2025-09-19 Friday

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself.  Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings The crypto community was taken by surprise […]
Market Expert Says XRP Price At $1,000 Will Happen, But The Timeline Is Different

The XRP price is once again at the center of discussion in the cryptocurrency market after a market expert reiterated their bold long-term forecast. The founders of EasyA, Dom and Phil Kwok, say the token still has the potential to hit $1,000, even if it takes longer than first expected. They explain that the short-term view is not yet clear, but the long-term case for XRP remains strong.  EasyA Founders Stand By $1,000 XRP Price Prediction Dom and Phil Kwok joined host Tony Edward on the Thinking Crypto podcast to share their updated thoughts on XRP. Edward recalled their earlier bold forecast of $1,000 by 2030, which still excites many supporters. Dom Kwok made it clear that the short-term outlook is still “formulating,” meaning they are not ready to set a concrete target for the current cycle. However, he confirmed that the long-term thesis remains intact, and the bold forecast is still alive. Related Reading: Crypto Analyst Debunks XRP Price To $10,000 Claims, Reveals How High It Can Go According to Dom, a significant amount of new money could enter the market once the rules are clarified. When those approvals are in place, Dom believes that large amounts of new capital could flow into XRP.  The market expert noted that the legal teams of hedge funds and asset managers are working out the rules to determine how they can start investing in other tokens. With the SEC lawsuit against Ripple now resolved, many of the barriers that held back institutions are gone. For the EasyA founders, this shift in the investment landscape is key to why the XRP $1,000 price target remains in place. Network Effects And Developer Momentum Strengthen XRP’s Case Phil Kwok spoke about another driver for the XRP’s growth: network effects. He explained that when prices rise, more developers become involved and build. Recent performance shows why the EasyA founders remain confident. The XRP price has climbed 456% since last year, trading above $3, and it is now the best-performing large-cap altcoin.  Related Reading: Dogecoin Price Could See Another Double-Digit Surge This Week As These Developments Take Place Dom also pointed out that price charts matter because falling prices scare off both users and builders. With the XRP price showing steady gains, it is drawing more investors and developers to its network. The short-term outlook is still uncertain, but the long-term belief in $1,000 continues to drive discussion. While Dom and Phil Kwok stand by their bold forecast, other experts, such as Matthew Brienen of CryptoCharged, have suggested that the price could reach that level by 2035 instead. Even with the extended timeline, XRP’s strong position, growing utility, and the attention of institutions and developers all point toward a long-term path of significant growth. For many in the XRP community, the $1,000 price target remains a central rallying point, even if the timeline shifts. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate

Market analysts are highlighting the potential of blockchain to reshape property markets by creating new opportunities for digital ownership and […] The post RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate appeared first on Coindoo.
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
Bank of Canada cuts rates to 2.5% as US tariffs bite economy

The post Bank of Canada cuts rates to 2.5% as US tariffs bite economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation, Governing Council judged that a reduction in the policy rate was appropriate to better balance the risks going forward,” Tiff said. He confirmed there was “clear consensus” among policymakers to move ahead with easing, but refused to give any signals on future cuts. The central bank is reacting to worsening labor market data and a noticeable drop in exports and investment. Policymakers reported that Canada lost more than 106,000 jobs in July and August, mostly in sectors sensitive to global trade. Hiring has also slowed elsewhere. Unemployment now stands at 7.1%. Officials said these conditions—combined with the effects of US trade policy—created the need for rate relief. Bank holds back forward guidance, watches trade and inflation mix Tiff didn’t offer guidance about what happens next, walking back language from the July meeting that had left the door open to more cuts. He explained the bank would be “proceeding carefully,” and warned that “the disruptive effects of shifts in trade will continue to add to costs even as they weigh on economic activity.” The economy shrank by 1.6% on an annualized basis in the second quarter, matching the bank’s expectations. The decline came mostly from reduced exports and weak business investment. Tiff said consumption and housing were still holding up, but warned that “slow population growth and labor market weakness” could soon hit household spending. On tariffs, Tiff was direct: “Tariffs are having a profound effect on several key sectors,…
XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
