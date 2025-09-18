2025-09-19 Friday

Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users

Ondo Finance, a U.S.-based digital asset firm specializing in bringing traditional financial products on-chain through tokenization, is expanding its yieldcoin USDY to the Stellar network. This lates update marks a step forward in merging tokenized real-world assets with a global payments infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities for users worldwide. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 17. USDY Joins the Stellar Ecosystem Ondo Finance, a recognized leader in tokenized real-world assets, announced the deployment of United States Dollar Yield (USDY) on Stellar, the payments-focused blockchain known for speed and low transaction costs. USDY is the most widely available “yieldcoin,” offering investors access to onchain assets backed by U.S. Treasuries. This launch allows Stellar’s global user base to tap into permissionless, yield-bearing assets tied to one of the safest financial instruments in the world. It also aligns with Stellar’s mission of driving fast, affordable cross-border payments. Combining Yield with Payments Infrastructure “Stablecoins unlocked global access to the U.S. dollar. With USDY, we’re taking the next step by bringing U.S. Treasuries onchain in a form that combines stability, liquidity, and yield,” said Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance. “Fast, affordable cross-border payments are at the center of what Stellar was designed to do. The global reach of the Stellar ecosystem combined with a yield-bearing asset like USDY levels up what is possible onchain, allowing wallets and businesses to offer yield opportunities to their users,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. Ondo claims by pairing USDY with Stellar’s infrastructure, new possibilities open up in treasury management, collateralization, and everyday financial applications. Unlocking Institutional and Retail Use Cases USDY currently manages over $650 million in total value locked (TVL) across nine blockchains and offers a 5.3% APY. By launching on Stellar, Ondo Finance extends these benefits to global retail and institutional users. The firm explains balances on Stellar can now become productive, supporting use cases such as onchain savings, institutional treasury strategies, cost-efficient collateral for DeFi protocols, and remittance flows that carry yield rather than remaining static. A Milestone for Tokenized Treasuries With the integration of USDY, Stellar users gain more than just access to stable-value assets—they gain access to institutional-grade yield. For investors outside the U.S., the launch represents a new way to combine the safety of Treasuries with the accessibility of blockchain technology. As tokenization accelerates globally, Ondo Finance’s decision to deploy USDY on Stellar reinforces the narrative that blockchain is not just about speculation, but about reimagining the global financial system through secure, yield-bearing digital assets
US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?

The post US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What's Driving The Optimism? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Revolutionary: CME SOL XRP Futures Options Set to Transform Crypto Trading

