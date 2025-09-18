MEXC birža
Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data
The post Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Layer 2 project Taiko has named Chainlink Data Streams as its official oracle infrastructure, introducing sub-second, tamper-proof market data across its rollup network. The integration, announced Wednesday, is designed to accelerate DeFi application development on Taiko’s based rollup architecture, which relies on Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing and censorship resistance. Chainlink oracles, which have already secured more than $100 billion in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, have facilitated over $25 trillion in transaction value. By embedding Chainlink’s infrastructure into its ecosystem, Taiko aims to give developers access to liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, flexible reporting schemas, and institutional-grade market data. The integration also allows macroeconomic data, including figures from the US Department of Commerce, to be posted onchain. Taiko Chief Operating Officer Joaquin Mendes said adopting Chainlink ensures the network has “secure, high-fidelity market data” that can support advanced financial products such as lending protocols and derivatives platforms. Mendes emphasized the project’s alignment with Ethereum’s decentralization ethos and its ambition to attract institutional capital. Chainlink Labs’ Chief Business Officer Johann Eid said the partnership positions Taiko to “unlock significant DeFi innovation” while providing institutions with reliable infrastructure. Beyond DeFi, the collaboration is framed as a step toward enabling tokenized real-world assets and enterprise smart contract applications. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/taiko-adopts-chainlink-oracles
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:13
Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688
Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 01:10
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon
The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:10
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push
TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/18 01:09
U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies
The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:09
Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 39% In Latest Survey
The post Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 39% In Latest Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 16-18 net approval rating: Trump’s favorability rating declined three points to 39% and the share of U.S. adults who have an unfavorable view of him increased two points to 57% compared to last week in an Economist/YouGov survey of 1,567 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 12-15 (margin of error 3.6). The results represent an 11-point decline in Trump’s 50% favorability rating at the start of his term, according to Economist/YouGov polling. Sept. 15-6 net approval rating: Trump’s job performance improved one point, to 46%, in Morning Consult’s weekly survey compared to the previous week, while his disapproval rating stayed stagnant at 52% (the poll of 2,204 registered U.S. voters was conducted Sept. 12-14 and has a margin of error of 2). The poll found the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is the top story of 2025, with 67% of voters saying they’ve seen, read or heart “a lot” about it, according to Morning Consult, well above hundreds of other news events Morning Consult has asked about this year. Sept. 10-14: On par with two other polls this week, Trump had a 42% approval rating in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 5-9, while 56% disapproved, representing a two-point increase from the groups’ August poll in his disapproval rating and a two-point uptick in his approval rating (the poll of 1,084 U.S. adults has a margin of error of 3). Sept. 8-7: Trump’s approval rating declined one point from last week, to 45%, tied with his record low since taking office, according to Morning Consult’s weekly survey that found 52% disapprove of his job performance (the poll of 2,201 registered voters conducted Sept. 6-8 has a margin of error of 2). Sept. 7-12: Trump’s approval rating ticked up two points from July, to 44%, while his disapproval rating declined two…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:08
BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025
BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 01:07
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:07
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network
The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 01:07
Crypto Rally Builds: BTC, ETH Push Toward Year-End Targets With Solana, XYZVerse in Tow
The post Crypto Rally Builds: BTC, ETH Push Toward Year-End Targets With Solana, XYZVerse in Tow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin and Ethereum are moving up as the year wraps up, attracting attention across digital asset markets. Other players, like Solana and the emerging XYZVerse, are also gaining speed. With prices shifting and new stories unfolding, all eyes are on whether these moves will hold. More details reveal what’s driving interest and what may come next. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase. So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.005. At the next 14th stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.01, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount. Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch. Born for Fighters, Built for Champions XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin. Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:06
