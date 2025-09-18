2025-09-19 Friday

Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm

BitcoinWorld Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm The blockchain world is constantly evolving, and innovation is key to staying ahead. A significant development has recently emerged from the Mantra ecosystem: the completion of its mainnet upgrade. This crucial update introduces Mantra native support for both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and CosmWasm smart contracts, marking a pivotal moment for interoperability and developer flexibility within the Cosmos ecosystem. This move, as reported by CryptoBriefing, positions Mantra as a versatile platform ready to embrace a broader range of decentralized applications (dApps) and foster a more connected blockchain environment. What Does Mantra Native Support Truly Mean for Developers? This upgrade isn’t just a technical tweak; it’s a fundamental expansion of Mantra’s capabilities. By integrating Mantra native support for EVM, the platform now welcomes a vast community of developers familiar with Ethereum’s robust tooling and Solidity programming language. This means dApps originally built for Ethereum can potentially be deployed or adapted on Mantra with greater ease, leveraging existing codebases and expertise. Simultaneously, the inclusion of CosmWasm support caters to the vibrant Cosmos ecosystem. CosmWasm is a powerful smart contract platform built for the Cosmos SDK, offering developers the ability to write secure and efficient smart contracts in Rust. This dual support creates a unique environment where projects can choose the best smart contract execution environment for their specific needs, or even bridge between them. Broader Developer Base: Attracts both EVM and CosmWasm developers. Increased Flexibility: Projects can choose their preferred smart contract language and environment. Enhanced Innovation: Fosters cross-chain development and new use cases. Reduced Migration Barriers: Simplifies bringing existing dApps to Mantra. Why is Dual EVM and CosmWasm Integration a Game Changer for Mantra? The strategic decision to offer Mantra native support for both EVM and CosmWasm addresses a core challenge in the blockchain space: fragmentation. Different blockchain ecosystems often operate in silos, making it difficult for assets and data to flow freely between them. Mantra’s approach aims to break down these barriers, creating a more cohesive and interconnected decentralized landscape. Think of it this way: previously, if you wanted to build an application, you had to pick a side – Ethereum or Cosmos. Now, Mantra offers a bridge, allowing developers to harness the strengths of both worlds. This dual compatibility could lead to innovative hybrid dApps that combine the battle-tested security and liquidity of Ethereum with the scalability and modularity of the Cosmos SDK. It’s about empowering developers to build without compromise. Unlocking Liquidity: Potentially connects Mantra to the massive liquidity pools on Ethereum. Improved Scalability: Leverages Cosmos’s strengths for higher transaction throughput. Future-Proofing: Positions Mantra at the forefront of interoperable blockchain solutions. Diverse Use Cases: Opens doors for complex financial products, gaming, and more. What Opportunities and Challenges Lie Ahead for Mantra? With Mantra native support now live, the opportunities are immense. The platform is poised to attract a wave of new projects and users, eager to explore its enhanced capabilities. Imagine a DeFi protocol built on CosmWasm that can seamlessly interact with ERC-20 tokens on Mantra, or a gaming dApp leveraging EVM compatibility for its NFTs while using Cosmos for its core game logic. These are the kinds of innovative applications that this integration makes possible. However, like any significant technological advancement, challenges remain. Ensuring robust security across both virtual machines, optimizing performance for a growing user base, and effectively educating developers on how to best utilize these new features will be crucial. Mantra will need to continue fostering a strong community and providing excellent developer tools to maximize the potential of this upgrade. The success of this initiative will largely depend on the platform’s ability to onboard projects and users efficiently, demonstrating the tangible benefits of its dual-engine approach. Active community engagement and continuous innovation will be key to solidifying Mantra’s position in the competitive blockchain landscape. The introduction of Mantra native support for both EVM and CosmWasm represents a bold leap forward for the platform and the broader blockchain industry. By fostering greater interoperability and providing unparalleled flexibility for developers, Mantra is paving the way for a new generation of decentralized applications. This strategic move not Pre only enhances Mantra’s appeal but also contributes significantly to the vision of a more connected, efficient, and innovative blockchain ecosystem. The future looks bright for projects building on Mantra, as