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: CME SOL XRP Futures Options Set to Transform Crypto Trading Exciting news is rippling through the cryptocurrency world! The U.S. Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a titan in traditional finance, is reportedly planning to launch CME SOL XRP futures options. This significant development, initially reported by Walter Bloomberg, marks a pivotal moment for institutional involvement in the altcoin market. It signals a new era for how Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) might be traded, potentially opening doors to broader adoption and increased market maturity. What Does the Launch of CME SOL XRP Futures Mean for Crypto? When an institution like CME, known for its rigorous standards and vast trading volume, enters a new market, it brings a wave of legitimacy. The introduction of CME SOL XRP futures options indicates a growing acceptance of these digital assets within mainstream finance. This move could fundamentally change how investors perceive and interact with SOL and XRP. Futures options are financial derivatives that give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specific price on or before a certain date. For SOL and XRP, this means: Enhanced Price Discovery: More participants and trading volume can lead to more efficient and accurate pricing. Institutional Access: It provides regulated avenues for large institutional investors to gain exposure to SOL and XRP without directly owning the underlying assets. Risk Management: Traders can use these options to hedge against potential price fluctuations in their existing SOL and XRP holdings. Why Are SOL and XRP Chosen for CME SOL XRP Futures? The selection of Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) for these new futures options is not arbitrary. Both cryptocurrencies hold significant positions in the market and offer distinct value propositions: Solana (SOL): Known for its high-performance blockchain, offering fast transaction speeds and low costs. Its robust ecosystem supports numerous decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi projects, attracting considerable developer and user interest. Ripple (XRP): Primarily focused on facilitating fast, low-cost international payments for financial institutions. Despite ongoing regulatory discussions, XRP maintains a strong market presence and a dedicated community, highlighting its potential for cross-border transactions. Their substantial market capitalization and existing liquidity make them attractive candidates for institutional-grade derivative products. This choice reflects a strategic assessment by CME of assets that can sustain significant trading interest and volume. Navigating the Landscape: Opportunities and Considerations for CME SOL XRP Futures The introduction of CME SOL XRP futures options presents a wealth of opportunities, yet it also comes with important considerations. On the opportunity front, we can expect increased liquidity, which benefits all market participants by making it easier to buy and sell without significant price impact. Moreover, it could attract new capital from traditional financial players who prefer regulated products. However, traders and investors should also consider the implications: Market Volatility: While derivatives can offer hedging, they can also amplify market movements. Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, particularly for XRP, continues to evolve. CME’s move might encourage further clarity but also means ongoing scrutiny. Learning Curve: Understanding futures options requires a certain level of financial literacy, which new entrants to the crypto market may need to develop. These products offer sophisticated tools for managing exposure and speculating on price movements, but they demand a careful approach. What’s Next for the Crypto Market with CME SOL XRP Futures? The reported launch of CME SOL XRP futures options is more than just a new product offering; it represents a significant milestone in the ongoing convergence of traditional finance and the digital asset space. It underscores the growing maturity of the cryptocurrency market and its increasing integration into global financial systems. As institutional interest continues to surge, we can anticipate further innovation and a broader range of regulated products for other altcoins. This development is poised to offer sophisticated tools for investors and traders, potentially stabilizing market dynamics while simultaneously introducing new avenues for growth and investment. The crypto market is evolving rapidly, and CME’s latest initiative is a clear indicator of this exciting trajectory. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency market institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)? The CME is one of the world’s largest and most diverse derivatives marketplaces, offering a wide range of futures and options products across various asset classes, including equities, commodities, and now, expanding into specific cryptocurrencies. What are futures options in the context of SOL and XRP? Futures options for SOL and XRP are financial contracts that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell SOL or XRP futures contracts at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. They allow for hedging and speculation on price movements. Why are Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) chosen for these new options? SOL and XRP were likely chosen due to their significant market capitalization, established liquidity, and distinct use cases within the crypto ecosystem, making them attractive for institutional-grade derivative products. How might CME SOL XRP futures options affect the prices of SOL and XRP? The introduction of these options could lead to increased liquidity and institutional participation, potentially influencing price discovery and stability. However, like all derivatives, they can also contribute to market volatility. When are these CME SOL XRP futures options expected to launch? While Walter Bloomberg reported CME’s plans, an official launch date has not yet been publicly announced by CME. Market participants should monitor official CME channels for updates. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in the crypto space by sharing this article on your social media platforms. This post Revolutionary: CME SOL XRP Futures Options Set to Transform Crypto Trading first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ethereum Price Stability Around $4,400 Sparks Debate On Whether Rollblock Holds Sharper Growth Potential

Ethereum holds above $4,400 with ETF inflows fueling strength, but Rollblock's $0.068 presale, 30% buybacks, and 50x upside potential are turning investor heads.
BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape. Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement Source: tradingview  Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels! Conclusion BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why

The two sides used to beef until several months ago.
Defiance Files with SEC to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/defiance-sec-etfs-bitcoin-ethereum/
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
MoneyGram Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Global Remittances

