BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/btc-nears-ath/
BTC
$116,236.24
-1.25%
COM
$0.017755
-4.50%
ATH
$0.06346
+1.34%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 16:23
XRP: Worst Just Happened With Price
XRP's possibility of price rally shrinking rapidly as lower high is formed to potentially end rally
XRP
$3.0274
-3.16%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 16:23
Inside the 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy This Week and none is Dogecoin
The meme coin market is buzzing again, but it’s not the usual suspects leading the charge this time.
USUAL
$0.0674
-2.74%
MEME
$0.00261
-4.84%
NOT
$0.001893
-2.47%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 16:22
World’s First Bitcoin Staking ETP Launches on London Stock Exchange
TLDR DeFi Technologies’ Valour launches first Bitcoin staking ETP on London Stock Exchange with 1.4% annual yield Product is backed 1:1 with physical Bitcoin stored in cold storage using multiparty computation security Available to professional investors in GBP and EUR, with retail access coming October 8, 2025 DeFi Technologies stock rose 5% on Nasdaq following [...] The post World’s First Bitcoin Staking ETP Launches on London Stock Exchange appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.012358
+185.20%
DEFI
$0.001895
-11.53%
ROSE
$0.02985
-1.55%
Coincentral
2025/09/19 16:22
Next Big Meme Coin: Why Everyone Is Suddenly Ditching Dogecoin (DOGE) for a Cheaper Alternative Token
The buzz around meme coins has always been unpredictable, but the shift we are seeing right now is striking.
TOKEN
$0.01381
-4.62%
DOGE
$0.27144
-3.84%
BUZZ
$0.006897
-16.12%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 16:18
MetaMask’s Native Token MASK May Launch Sooner Than Expected
The post MetaMask’s Native Token MASK May Launch Sooner Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that MetaMask’s long-rumored native token, MASK, is on its way. Speaking on The Block’s The Crypto Beat podcast, Lubin said, “The MASK token is coming — it may come sooner than you would expect right now.” He stressed that the token is tied directly to MetaMask’s decentralization plans, marking a key step for the most widely used Ethereum wallet. A Move Toward Decentralization Lubin explained that Consensys is aligning MetaMask, Infura, and Linea with Ethereum’s broader goal of progressive decentralization. The MASK token will play a central role in this strategy. The idea of a MetaMask token has been circulating since at least 2021, when engineer Erik Marks floated the concept of community ownership through a token launch. MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay previously said that if MASK is released, it would be promoted directly inside the wallet, making access simple for users. While Finlay was cautious earlier this year, Lubin’s latest comments signal that the launch is now a matter of timing rather than speculation. Lessons from the Linea Launch Consensys recently rolled out the native token for its Ethereum Layer 2 network, Linea. The token generation event distributed over 9.36 billion LINEA, with Consensys keeping just 15% of the supply. The rest was allocated to support developers, liquidity, and ecosystem incentives. Lubin pointed to this as a blueprint for how MASK might also prioritize community growth over centralized holdings. SharpLink’s Market Performance and mNAV Concerns Lubin, who also chairs Ethereum treasury firm SharpLink Gaming, addressed concerns about its performance. The company’s market net asset value (mNAV) has slipped to 0.80x, meaning the market currently values SharpLink below the worth of its ETH holdings. This mirrors trends seen at other crypto treasuries like Bitmine and MARA. Such a discount raises the risk…
LINEA
$0.03098
+17.97%
PLAY
$0.04466
-6.70%
MOVE
$0.129
-4.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 16:18
Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why
The post Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: A 10x to 20x Cardano price rally aligns with both technical setup and historical growth cycles. The relative performance chart for ADA indicates that 2023 brought significant gains, and while 2024 saw some retracement, the broader trend remains intact. Cardano (ADA) market cap rose to $33.34 billion. Cardano price has been gaining strong momentum in recent weeks, with analysts pointing to a potential 10x–20x breakout. Backed by solid technical patterns, growing institutional exposure, and increasing network activity, ADA is positioning itself as one of the most promising altcoins in the current market cycle. Analyst Predicts Cardano Price Rally by 10X – 20X