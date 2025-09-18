2025-09-19 Friday

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,236.24-1.25%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000511-3.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 01:01
CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options

TLDR CME to launch Solana & XRP options, expanding crypto derivatives beyond BTC/ETH. CME boosts crypto suite with SOL & XRP options after record futures volumes. Solana & XRP options debut at CME, reflecting surging institutional demand. CME widens digital asset reach with Solana, XRP options launching Oct. 13, 2025. Institutional crypto trading deepens as [...] The post CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared first on CoinCentral.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09308+1.86%
Solana
SOL$242.12-2.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,236.24-1.25%
Coincentral 2025/09/18 01:00
Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, price fluctuations are becoming increasingly severe. Simply holding onto your coins and waiting for them to rise is no longer a safe strategy. More and more experienced investors are turning to a more stable approach—ProfitableMining cloud mining, with becoming their preferred platform. They aren’t waiting for market fluctuations; they’re generating […]
Threshold
T$0.01673-4.12%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.81%
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/18 01:00
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$242.12-2.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,236.24-1.25%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.384+5.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:56
Katie’s Frozen Pizzas Land At Target With $20 Million Retail Deal

The post Katie’s Frozen Pizzas Land At Target With $20 Million Retail Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Katie’s artisanal frozen pizzas are available in every Target store nationwide starting September 17. Katie’s Pizza – Andrew Cutraro Katie Lee’s rise from addiction and homelessness to becoming the founder of a booming handmade frozen pizza company is the quintessential American comeback story. Once a homeless high school dropout, Lee turned her dream of owning a neighborhood pizzeria in her hometown of St. Louis into reality in 2008 – a dream she’d had for years but had been unable to achieve due to her alcohol and drug dependency. Today, her beautiful, modern Italian namesake restaurant boasts three beloved locations across the city, and in an incredible milestone, her line of artisanal frozen pizzas will be available in every Target store nationwide as of September 17. Most notably, Lee and her team of award-winning chefs did it all by embracing the impossible – using many local and organic ingredients, every Katie’s pizza is handmade. This culinary feat is a personal triumph for Lee and her team, whose number one goal is to respect the traditional process of crafting hand-stretched, wood-fired, premium pizzas. No automation allowed here – these are real pizzas, made by hardworking people. And the difference is crystal clear once you take them home, bake them, and taste them. You get restaurant-quality, Neapolitan-style crispy crust pizza loaded with flavor. “As a busy working mom, it’s hard to find convenient, real food, so we made it ourselves,” says Lee. “This is real food for the soul, handcrafted with the best ingredients. There’s nothing else like it and we’re proud to stand behind that.” How Katie’s is disrupting the frozen pizza industry “We didn’t just get into Target — we got there while making every pizza by hand, in a facility we built ourselves, with chefs, not machines,” says Lee. “There’s…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03512-3.93%
Threshold
T$0.01673-4.12%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0607+0.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:53
CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank

The post CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is soft, down a marginal 0.1% vs. the USD into Wednesday’s dual BoC/Fed rate decisions, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Markets are waiting for a cut The Bank of Canada is also widely expected to deliver a 25bpt rate cut at 9:45am ET, and Gov. Mackelm will hold a press conference at 10:30am ET. As with the Fed, we see the bar to a dovish BoC surprise as being somewhat elevated, given that markets are actually pricing nearly 29bpts of easing for today’s decision and nearly 50bpts of easing by year end. Macklem’s communication will be critical as markets look to key comments on inflation and the outlook for price stability in the aftermath of the latest trade policy developments. Comments on Canada’s fiscal situation will also be closely scrutinized, given Tuesday’s announcement of a November 4 release date for the federal budget. In terms of CAD fundamentals, we note the stabilization in yield spreads. Our USDCAD FV assessment is currently at 1.3561 and still exhibiting a meaningful divergence from current levels in spot however the extent of the residual appears to be narrowing. “USD/CAD’s technical picture looks to have turned more decidedly bearish following Tuesday’s break of the 50 day MA (1.3772) trend support level. The RSI has also drifted below 50 into bearish territory, and the near-term balance of risk favors further downside and a push through recent support in the mid1.37s. We look to a near-term range between 1.3700 and 1.3800.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-down-marginally-into-the-boc-rate-decision-scotiabank-202509171145
NEAR
NEAR$3.145+5.71%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014288-1.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 00:50
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16123-1.94%
Cryptodaily 2025/09/18 00:49
Beijing orders ByteDance, Alibaba to cancel Nvidia chip tests and purchases

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang has said that he is “disappointed” following reports that China has banned the use of its semiconductors as tensions between Washington and Beijing over AI dominance escalate. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had ordered China’s leading tech firms, including ByteDance and […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1431-4.85%
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/18 00:48
Aave CEO Reveals Upcoming Protocol Upgrades Set for Q4 2025 Launch