they can now truly leverage the best of both worlds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Mantra’s mainnet upgrade? Mantra’s mainnet upgrade introduces native support for both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and CosmWasm smart contracts, significantly expanding its capabilities and developer options. Why is EVM support important for Mantra? EVM support allows Mantra to integrate with the vast Ethereum ecosystem, enabling developers familiar with Solidity and Ethereum tooling to build on Mantra and potentially access Ethereum’s liquidity. What is CosmWasm and why is it included? CosmWasm is a smart contract platform built for the Cosmos SDK, allowing secure and efficient contracts in Rust. Its inclusion broadens Mantra’s appeal to the Cosmos developer community and enhances modularity. How does this dual support benefit users? Users can expect a wider array of dApps, potentially more innovative and robust, benefiting from the combined strengths of both EVM and CosmWasm ecosystems, leading to a richer and more interconnected experience. What kind of projects can now be built on Mantra? A diverse range of projects can be built, from DeFi protocols leveraging Ethereum’s liquidity to gaming dApps using Cosmos’s scalability, and even hybrid applications that combine features from both environments. Did you find this deep dive into Mantra’s latest upgrade insightful? Share this article with your network on social media and spark a conversation about the future of blockchain interoperability! Let’s spread the word about these exciting advancements. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Mantra’s ecosystem future innovations. This post Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De markt voor Bitcoin ETF’s laat wederom een opvallende trend zien. De afgelopen week werd de grootste instroom sinds juli geregistreerd, een ontwikkeling die de aandacht van zowel institutionele als particuliere beleggers trekt. Deze instroom zorgt voor nieuwe speculatie over de vraag of Bitcoin binnenkort de grens van 120.000 dollar kan doorbreken. Laten we dit hieronder nader bekijken. Grootste instroom sinds juli Volgens recente marktgegevens wist de Amerikaanse spot Bitcoin ETF’s een instroom te krijgen ver boven de gemiddelde niveaus van de afgelopen weken. Alleen al op 16 september werd meer dan 290 miljoen dollar netto in deze fondsen gestort. Daarmee markeert dit de zevende opeenvolgende dag met positieve instroom, een duidelijk teken dat institutionele belangstelling opnieuw toeneemt. De grootste bijdrage kwam van BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, dat meer dan 200 miljoen dollar stortte. Ook de ETF’s van Fidelity en Ark lieten grote instroom zien. Kortom, de instroom blijft positief. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs Ignite with a $553M daily inflow, pushing a four-day streak to $1.7B. Ether ETFs also saw a resurgence with $113M in new funds. #Bitcoin #ETF #ETHhttps://t.co/zZiNqtKSEm — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 12, 2025 Hoe instroom prijsondersteuning biedt De sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s is meer dan een mijlpaal. Het laat zien hoe de vraag naar Bitcoin groeit vanuit institutionele hoek en dat deze vraag niet voor een keer is, maar structureel is. Omdat de instroom de hoeveelheid nieuw geminde Bitcoin overtreft, ontstaat er een overschot qua vraag dat de prijs positief kan beïnvloeden. Dit verschil tussen aanbod en vraag zorgt ervoor dat het dalende risico wordt beperkt. Wanneer institutionele beleggers via ETF’s posities opbouwen, gebeurt dit bovendien vaak met een langere beleggingshorizon. Dat geeft de markt extra stabiliteit, zeker in een periode waarin onzekerheden rondom rente en macro-economie nog altijd spelen. Signaalfunctie voor beleggers Voor beleggers in de crypto markt hebben deze cijfers een signaalfunctie. Het vertrouwen dat grote institutionele spelers door miljarden te alloceren in gereguleerde beleggingsproducten bevestigt dat Bitcoin steeds meer gekocht wordt in de traditionele financiële wereld. Dit momentum werkt vaak door naar de bredere markt, omdat particuliere beleggers dit zien als bevestiging dat de trend omhoog sterker wordt. Ook technische analyse wijst op een belangrijke fase. De koers van Bitcoin beweegt rond de 118.000 dollar, een weerstandsniveau dat al meerdere keren is getest. Het momentum dat voortkomt uit de ETF instroom kan de kracht geven om dit niveau te doorbreken en een nieuwe fase van prijsstijging richting 120.000 dollar in te luiden. Op korte termijn richting de $120.000? Hoewel niemand met zekerheid kan voorspellen of Bitcoin dit niveau direct zal bereiken, biedt de huidige context sterke aanwijzingen dat de kans aanwezig is. De combinatie van record instroom, institutioneel vertrouwen en een gunstig technisch analyse vormt een krachtige mix. Beleggers doen er goed aan om rekening te houden met de invloed van externe factoren zoals beleidsbesluiten van de Federal Reserve. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.   Het bericht Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000? is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

