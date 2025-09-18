2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+

The first spot DOGE ETF is expected to hit the open market this week – Dogecoin price predictions now eye $10 with Wall Street exposure.
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:43
Federal Reserve expected to slash rates today, here's how it may impact crypto

Federal Reserve expected to slash rates today, here's how it may impact crypto

Market participants are eagerly anticipating at least a 25 basis point (BPS) interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is expected to begin slashing interest rates on Wednesday, with analysts expecting a 25 basis point (BPS) cut and a boost to risk asset prices in the long term.Crypto prices are strongly correlated with liquidity cycles, Coin Bureau founder and market analyst Nic Puckrin said. However, while lower interest rates tend to raise asset prices long-term, Puckrin warned of a short-term price correction.  “The main risk is that the move is already priced in, Puckrin said, adding, “hope is high and there’s a big chance of a ‘sell the news’ pullback. When that happens, speculative corners, memecoins in particular, are most vulnerable.”Read more
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:42
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

The post Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith said this week live events are more central than ever to culture and commerce in a post-pandemic world. The executives spoke at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference on Tuesday, saying the demand for in-person events has been unmistakable. “No matter what you bring to that table that day, you unite around that one shared experience,” Rapino said. “For those two hours, I tend to drop whatever baggage I have and have a shared moment.” According to Goldman Sachs, the live music industry is expected to grow at a 7.2% compounded annual rate through 2030, fueled by millennials and Gen Z. Smith bought the Utah Jazz in 2020 and launched a new NHL franchise in the state in 2024. “In sports, we’re really media companies,” Smith said. “We’ve got talent, we’ve got distribution. We’re putting on a show or a wedding or something every night.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Rapino also emphasized how the economics of music have shifted. With streaming revenue dwarfed by touring income, live shows have become one of artists’ primary sources of revenue. “The artist is going to make 98% of their money from the show,” he said. “We just did Beyonce’s tour. She’s got 62 transport trucks outside. That’s a Super Bowl she’s putting on every night.” Despite headlines about rising ticket prices, Rapino argued that concerts are still underpriced compared to sporting events. “In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend 70 grand for Knicks courtside,” Rapino said.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:41
PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish

BitcoinWorld PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with a significant event: a massive PYUSD token burn involving 600 million units of the stablecoin. This astonishing development, first reported by Whale Alert, saw a substantial portion of PYUSD removed from circulation from an unknown wallet. Such an event naturally sparks curiosity and raises questions about its implications for the stablecoin’s stability and future trajectory. What does it mean when such a large sum simply vanishes? What Exactly is a PYUSD Token Burn? Before diving into the specifics of this event, it is crucial to understand what a token burn entails. In simple terms, a token burn is the permanent removal of cryptocurrency tokens from circulation. This is achieved by sending tokens to an unspendable wallet address, often referred to as a “burner” address, where they can never be retrieved or used again. This process effectively reduces the total supply of the cryptocurrency. Why Burn Tokens? Token burns are often executed for several reasons: To reduce supply and potentially increase scarcity, which could lead to an increase in value if demand remains constant. To stabilize a cryptocurrency’s price, particularly for stablecoins. As part of a deflationary mechanism or to implement specific tokenomics strategies. To signal commitment to the project’s long-term health and value. The 600 Million PYUSD Token Burn: What Happened? Whale Alert, a well-known blockchain tracker, recently flagged a colossal transaction: 600 million PYUSD being transferred to an unknown wallet, which was subsequently identified as a burn address. The details surrounding the origin and specific intent behind this particular burn remain somewhat mysterious. However, the outcome is clear: these 600 million PYUSD tokens are now permanently out of circulation. This scale of a PYUSD token burn is not an everyday occurrence. It represents a substantial reduction in the overall supply of the stablecoin. While the exact reasoning from the entity initiating the burn is not public, such large-scale actions are typically strategic, aimed at influencing market dynamics or fulfilling predefined tokenomic policies. Why Does This PYUSD Token Burn Matter for the Stablecoin? A burn of this magnitude carries significant weight, especially for a stablecoin like PYUSD. Stablecoins are designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. Reducing the supply can have several implications: Scarcity and Value: By decreasing the total available supply, the burn could theoretically enhance the scarcity of PYUSD. For a stablecoin, this often means reinforcing its peg rather than driving up its price above the peg. Peg Stability: A controlled burn can be a mechanism to help maintain the stablecoin’s peg to its underlying asset. If the stablecoin’s market price deviates below its peg, reducing supply can help bring it back into line. Market Confidence: Large, well-communicated burns can sometimes boost investor confidence, signaling that the issuers are actively managing the token’s supply to ensure its stability and health. However, an ‘unknown wallet’ aspect adds a layer of intrigue. What Are the Potential Impacts of Such a Large PYUSD Token Burn? The immediate impact of the 600 million PYUSD token burn is a reduction in the total circulating supply. This action, while seemingly straightforward, can ripple through the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. For PYUSD holders and potential investors, understanding these potential impacts is key. One primary effect is on the supply-demand equilibrium. With fewer tokens available, if demand for PYUSD remains consistent or grows, the stablecoin’s peg could be strengthened. Moreover, such a substantial burn might also be part of a larger strategy to comply with regulatory requirements or to adjust the stablecoin’s backing reserves. It is important to consider the transparency surrounding such events. While the act of burning is verifiable on the blockchain, the ‘unknown wallet’ aspect of this particular burn leaves room for speculation about its origins and ultimate goals. Transparency in such large-scale operations often builds greater trust within the community. In conclusion, the recent 600 million PYUSD token burn is a remarkable event that underscores the dynamic nature of the stablecoin market. While the exact motivations behind this specific burn from an unknown wallet remain to be fully clarified, its immediate effect is a significant reduction in PYUSD’s circulating supply. This move has the potential to influence the stablecoin’s scarcity, strengthen its peg, and shape market perceptions, ultimately contributing to the ongoing evolution of the digital asset landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the PYUSD Token Burn Here are some common questions regarding token burns and the recent PYUSD event: Q1: What is a cryptocurrency token burn? A1: A token burn is the process of permanently removing cryptocurrency tokens from circulation by sending them to an unspendable wallet address. This reduces the total supply of the token. Q2: Why do projects conduct token burns? A2: Projects burn tokens for various reasons, including reducing supply to potentially increase scarcity, maintaining a stable price (especially for stablecoins), implementing deflationary tokenomics, or signaling commitment to the project’s long-term health. Q3: How does a PYUSD token burn affect its value? A3: For a stablecoin like PYUSD, a token burn is typically used to help maintain its peg to the US dollar by adjusting supply. While it reduces scarcity, its primary goal is usually to reinforce stability rather than to increase its price above the peg. Q4: Is the 600 million PYUSD burn a positive or negative event? A4: Generally, a controlled token burn is considered a positive mechanism for managing supply and potentially strengthening a stablecoin’s peg. The specific details, like the ‘unknown wallet’ in this case, might raise questions about transparency, but the act of burning itself is a common strategy. Q5: How can I verify a token burn? A5: Token burns are recorded on the blockchain. You can typically verify a burn by looking up the transaction on a blockchain explorer, where you will see tokens sent to a known burn address (an address with no private key, making the funds irretrievable). The world of stablecoins is constantly evolving, and events like this PYUSD token burn are crucial to understanding its dynamics. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us bring important crypto news and analysis to a wider audience! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin market stability. This post PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:40
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Hallmark Announces 2025 'Countdown To Christmas' Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

