is where the future of defense, powered by AI and visionary leaders, truly begins. In conclusion, the intersection of AI and defense, as championed by Mach Industries and explored at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, represents a pivotal moment in technological advancement and global security. Ethan Thornton’s vision for decentralized, AI-native defense technologies offers a compelling glimpse into a future where innovation safeguards freedom. The discussions at this event will not only illuminate the challenges and opportunities within the AI arms race but also inspire the next generation of leaders to build responsible and impactful solutions. The future of defense is being rewritten, and AI is its primary architect. To learn more about the latest AI defense trends and their impact on global security, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and their institutional adoption. Coinstats 2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:25
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/18 00:24
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:23
USD steadies into FOMC – Scotiabank

The post USD steadies into FOMC – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) is showing signs of stabilization heading into Wednesday’s FOMC, with modest gains against most of the G10 currencies as it attempts to claw back a portion of this week’s losses, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD clawing back a portion of this week’s losses “The moves are lacking any clear catalyst and are suggestive of position squaring into the 2pm ET rate decision. Markets are broadly expecting a well telegraphed 25bpt cut that will need to be accompanied by a statement, forecast, and press conference that will justify expectations of an additional 45bpts of easing priced in by year end. Individual G10 currencies are mixed in terms of their performance, with JPY, MXN, and GBP holding close to flat vs. the USD, while the CAD and CHF trade somewhat defensively. The EUR is showing minor losses but still trading just shy of its multi-year high as the growth-sensitive and higher beta currencies—NZD, AUD, SEK, and NOK—show greater weakness.” “The bar to a dovish surprise appears elevated, given bearish sentiment and positioning that are already leaning heavily against the USD. The broader market’s tone is mixed, as equity futures tread water just below Tuesday’s record high while the US10Y yield looks vulnerable to a break below 4.00% and an extension to levels last briefly seen in April. The Treasury market is trading well, despite a looming September 30 deadline, as congress looks to avoid a government shutdown. Republicans are aiming to pass a stopgap bill by Friday, but Democrats appear to be offering mixed signals in terms of their willingness to offer support.” “President Trump is in the UK for a state visit, and he is said to have spoken to Indian President Modi on the topic of tariffs over India’s purchases…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:20
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.

After securing a preliminary victory in its protracted legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP has once again become a market focus. Within hours of the announcement, on-chain data revealed a discreet transfer of 15,000,000 XRP. While this amount is not significant compared to whale-level holdings, its timing and context have [...] The post XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/18 00:18
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/18 00:17
Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 6–7 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL

The post Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 6–7 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire Just Weeks Away From the Middle East’s Leading Trading Event, Returning October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre The countdown has begun for the anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than three weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit. Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals. A notable highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering. Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more. Expanded Networking and Event Features This year’s edition introduces…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:17