BitcoinWorld MoneyGram Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Global Remittances A significant and exciting shift is underway in the world of global money transfers. Remittance giant MoneyGram has announced a groundbreaking move, introducing support for dollar stablecoins and leveraging advanced blockchain payment rails. This exciting development, which kicks off in Colombia, promises to reshape how individuals send and receive money across borders. MoneyGram’s new app now integrates popular stablecoins like USDC, along with the Stellar blockchain and Crossmint, paving the way for more efficient and accessible international transactions. This strategic pivot by MoneyGram into the realm of MoneyGram stablecoins marks a pivotal moment for both the remittance industry and the broader adoption of digital currencies. What Does MoneyGram’s Stablecoin Integration Mean for You? For millions worldwide, sending money home or receiving funds from abroad has often been a costly and time-consuming process. MoneyGram’s latest initiative directly addresses these pain points. By embracing dollar stablecoins, MoneyGram is tapping into the inherent advantages of blockchain technology. Faster Transactions: Traditional bank transfers can take days. Stablecoin transactions often settle in minutes. Lower Fees: Blockchain networks can reduce the overhead associated with cross-border payments, potentially leading to lower costs for users. Increased Accessibility: For those without traditional bank accounts, stablecoins offer a new pathway to financial services. The initial launch in Colombia is a strategic move, targeting a region with high remittance volumes. The support for USDC, a widely used and reputable stablecoin, ensures a reliable digital dollar experience. Partnering with Stellar provides a robust and scalable blockchain infrastructure, while Crossmint likely facilitates the on-ramp and off-ramp processes, making it easier for users to convert local currency to stablecoins and vice-versa. This integration makes MoneyGram stablecoins a compelling option. How Do MoneyGram Stablecoins Revolutionize Remittances? The integration of MoneyGram stablecoins isn’t just an incremental improvement; it represents a fundamental change in how global remittances operate. Think about the current system: multiple intermediaries, varying exchange rates, and business hours limitations. Stablecoins bypass many of these hurdles, offering a more direct and efficient path. Here’s how this technology is set to transform the landscape: 24/7 Availability: Blockchain networks never sleep, meaning transactions can be initiated and received at any time, day or night. Transparency: Transactions on a public blockchain are verifiable, offering a new level of transparency compared to opaque traditional systems. Reduced Friction: By streamlining the payment process, MoneyGram can offer a smoother, more user-friendly experience. This move positions MoneyGram at the forefront of financial innovation, demonstrating a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to serve its global customer base better. The focus on dollar stablecoins ensures that users benefit from the stability of the U.S. dollar while enjoying the efficiency of blockchain technology. Are There Any Challenges for MoneyGram Stablecoins to Overcome? While the potential benefits of MoneyGram stablecoins are immense, there are certainly challenges to navigate. Widespread adoption will depend on several factors that MoneyGram will need to address proactively. Key considerations include: Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins is still evolving globally. MoneyGram will need to ensure compliance across all operating jurisdictions, which can be complex. User Education: Many users may be unfamiliar with stablecoins and blockchain. Educating customers on how to use the new service safely and effectively will be crucial for broader acceptance. Market Volatility Perception: While stablecoins are designed to maintain a peg to a fiat currency, the broader cryptocurrency market’s volatility can sometimes create apprehension among new users. MoneyGram will need to clearly communicate the stability of dollar-backed stablecoins. Overcoming these hurdles will require clear communication, robust security measures, and a commitment to adapting to changing market and regulatory conditions. MoneyGram’s established reputation and extensive network, however, provide a strong foundation for addressing these challenges head-on and fostering trust in MoneyGram stablecoins. What’s Next for MoneyGram Stablecoins and Global Payments? The launch in Colombia is just the beginning. MoneyGram has expressed clear intentions for future expansion to other countries, signaling a broader strategy to integrate dollar stablecoins into its global remittance network. This expansion could have profound implications for financial inclusion, particularly in regions where traditional banking infrastructure is limited or expensive. As MoneyGram continues to roll out this service, we can expect to see: Increased Competition: Other remittance providers may follow suit, accelerating the adoption of blockchain-based payment solutions across the industry. Technological Advancements: Further innovation in stablecoin technology and blockchain interoperability could emerge, enhancing the user experience. Greater Financial Inclusion: By making remittances more affordable and accessible, MoneyGram stablecoins can empower individuals and communities worldwide, fostering economic growth. This initiative represents a bold step forward, positioning MoneyGram not just as a traditional remittance provider but as a leader in the future of global digital payments. The journey of MoneyGram stablecoins will undoubtedly be one to watch closely as it unfolds. In conclusion, MoneyGram’s embrace of dollar-backed stablecoins marks a significant milestone in the evolution of global remittances. By offering faster, potentially cheaper, and more accessible cross-border payments, this initiative has the power to truly transform lives, starting with Colombia and expanding globally. It’s a clear signal that traditional financial services are increasingly recognizing the undeniable potential of blockchain technology and digital assets to build a more inclusive and efficient financial future. The advent of MoneyGram stablecoins is set to redefine how we think about international money transfers. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are dollar stablecoins? Dollar stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged 1:1 with the U.S. dollar. This stability makes them suitable for transactions, as their value doesn’t fluctuate wildly like other cryptocurrencies. Which stablecoins does MoneyGram support? MoneyGram’s new service supports USDC (USD Coin), a widely recognized and reputable dollar-backed stablecoin. It also leverages the Stellar blockchain for its payment rails and Crossmint for facilitating transactions. Where is MoneyGram’s stablecoin service available first? The new MoneyGram service supporting dollar stablecoins will launch first in Colombia, with plans for future expansion to other countries globally. What are the main benefits of using stablecoins for remittances? The primary benefits include faster transaction speeds (often minutes instead of days), potentially lower transfer fees compared to traditional methods, and increased accessibility for individuals who may not have traditional bank accounts. Is it safe to use stablecoins for money transfers? Yes, reputable dollar stablecoins like USDC are designed for stability and backed by reserves. MoneyGram’s integration means these transactions are handled within their established and secure app environment, aiming to provide a safe and reliable service. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting advancements MoneyGram is bringing to global remittances. Your shares help others discover the future of money transfers and the power of MoneyGram stablecoins. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins and their institutional adoption. This post MoneyGram Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Global Remittances first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