The post Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cross-chain bridge Wormhole plans to launch a reserve funded by both on-chain and off-chain revenues. Wormhole, a cross-chain bridge connecting over 40 blockchain networks, unveiled a tokenomics overhaul on Wednesday, hinting at updated staking incentives, a strategic reserve for the W token, and a smoother unlock schedule. The price of W jumped 11% on the news to $0.096, though the token is still down 92% since its debut in April 2024. W Chart In a blog post, Wormhole said it’s planning to set up a “Wormhole Reserve” that will accumulate on-chain and off-chain revenues “to support the growth of the Wormhole ecosystem.” The protocol also said it plans to target a 4% base yield for governance stakers, replacing the current variable APY system, noting that “yield will come from a combination of the existing token supply and protocol revenues.” It’s unclear whether Wormhole will draw from the reserve to fund this target. Wormhole did not immediately respond to The Defiant’s request for comment. Wormhole emphasized that the maximum supply of 10 billion W tokens will remain the same, while large annual token unlocks will be replaced by a bi-weekly distribution beginning Oct. 3 to eliminate “moments of concentrated market pressure.” Data from CoinGecko shows there are over 4.7 billion W tokens in circulation, meaning that more than half the supply is yet to be unlocked, with portions of that supply to be released over the next 4.5 years. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/wormhole-jumps-11-on-revised-tokenomics-and-reserve-initiative
The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
U.S. Moves to Block Iran’s Oil Revenues Routed Through Crypto

Officials in Washington say the effort is designed to choke off financing for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) […] The post U.S. Moves to Block Iran’s Oil Revenues Routed Through Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Stablecoin Sector Smashes Past the $290 Billion Milestone

On Wednesday, the stablecoin market cracked into uncharted territory, vaulting past the $290 billion mark for the first time ever after padding its coffers with more than $4 billion in fresh capital over the past week. From USDT to RLUSD, Every Fiat-Pegged Token Joins the $290B Stablecoin Party Stablecoins are stealing the spotlight, complete with […]
Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks a Revolutionary Strategy