The post Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laci J Mailey and Ashley Williams star in “An Alpine Holiday.” ©2025 Hallmark Media Hallmark has announced that this year their annual Countdown to Christmas will kick off on Friday, October 17th. Spanning across ten weeks, Hallmark is set to deliver nearly 80 hours of all-new programming, with original movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday night. A big event finds Hallmark teaming up with the National Football League for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story. Set against the backdrop of the unique, tight-knit community of fans known as the Bills Mafia, and celebrating the Bills final season at their iconic venue, Highmark Stadium, the movie includes Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, Running Back Ray Davis, Safety Damar Hamlin, Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins, Tight End Dawson Knox, Long Snapper Reid Ferguson, Defensive Tackle DeWayne Carter and Wide Receiver Joshua Palmer. Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed, along with Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown also appear. And paying homage to the late, great broadcast journalist and die-hard Bills fan Tim Russert, his son Luke Russert rounds out the team. Other new fare includes movies Tidings for the Season, An Alpine Holiday, She’s Making a List, A Suite Holiday Romance, and The Christmas Baby. Also airing during the season will be reality cooking series, Baked with Love, and the second season of Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark’s competition to find their next leading man. To mark the centennial of country music’s iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, Hallmark will present A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. Grammy-award winner and Opry Member Brad Paisley wrote and performs original music in the movie. He’s joined by other Opry members and country music artists Bill Anderson, Dailey & Vincent, Drew Baldridge, Jamey Johnson, Maggie Baugh, Megan Moroney, Mickey…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:38
Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Key takeaways: The Ethereum Name Service is a network that enables crypto enthusiasts to rename their cryptocurrency addresses into something simpler, making them easier to remember. Renaming crypto addresses through ENS will enable users to recollect and write them quickly. Even though Ethereum Name Service is based on the Ethereum blockchain, it uses its cryptocurrency, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:38
Ethereum Unstaking Queue Hits Record High as $12 Billion Waits to Exit

Ethereum Unstaking Queue Hits Record High as $12 Billion Waits to Exit

TLDR Ethereum’s validator exit queue reaches $12B with 2.6M ETH waiting to unstake. Ethereum blobs demand surges, boosting Layer 2 transaction efficiency. Ethereum mainnet generates 87% of Aave’s total revenue despite competition. Ethereum price remains above $4,500 as market interest stays strong. Ethereum’s validator exit queue has reached an all-time high, with over $12 billion [...] The post Ethereum Unstaking Queue Hits Record High as $12 Billion Waits to Exit appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:37
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
