XRP Ledger Upgrade Progress Puts $3.06 Resistance in Focus
The post XRP Ledger Upgrade Progress Puts $3.06 Resistance in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPL Hub upgrade enhances validator connectivity and reliability for institutions XRP price trends show cautious optimism with resistance near $3.06 and support at $2.98 Technical indicators signal mild momentum as RSI holds neutral and MACD shows gains Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has shared a fresh update on the ongoing XRP Ledger (XRPL) upgrade. In a tweet on X today, he said “It’s going awesome! Here’s the past week,” highlighting steady progress on the XRPL Hub. The Hub, first unveiled on August 26, is designed to enhance network performance and reliability for institutional users. Related: Could 2,000 XRP Today Be Worth $100K by 2026? While testing experienced minor setbacks, the upgrade promises a faster, more stable, and more reliable infrastructure, potentially transforming how banks and large financial institutions interact with the XRP network. What the XRPL Hub Brings to the Table The XRPL Hub functions as a powerful server enhancing validator connectivity and network reliability. Consequently, it reduces the risk of outages and improves transaction load times. This improvement is particularly significant for institutions that demand uninterrupted access to financial services. Moreover, the upgrade is a personal initiative from Schwartz rather than a standard Ripple product, highlighting his confidence in XRPL’s potential. By independently boosting the ecosystem, Schwartz underscores a long-term commitment to benefiting the XRP community and strengthening the network’s institutional adoption. XRP Price Trends and Market Outlook XRP is currently trading at $3.02, reflecting a 1.3% increase in the past 24 hours. The price movement shows moderate upward momentum, with higher lows indicating sustained buying interest. Key support sits around $2.98, while immediate resistance appears just above $3.06. If XRP breaks past this resistance, further upward movement is likely. However, a retracement could retest the $2.98 support level. Trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $4.81 billion,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:19
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options
CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 01:18
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!
BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 01:16
SHIB Records $198M Volume, GOAT Hits $26M as BullZilla’s Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 Sells Over 26B Coins
September 2025 has reignited interest in meme coins. While traditional altcoins focus on fundamentals, meme coins thrive on energy, community, […] The post SHIB Records $198M Volume, GOAT Hits $26M as BullZilla’s Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 Sells Over 26B Coins appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/18 01:15
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge
The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/18 01:15
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30
Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 01:15
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 01:15
Next Bitcoin In 2025? Pepeto Named The Top Crypto Investment To Watch In Q4
Bitcoin’s climb from niche tech to global asset is the blueprint every investor studies. Starting near zero in 2010, the shockwave that followed shaped the market we all trade in today. Now a fresh contender is getting serious attention: a promising presale meme coin on Ethereum that could compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, because the […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/18 01:15
Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?
Rumors hint Michael Saylor may back both Bitcoin and BullZilla’s meme coin presale, with $460K+ raised and 7,918% ROI projections making $BZIL a hot September buy.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 01:15
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/18 01:13
