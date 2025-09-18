2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous -2.8% to -3.7% in August

The post United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous -2.8% to -3.7% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:20
Potential U.S. Recession Could Buy Japan More Time as It Faces Debt Implosion, Says Brookings Economist Robin Brooks

The post Potential U.S. Recession Could Buy Japan More Time as It Faces Debt Implosion, Says Brookings Economist Robin Brooks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While much of the attention from the crypto and traditional markets remains on the U.S., a recent analysis by a leading economist suggests it’s time to look east. Japan is teetering on the edge of a debt crisis, but a potential recession in the U.S. could provide the land of the rising sun a temporary window of relief, according to Robin Brooks, senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. Japan’s debt-to-GDP is a problem For years, Japan has held the highest public debt-to-GDP ratio among advanced economies, consistently hovering above 200%. However, in the post-COVID era marked by massive fiscal spending, investors’ tolerance for such high debt levels has waned. To complicate matters, Japan’s inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), has surged since mid-2022, bringing inflation rates up to levels not seen since the 1980s. The trend is consistent with the sticky price pressures worldwide. The elevated inflation has pushed government bond yields higher and increased the cost of additional fiscal borrowing. These combined pressures have thrust Japan’s staggering debt-to-GDP ratio of around 240% into the spotlight, effectively boxing the government into a difficult position. Brooks put it best in his latest Substack post: “The bottom line is that exceptionally high government debt is putting Japan in a terrible bind. If Japan sticks with low interest rates, it risks further Yen depreciation, which could cause inflation to run out of control. If it anchors the Yen by allowing yields to rise further, this could put Japan’s debt sustainability at risk.” “This catch-22 means a debt crisis is much closer than people think,” he added. Growing debt concerns could drive investors to alternative financial escape valves such as cryptocurrencies, mainly stablecoins. Japanese startup JPYC is planning to issue the first stablecoin pegged…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:18
Ethereum Joins the Race to Become the AI Economy’s Base Layer

The post Ethereum Joins the Race to Become the AI Economy’s Base Layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation is looking to make DeFi’s top blockchain the settlement and coordination layer for autonomous AI agents. The Ethereum Foundation is formally entering the artificial intelligence race with the launch of a new unit, the “dAI Team,” that aims to make Ethereum the “preferred settlement and coordination layer” for AI agents and the machine economy. The move comes as other networks, like NEAR Protocol and Solana, push similar efforts to develop blockchain-based infrastructure for the AI economy. In an X post on Monday, Sept. 15, dAI Team lead Davide Crapis, previously a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, said that the initiative will focus in two directions: First, building tools that let AI agents and bots transact and follow rules without intermediaries; Second, developing a decentralized AI stack so that future AI development doesn’t depend on a small number of centralized companies. Part of the effort centers on ERC-8004, a new Ethereum standard and so-called “trust layer” in the works that’s meant to give AI agents something like an on-chain reputation score. “This standard extends the Agent‑to‑Agent (A2A) protocol with a trust layer that allows participants to discover, choose, and interact with agents across organizational boundaries without pre‑existing trust,” Crapis explained in a forum post describing the proposed standard. With ERC-8004, instead of blindly trusting a bot, users would be able to check an agent’s identity, see how it’s behaved in the past, and confirm whether it meets certain requirements through registries stored on Ethereum. As Crapis added in the post, the Ethereum Foundation will work closely with the Linux Foundation and A2A ecosystem stakeholders to “refine and improve the specifications of this extension.” Nick Johnson, lead developer at ENS, a protocol for blockchain-based domains, told The Defiant that the urgent challenge with AI is to develop “decentralised standards…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:16
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

A popular analyst has predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the crypto market could crash after the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates on Wednesday.  Top expert predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to cash In an X post, Ash Crypto, a…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:13
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
