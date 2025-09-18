MEXC birža
Ecuador Proves It Is A FIFA 2026 World Cup Candidate
The post Ecuador Proves It Is A FIFA 2026 World Cup Candidate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moises Caicedo of Ecuador control the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Argentina at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on September 09, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images) Getty Images Ecuador finished second in South American FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying after defeating World champion Argentina 1-0 in the final round of matches. Can Ecuador be considered a candidate for World Cup glory next summer? Ecuador Reaches The FIFA 2026 World Cup In Style Last week Ecuador finished off an impressive qualifying campaign by defeating FIFA 2022 World Cup winners Argentina. The result meant Ecuador completed qualifying with just two defeats in 18 games. GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR – SEPTEMBER 09: Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal via penalty during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Argentina at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on September 09, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images) Getty Images The game against Argentina took place in the capital city, Quito. It had a party atmosphere. The home fans celebrated Ecuador returning to the FIFA World Cup before the match even started, and the result seemed secondary to the festivities. Star player Moisés Caicedo hugged and kissed his mother on the side of the pitch just before kick-off. The occasion felt more like a ceremonial friendly than the last official game of qualifying. Yet, as is always the case in South American games, the intensity on the pitch was as high as ever. Ecuador took the game to the visiting world champion and registered a famous 1-0 win to end qualifying on a high. Enner Valencia scored a penalty deep into first half stoppage time. Lionel Messi didn’t play for Argentina because he…
ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains
But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
GBP trades firmly against US Dollar
The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
Kalshi launches KalshiEco hub with Solana and Base to drive prediction markets
The post Kalshi launches KalshiEco hub with Solana and Base to drive prediction markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Kalshi has launched the KalshiEco Hub in partnership with Solana and Base. The initiative aims to innovate and advance prediction markets using blockchain technology. Kalshi launched KalshiEco hub today in partnership with Solana and Base to advance prediction market innovation. The prediction market platform announced the new initiative through its social media channels. The hub represents Kalshi’s expansion into blockchain-based prediction market development alongside the Solana network and Coinbase’s Base layer-2 solution. Kalshi operates as a regulated prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events. The company has previously focused on traditional prediction markets covering topics ranging from political elections to economic indicators. The partnership brings together Kalshi’s regulatory expertise with Solana’s blockchain infrastructure and Base’s layer-2 scaling technology. Base serves as Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network designed to reduce transaction costs and increase processing speed. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kalshi-launches-kalshieco-hub-with-solana-and-base-to-drive-prediction-markets/
MoneyGram taps Crossmint to deliver stablecoin transfers abroad
MoneyGram has embedded Crossmint’s wallet infrastructure directly into its payment system. The integration enables instant conversion and settlement of remittances into USDC for recipients in Colombia, using Crossmint’s APIs. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on September 17,…
Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!
The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporate stablecoin/tokenization exposure with crypto assets, offering investors a hybrid entry into these trends. How does this filing fit into Bitwise’s broader strategy? Bitwise is expanding fast, filing for an Avalanche ETF a day earlier, aiming to capture multiple crypto market segments. The competition in the crypto ETF space is heating up once again. Bitwise has stepped into the spotlight with a fresh filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), aiming to launch a “Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF.” The proposed fund would track an index spanning stablecoin issuers, infrastructure providers, payment firms, exchanges, retailers, and even regulated ETPs tied to Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH]. Details of the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF The asset manager submitted a prospectus on the 16th of September for the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF. This fund is designed to capture opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption of stablecoins and the growing tokenization trend in financial markets. According to the filing, the ETF would be split into two equal parts. One portion would focus on equities for companies that are at the forefront of the stablecoin and tokenization ecosystem. This includes issuers of stablecoins, blockchain infrastructure providers, payment processors, crypto exchanges, and even retailers experimenting with digital currency payments. The other sleeve would offer exposure to regulated crypto products tied to assets such as BTC and ETH, giving investors a hybrid entry point into both corporate and crypto-native plays. This coincided with the firm having filed an S-1 for an Avalanche [AVAX] ETF just a day ago, highlighting its broader strategy to tap into demand for diverse crypto-linked products. Is the approval likely or in limbo? Now, with more than 90 crypto ETF applications currently awaiting the SEC’s…
Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting
TLDR Hester Peirce clarified that she does not endorse OpenVPP despite a photo shared by the startup. Peirce emphasized her role as a regulatory official and stressed the importance of impartiality in her interactions. She stated that attending events or posing for photos does not imply support for any private projects. Peirce leads the SEC’s [...] The post Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting appeared first on CoinCentral.
Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now
The post Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-supercycle-2025-best-altcoins-to-buy-now-deepseek/
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models
The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September
The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