TLDR Aave v4 introduces a Hub-and-Spoke architecture to improve liquidity flow. The new Reinvestment Module will deploy idle liquidity into low-risk yield. Aave’s upgraded liquidation engine promises faster and more accurate liquidations. CEO Stani Kulechov shares the roadmap for Aave’s major upgrade in Q4 2025. Aave CEO Stani Kulechov has officially announced exciting updates for [...] The post Aave CEO Reveals Upcoming Protocol Upgrades Set for Q4 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.81%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085-1.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.16123-1.94%
Coincentral 2025/09/18 00:48
USDH Power Struggle Ignites Stablecoin “Bidding Wars” Across DeFi: Bloomberg

A heated contest for control over a new dollar-pegged token has set the stage for what analysts say could define the next phase of the stablecoin industry. According to Bloomberg, a bidding war unfolded on Hyperliquid, one of crypto’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with the prize being the right to issue USDH, its native stablecoin. The competition drew some of the sector’s most prominent names, including Paxos, Sky, and Ethena, who later withdrew their bid, alongside the lesser-known Native Markets, a startup backed by Stripe stablecoin subsidiary Bridge. Hyperliquid Stablecoin Race Shows Branding and Partnerships Matter as Much as Tech Over the weekend, Hyperliquid’s validators, the contributors who secure the network and vote on key decisions, awarded the USDH contract to Native Markets over the weekend. Despite its relatively new status, the firm’s connection with Stripe helped it outpace more established rivals. Stablecoins underpin decentralized finance by providing a dollar-backed medium for collateral, settlement, and payments across applications. What began as a grassroots, community-led sector has evolved into a battleground for institutions and payment companies seeking revenue from interest on reserves. Circle, for example, shares proceeds from its USDC with Coinbase under a partnership designed to stabilize earnings during market swings. The Hyperliquid contest offered a rare glimpse into just how intense competition has become. Paxos pledged to take no revenue until USDH surpassed $1 billion in circulation. Agora offered to share 100% of net revenue with Hyperliquid, while Ethena put forward 95%. All were outbid by Native Markets, whose ties to Stripe’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge and subsequent rollout of the Tempo blockchain positioned it as a strong contender. “Every stablecoin issuer is extremely desperate for supply,” said Zaheer Ebtikar, co-founder of Split Capital. “They are willing to publicly announce how much they are willing to offer. It just shows it’s a very tough business for stablecoin issuers.” While USDC remains dominant on Hyperliquid with more than $5.6 billion in deposits, the arrival of USDH could shift flows and revenue dynamics. Paxos co-founder Bhau Kotecha said the firm sees the exchange’s growth as an important opportunity, while Agora’s co-founder Nick van Eck warned that awarding the contract to a vertically integrated issuer risked undermining decentralization. Regulatory positioning also factored into the debate. Paxos operates under a New York trust charter and is seeking a federal license, while Bridge holds money transmitter approvals in 30 states. Native Markets, in a blog post, cited regulatory flexibility and deployment speed as reasons for its selection. Hyperliquid said the strong engagement from its community validated the process. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire dismissed concerns over USDC’s status, noting on X that competition benefits the ecosystem. Analysts suggested that fears of centralization may be exaggerated, noting that Hyperliquid is likely to remain neutral and support multiple stablecoins. Still, the contest over USDH highlighted a new reality for stablecoins: branding, partnerships, and business strategy are becoming as decisive as technology. Native Markets Secures USDH Stablecoin Mandate on Hyperliquid Hyperliquid has concluded its governance vote for the USDH stablecoin, awarding the mandate to Native Markets after a closely watched process that drew weeks of community debate and rival proposals. USDH, described by Hyperliquid as a “Hyperliquid-first, compliant, and natively minted” dollar-backed token, is intended to reduce the platform’s dependence on USDC and strengthen its spot markets. Validators on the decentralized exchange voted in favor of Native Markets, a relatively new player backed by Stripe’s Bridge subsidiary, over established contenders including Paxos and Ethena. The outcome followed a string of proposals offering aggressive revenue-sharing terms to win validator support, underscoring the scale of incentives attached to controlling USDH. Hyperliquid’s exchange has become a critical hub for stablecoin liquidity, with $5.7 billion in USDC, around 8% of its total supply, currently held on the network. At prevailing treasury yields, that translates to an estimated $200 million to $220 million in annual revenue for Circle, underlining why a native alternative could be transformative. Hyperliquid’s validators, who secure the network and vote on key decisions, selected Native Markets following an on-chain governance process that concluded September 15. Native Markets has laid out a phased rollout for USDH, beginning with capped minting and redemption trials before expanding into spot markets. Its reserves will be managed in cash and treasuries by BlackRock, with on-chain tokenization through Superstate and Bridge. Yield from those reserves will be split between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and ecosystem development. The launch of USDH comes as Hyperliquid records record profits from perpetual futures trading, with $106 million in revenue in August alone, and prepares to slash spot trading fees by 80% to bolster liquidity. Analysts say the move positions Hyperliquid to capture more of the stablecoin economics internally, marking a significant step in its bid to rival the largest players in decentralized finance
DeFi
DEFI$0.001895-11.53%
CryptoNews 2025/09/18 00:48
