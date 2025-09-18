2025-09-19 Friday

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ethereum holders are shifting attention to Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale making waves in the crypto presale list of 2025 among the top crypto presales.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:30
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Hester Peirce’s SEC Crypto Task Force is hitting the road to engage crypto startups

SEC is signaling that it wants to engage the crypto industry by going on a nationwide tour. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is signaling the intention to talk with the crypto industry more. On Wednesday, September 17, the Securities…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:26
Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

The post Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American-based rock band Foreigner performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 8, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Mick Jones, on guitar, and vocalist Lou Gramm. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Singer Lou Gramm has a vivid memory of recording the ballad “Waiting for a Girl Like You” at New York City’s Electric Lady Studio for his band Foreigner more than 40 years ago. Gramm was adding his vocals for the track in the control room on the other side of the glass when he noticed a beautiful woman walking through the door. “She sits on the sofa in front of the board,” he says. “She looked at me while I was singing. And every now and then, she had a little smile on her face. I’m not sure what that was, but it was driving me crazy. “And at the end of the song, when I’m singing the ad-libs and stuff like that, she gets up,” he continues. “She gives me a little smile and walks out of the room. And when the song ended, I would look up every now and then to see where Mick [Jones] and Mutt [Lange] were, and they were pushing buttons and turning knobs. They were not aware that she was even in the room. So when the song ended, I said, ‘Guys, who was that woman who walked in? She was beautiful.’ And they looked at each other, and they went, ‘What are you talking about? We didn’t see anything.’ But you know what? I think they put her up to it. Doesn’t that sound more like them?” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” became a massive hit in 1981 for Foreigner off their album 4, which peaked at number one on the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:26
BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best […] The post BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:26
Story of Fake U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson Exposed

The post Story of Fake U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson Exposed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: No verification found of U.S. Treasury Secretary “Benson” mortgage document scandal. Current Treasury Secretary is Scott Bessent. Misinformation carries no effect on crypto markets. Recent claims suggest a controversial mortgage designation by an alleged U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson, who reportedly named two homes as primary residences, echoing historical political impeachment attempts. No primary source corroborates this claim, and the current Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, reports no such controversy, leaving cryptocurrency markets unaffected by these allegations. Unverified Claims of Dual Residence by “Benson” Foreign media recently reported a mortgage document showing a dual primary residence designation by the supposed U.S. Treasury Secretary “Benson”. This legal ambiguity claims to echo U.S. President Trump’s rhetorical efforts to impeach Governor Powell. Mortgage experts suggest such inconsistencies do not indicate fraud but rather complexities in housing loan applications. The unverified narrative has sparked discussions online about misinformation, pushing experts to caution against premature conclusions. The absence of primary source confirmation highlights the importance of relying on verified data. “There are no current claims or controversies surrounding mortgage documents or dual residences.” – Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, U.S. Treasury Department Ethereum Market Remains Unaffected Amid Misinformation Did you know? Information scarcity often leads to public misunderstanding, underlining the significance of verified data, especially in financial news. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,503.50 with a market cap of $543.59 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume has shifted by 24.49%, with recent fluctuations showing a 0.98% change in the last day and 78.95% over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:06 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Researchers from the Coincu team indicate no regulatory or market disruptions are expected from this unfounded mortgage controversy. Historical trends suggest sustained market resilience, with technological advancements consistently proving unaffected by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:25
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

Top Bitcoin mining stocks like IREN and Bitfarms have surged this year, helped by their expansion into the lucrative artificial intelligence data center industry. IREN stock jumped from $5.17 in April to $37, pushing its market capitalization from $1.29 billion…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:23
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

The post BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Curacao, Curacao, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire BetFury steps onto the stage of SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 — one of the key gatherings in the iGaming calendar. From 16 to 18 September, the platform showcases its brand strength, deepens affiliate connections, and outlines its plans for global expansion. BetFury continues to play a role in the evolving crypto and iGaming partnership landscape. BetFury’s Participation at SBC Summit The SBC Summit gathers over 25,000 delegates, including 6,000+ affiliates — the largest concentration of affiliate professionals in iGaming. For BetFury, this isn’t just visibility, it’s a strategic chance to present its Affiliate Program to the right audience. Face-to-face meetings, dedicated networking zones, and affiliate-focused sessions make Lisbon the ideal ground to build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. BetFury Meets Affiliate Leaders at its Massive Stand BetFury arrives at the summit with a massive stand placed right in the center of the Affiliate zone. Designed as a true meeting hub, the stand combines large LED screens, a sleek interior, and the best coffee at the event — but its core mission goes far beyond style. Here, BetFury’s team welcomes partners and affiliates to discuss tailored collaborations, explore growth opportunities across multiple GEOs, and expand its global Affiliate Program. To make the experience even more engaging, the stand also hosts: Affiliate Lottery — a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates. Merch Kits — premium giveaways to boost brand recognition and leave visitors with a lasting conference memory. Besides, at SBC Summit Lisbon, attendees have a chance to meet the BetFury team along…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:20