BitcoinWorld Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks a Revolutionary Strategy In the dynamic world of finance, investors constantly seek innovative ways to safeguard and grow their wealth. Recently, Eric Trump, a prominent figure in real estate and business, made a notable statement that has captured significant attention: he believes a crypto real estate hedge is the perfect solution for protecting property assets. This perspective opens up a fascinating discussion about the evolving relationship between traditional investments and the burgeoning digital asset space. What Exactly is a Crypto Real Estate Hedge? When we talk about a crypto real estate hedge, we are referring to the strategy of using cryptocurrency investments to offset potential risks or volatility in a real estate portfolio. Think of it as diversifying your financial safety net. Historically, investors have used various assets like gold, bonds, or different market sectors to hedge against downturns in other areas. Cryptocurrency, with its unique characteristics, presents a fresh option for this strategy. Its often uncorrelated price movements relative to traditional markets can provide a valuable counterweight during economic shifts. This approach isn’t about replacing real estate, but rather enhancing its resilience through strategic digital asset allocation. Why Consider Crypto for Your Property Portfolio? The idea of integrating cryptocurrency into a real estate strategy might seem unconventional at first, but several compelling reasons support it: Diversification: Cryptocurrencies often operate independently of traditional financial markets. This lack of correlation can reduce overall portfolio risk, making it a strong diversification tool. Inflation Protection: Some cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, are seen by many as a hedge against inflation due to their finite supply. As fiat currencies lose purchasing power, a strong digital asset might retain or even increase in value. Liquidity: While real estate is a long-term, illiquid asset, cryptocurrencies offer high liquidity. You can convert them to cash relatively quickly, providing access to funds when needed. Accessibility: Digital assets are globally accessible, allowing investors to participate in a market that transcends geographical boundaries and traditional banking hours. Eric Trump’s endorsement underscores a growing recognition of these benefits among seasoned investors. He sees it as a forward-thinking move to secure wealth in an unpredictable economic climate. Navigating the Challenges of a Crypto Real Estate Hedge While the potential benefits are clear, adopting a crypto real estate hedge strategy is not without its challenges. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, with prices often experiencing dramatic swings. This inherent risk requires a cautious and informed approach. Moreover, the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Different countries and jurisdictions have varying rules, which can impact how digital assets are taxed and managed. Investors must also contend with the technical aspects of securely storing and managing their crypto holdings. Understanding wallet security, exchange reliability, and potential cyber threats is paramount. Therefore, thorough research and a clear understanding of your risk tolerance are essential before integrating crypto into your investment strategy. Actionable Insights for Property Investors For real estate investors considering a crypto real estate hedge, here are some actionable steps: Start Small: Begin with a modest allocation to cryptocurrencies that aligns with your overall investment goals and risk profile. You do not need to commit a large portion of your assets initially. Educate Yourself: Learn about different cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and market dynamics. Understanding the fundamentals is key to making informed decisions. Choose Wisely: Focus on established cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals and a proven track record, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, rather than highly speculative altcoins. Prioritize Security: Use reputable exchanges and secure storage solutions (like hardware wallets) for your digital assets. Two-factor authentication is a must. Consult Experts: Speak with financial advisors who understand both real estate and cryptocurrency markets. They can help tailor a strategy that suits your individual needs. This strategic integration can provide a robust layer of protection, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. It represents a modern approach to asset management, blending traditional stability with digital innovation. The Future of Asset Protection: A Compelling Summary Eric Trump’s statement about cryptocurrency being a perfect hedge for real estate assets highlights a significant shift in investment thinking. The concept of a crypto real estate hedge is gaining traction as investors seek resilient strategies in an increasingly interconnected and volatile global economy. While challenges exist, the potential for diversification, inflation protection, and enhanced liquidity makes cryptocurrency a compelling consideration for safeguarding and growing wealth. As the digital asset landscape matures, its role in traditional investment portfolios is likely to expand, offering innovative solutions for asset protection and growth. Embracing this forward-thinking approach could be a key differentiator for investors looking to future-proof their wealth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What does ‘hedge’ mean in the context of a crypto real estate hedge? A hedge is an investment made to reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. In this case, a crypto real estate hedge uses cryptocurrency to protect against potential declines or volatility in real estate values. 2. Is cryptocurrency a stable investment for hedging? Cryptocurrency is known for its volatility. However, its often uncorrelated price movements with traditional assets like real estate can make it an effective hedge, providing diversification even with its inherent risks. The key is strategic allocation and understanding. 3. Which cryptocurrencies are best for a real estate hedge? While any cryptocurrency could theoretically be used, investors typically consider larger, more established assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) due to their higher liquidity and broader adoption. These are generally considered less volatile than newer, smaller altcoins. 4. How much crypto should I allocate for a real estate hedge? The ideal allocation depends on your individual risk tolerance, overall portfolio size, and financial goals. Many financial advisors suggest starting with a small percentage, perhaps 1-5% of your total portfolio, and adjusting as you gain more understanding and comfort with the asset class. 5. What are the tax implications of using crypto as a hedge? Tax implications for cryptocurrency vary significantly by jurisdiction. Generally, capital gains from selling crypto are taxable, and some countries also tax crypto income or even certain transactions. It is crucial to consult with a tax professional familiar with cryptocurrency regulations in your region. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and spark a conversation about the future of investment strategies! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks a Revolutionary Strategy first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Pump.fun (PUMP) Has Spiked by 200%: Can the Rally Survive?

Between July and now, the price of Pumpfun (PUMP) has spiked by more than 200%. The rally has been strong, and the sentiment is still high. However, do we expect to continue seeing these highs, or is the price showing signs of crashing already? We will consider this by taking insights from a video by
