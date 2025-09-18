MEXC birža
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
2025/09/18 02:07
US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?
BTC experienced some enhanced volatility during the day, what's next?
2025/09/18 02:05
United States Housing Starts Change dipped from previous 5.2% to -8.5% in August
The post United States Housing Starts Change dipped from previous 5.2% to -8.5% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
2025/09/18 02:05
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns
The post Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After securing a preliminary victory in its protracted legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP (Ripple) has once again become a market focus. Within hours of the announcement, on-chain data revealed a discreet transfer of 15,000,000 XRP. While this amount is not significant compared to whale-level holdings, its timing and context have nonetheless drawn market attention: some analysts believe it may be related to liquidity reallocation, adjustments to cross-border payment channels, or early institutional investment. At the same time, market attention is gradually shifting from short-term price fluctuations to more sustainable profit models. Following the XRP legal victory, a large number of small and medium-sized investors have chosen the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform as an alternative to hedge against volatility and achieve stable returns. The platform’s core advantages include: Stable returns: Users receive a fixed daily mining reward regardless of market fluctuations; Low barriers to entry: No expensive hardware required; easy mobile participation; Risk hedging: Withdrawals are possible during price declines, effectively preventing significant losses; Environmentally friendly: The mining pool’s electricity is entirely sourced from renewable energy, making it efficient and sustainable. What is IOTAMiner? Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTAMiner is a reputable global cloud mining platform with seven years of experience, serving over 9 million users in over 100 countries. As the world’s first cloud mining platform integrating artificial intelligence with renewable energy, IOTAMiner maintains a strategic reserve of over 8,000 Bitcoins, operates in full compliance, and is committed to providing users with a 100% return on investment guarantee. IOTA Miner Registration Steps 1. Quick Registration Sign up in just a minute and receive a $15 newbie bonus to start earning immediately. 2. Link Your Wallet and Select Your Currency Link your wallet and select a major cryptocurrency (such as…
2025/09/18 02:02
Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin
The federal funds rate now stands in a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, a level that reflects a delicate balancing […] The post Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/18 02:01
How to Make Money in Crypto Without Trading, Staking, or Capital? Cold Wallet’s Referral System Is the Shortcut
Most people think making money in crypto requires upfront capital, technical skills, or exposure to risky strategies. Cold Wallet is changing that perception by offering a direct way to earn without trading, coding, or staking, through its referral system. Built into the wallet’s ecosystem, this system pays users to share, rewarding both the referrer and […] The post How to Make Money in Crypto Without Trading, Staking, or Capital? Cold Wallet’s Referral System Is the Shortcut appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/18 02:00
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch
Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
2025/09/18 02:00
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield
Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
2025/09/18 02:00
Pump Fun livestreams are back
The post Pump Fun livestreams are back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A series of Pump Fun streams apparently showing Gazan streamers launching tokens and pleading for money have appeared this week amid a raft of sensationalist clips that feature users setting themselves on fire and a famous pornstar shilling a memecoin. The Gaza-themed tokens are accompanied by streams of what appear to be citizens in the war-torn region holding up Pump Fun signs and asking for funds. As is often the case with Pump Fun, most of these tokens skyrocketed in price before plummeting, liquidating investors in the process. One token, called LIVE FROM GAZA, launched a stream of a Gazan man pleading for funds with a destroyed city as his backdrop. However, another apparently separate token called GAZA STREAM featured the exact same video, making it difficult to determine which tokens are legitimate. A screenshot from the LIVE FROM GAZA stream. The streamer behind LIVE FROM GAZA, made just over $4,380 in creator awards, while GAZA STREAM’s creator made more than $1,360. The token GAZA COIN was also copied — or did the copying — but it was taken down by Pump Fun’s moderation team. There’s a big streamer push on Pump Fun Interestingly, these trending Gaza tokens were created over the past two days and coincided with a sudden influx of sensationalist streams on Pump Fun. One group behind the token BAGWORK started streaming last week and has already promoted its token in front of the Hollywood sign and apparently leaked Drake’s new album. A BAGWORK community member marked the token’s creation by launching a firework while he was still holding it. Another group, this time behind the token STUNT, started streaming two days ago and already filmed its members setting themselves on fire before jumping into a river. Read more: Burwick Law can now serve Pump Fun lawsuits…
2025/09/18 01:58
Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token
The post Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wormhole is changing how its W token works by creating a new reserve designed to hold value for the long term. Announced on Wednesday, the Wormhole Reserve will collect onchain and offchain revenues and other value generated across the protocol and its applications (including Portal) and accumulate them into W, locking the tokens within the reserve. The reserve is part of a broader update called W 2.0. Other changes include a 4% targeted base yield for tokenholders who stake and take part in governance. While staking rewards will vary, Wormhole said active users of ecosystem apps can earn boosted yields through features like Portal Earn. The team stressed that no new tokens are being minted; rewards come from existing supply and protocol revenues, keeping the cap fixed at 10 billion. Wormhole is also overhauling its token release schedule. Instead of releasing large amounts of W at once under the old “cliff” model, the network will shift to steady, bi-weekly unlocks starting October 3, 2025. The aim is to avoid sharp periods of selling pressure and create a more predictable environment for investors. Lockups for some groups, including validators and investors, will extend an additional six months, until October 2028. Core contributor tokens remain under longer contractual time locks. Wormhole launched in 2020 as a cross-chain bridge and now connects more than 40 blockchains. The W token powers governance and staking, with a capped supply of 10 billion. By redirecting fees and revenues into the new reserve, Wormhole is betting that its token can maintain value as demand for moving assets and data between chains grows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/wormhole-launches-reserve
2025/09/18 01:55