Cardano price shows strong signs of a major breakout on the 1-day chart as it consolidates within a long-term resistance trendline. Now, it is testing this level with higher lows, which often signals that buyers are gaining strength. Once ADA price breaks above this line, momentum could accelerate quickly. In addition, the price has held steady near the $0.90 region despite market volatility. This stability suggests strong support from long-term holders. If ADA pushes past the $1.20–$1.50 range, the next resistance zone sits much higher, leaving room for explosive upside, as per an analysis by Mr P Crypto. Cardano Price Analysis | Source: Mr P Crypto, X A Closer Look into ADA Price & Performance Furthermore, the relative performance chart indicates that 2023 brought significant gains, and while 2024 saw some retracement, the broader trend remains intact. With renewed demand and increasing development activity on the Cardano network, investors may soon see rapid appreciation. Therefore, if ADA follows the same pattern of previous bull runs, a move toward $10 or even $20 is not unrealistic. A 10x to 20x increase would align with both the technical setup and historical growth cycles. In short, Cardano price looks…
NEAR
$3.145
+5.71%
1
$0.012358
+185.20%
LOOKS
$0.014288
-1.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 16:13
$100M in Commercial Real Estate Assets Tokenized on Stellar
TLDR: $100M in institutional-grade multifamily and hospitality properties have been tokenized on Stellar. RedSwan investors can now access fractionalized real estate with lower entry requirements and 24/7 liquidity. Stellar’s low-cost, global network enables compliant cross-border real estate investment through tokenization. This move aims to expand access to commercial real estate once limited to institutional investors. [...] The post $100M in Commercial Real Estate Assets Tokenized on Stellar appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.06406
-2.12%
MOVE
$0.129
-4.08%
CROSS
$0.24173
-3.12%
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 16:13
XRP Fractal Signals $6–$7 Surge by November Amid DLT Disruption
The post XRP Fractal Signals $6–$7 Surge by November Amid DLT Disruption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Fractal Analysis Hints at $6–$7 Breakout by Mid-November According to renowned market analyst EGRAG CRYPTO, XRP may be on the verge of a significant price movement. In his latest analysis, he points to a fractal formation pattern that suggests XRP could reach the $6–$7 range by mid-November. Source: EGRAG CRYPTO This projection has quickly caught the attention of traders and long-term investors, as XRP’s current price remains well below this target. Fractals, often used in technical analysis, are recurring chart patterns that can help predict future price action by identifying historical similarities in market behavior. Therefore, EGRAG CRYPTO argues that XRP is currently mirroring a previous structure that led to a notable rally. If this fractal setup plays out as expected, it could mark one of the most significant price surges for the digital asset in recent years. If XRP reaches $6–$7 by mid-November, it would mark a major win for investors and a symbolic breakthrough for a token that has endured regulatory battles and market volatility, validating its resilience and cementing its relevance in the evolving digital finance ecosystem. Meanwhile, a recent cup-and-handle pattern signalled that XRP had the potential of soaring to $15 by year-end with the altcoin presently trading at $3.04 per CoinGecko data. DLT-Based Solutions: How Ripple and Stellar are Redefining Cross-Border Banking According to crypto observer SMQKE, distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based solutions are increasingly challenging the traditional correspondent banking model. For decades, cross-border payments have relied on a chain of intermediaries, often resulting in slow settlements, high costs, and limited transparency. But with the rise of blockchain networks such as Ripple and Stellar, the industry is experiencing a seismic shift. The correspondent banking model depends on trust and pre-funded accounts, locking up liquidity and exposing banks to counterparty risk. Transactions often take days to…
RISE
$0.009939
--%
TRUST
$0.0005074
-0.31%
ALTCOIN
$0.000511
-3.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 16:12
Aptos Named Launch Partner for PYUSD0, PayPal’s New Stablecoin
PayPal partners with Aptos to launch PYUSD0 stablecoin, expanding cross-chain adoption through LayerZero and Stargate integration.]]>
CROSS
$0.24173
-3.12%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 16:11
