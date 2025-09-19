2025-09-19 Friday

Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Set for December 3 Mainnet Launch, Blob Capacity to Double

Ethereum developers confirmed the Fusaka upgrade will activate on mainnet on December 3, 2025, following a systematic testnet rollout beginning on October 1 on Holesky. The major hard fork will implement around 11-12 Ethereum Improvement Proposals targeting scalability, node efficiency, and data availability improvements without adding new user-facing features. According to Christine Kim, the upgrade introduces a phased blob capacity expansion through Blob Parameter Only forks occurring two weeks after Fusaka activation. Initially maintaining current blob limits of 6/9 target/max, the first BPO fork will increase capacity to 10/15 blobs one week later. A second BPO fork will further expand limits to 14/21 blobs, more than doubling total capacity within two weeks. Strategic Infrastructure Overhaul Fusaka prioritizes backend protocol improvements over user-facing features, focusing on making Ethereum faster and less resource-intensive. The upgrade includes PeerDAS implementation through EIP-7594, allowing validator nodes to verify data by sampling small pieces rather than downloading entire blobs. This reduces bandwidth and storage requirements while enhancing Layer 2 rollup scalability. The upgrade builds on recent gas limit increases from 30 million to 45 million gas, with ongoing discussions for further expansion. EIP-7935 proposes increasing limits to 150 million gas, potentially enabling significantly higher transaction throughput. These improvements complement broader scalability efforts, including EIP-9698, which suggests a 100x gas limit increase over two years to reach 2,000 transactions per second. Fusaka removes the previously planned EVM Object Format redesign to reduce complexity while maintaining focus on essential infrastructure improvements. The upgrade introduces bounded base fees for blob transactions via EIP-7918, creating more predictable transaction costs for data-heavy applications. Enhanced spam resistance and security improvements strengthen network resilience against scalability bottlenecks and attacks. Technical Implementation and Testing Timeline The Fusaka rollout follows a conservative four-phase approach across Ethereum testnets before mainnet deployment. Holesky upgrade occurs October 1, followed by Sepolia on October 14 and Hoodi on October 28. Each testnet will undergo the complete BPO fork sequence to validate the blob capacity expansion mechanism. BPO forks activate automatically based on predetermined epochs rather than requiring separate hard fork processes. On mainnet, the first BPO fork launches December 17, increasing blob capacity to 10/15 target/max. The second BPO fork activates January 7, 2026, reaching the final capacity of 14/21 blobs. This automated approach enables flexible blob scaling without requiring full network upgrades. Notably, node operators face release deadlines ranging from September 25 for Holesky to November 3 for mainnet preparation. The staggered timeline, according to the developers, allows comprehensive testing while giving infrastructure providers sufficient preparation time. Speculatively, the developers use this backward-compatible approach to ensure smooth transitions with minimal disruption to existing applications. PeerDAS implementation reduces node resource demands, potentially increasing network decentralization by lowering barriers for smaller operators. The technology enables more efficient data availability sampling, crucial for supporting growing Layer 2 rollup adoption. Overall, these improvements, combined with increased gas limits, will enable Ethereum to handle higher transaction volumes while maintaining security guarantees. Addressing Network Scalability Pressures The Fusaka upgrade addresses mounting pressure for Ethereum base layer improvements amid criticism of Layer 2 fragmentation strategies. Critics argue that reliance on rollups has created isolated chains with limited interoperability, complicating user experiences. The upgrade’s focus on infrastructure improvements aims to enhance base layer capacity while supporting continued Layer 2 growth. The recent validator queue controversy particularly highlights ongoing network scalability challenges. According to a Cryptonews report covered yesterday, currently, over 2M ETH sits in exit queues facing 43-day delays, while entry queues process in just 7 days.Ethereum Validator Queue (Source: ValidatorQueue) However, Vitalik Buterin defended these delays as essential for network security, comparing validator commitments to military service requiring “friction in quitting.” The upgrade coincides with growing institutional interest in Ethereum infrastructure, with VanEck predicting that Layer 2 networks could reach $1 trillion market capitalization within six years. Fusaka’s emphasis on data availability and node efficiency supports Ethereum’s evolution toward seamless cross-chain interoperability. The upgrade complements initiatives like the Open Intents Framework, where Coinbase Payments recently joined as a core contributor. The initiative, if successful, will address the $21B surge in cross-chain crime. These coordinated efforts aim to unify the fragmented multichain experience while maintaining Ethereum’s security and decentralization principles
XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account

TLDR: XRP Falcon Account offers 3–7% APY by posting XRP as collateral for institutional strategies. Deposits are held in a secure vault and deployed through ML Tech’s prime broker system. Funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading drive weekly returns in XRP. Weekly redemption windows allow users to withdraw principal while keeping strategies active. MoreMarkets [...] The post XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account appeared first on Blockonomi.
Fed Relief Fades as Bitcoin Trades at $116K to $118K Make-or-Break Zone

Your daily access to the backroom
Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

The post Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected Skip to content Home Crypto News MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metamask-token-sooner-expected/
Cardano Community United – ADA Price Rally Could Surprise Many

Cardano is often called a slow mover. Its upgrades take time, and its price action can feel quiet compared to faster coins like Solana or meme favorites such as DOGE. But even with that reputation, Cardano still has one of the biggest and most loyal communities in crypto. And that support is now mixing with
Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details

The post Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, has published a post about his company’s future plans regarding building the business based on Bitcoin. He also revealed three top objectives Metaplanet has set for itself as a BTC company. Gerovich stated that Metaplanet intends to “further expand” its Bitcoin Income Generation Business. 3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet The Metaplanet CEO shared three important objectives for the company to follow in the short term. The first one is that they plan to maximize their Bitcoin yield. The second is “minimizing market impact on Bitcoin prices,” and the third “optimizing revenue generation from our Bitcoin income business.” He stressed that Metaplanet is decisive in proceeding with these strategic goals and fully executing them. The CEO also added that the company is currently “cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.” 1) On the September-October Bitcoin purchase window: The Sept-Oct timeframe in our disclosure is simply a regulatory window we had to define – it’s not a hard constraint on our execution timeline. Our actual approach prioritizes speed while being thoughtful about market impact.… https://t.co/EbIecdWA4E — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 18, 2025 Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Metaplanet announced the acquisition of one of the largest Bitcoin domains in Japan — Bitcoin.jp. The deal was confirmed this week, and it was part of the launch of the company’s new Japanese arm, Bitcoin Japan Inc. The goal of this acquisition is to provide support to upcoming projects Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference, planned for 2027. Besides, it will help to power Bitcoin adoption around the country. Source: https://u.today/metaplanet-ceo-reveals-top-3-bitcoin-objectives-for-company-details
UAE’s Further Ventures pours $19M in hybrid DEX GRVT

UAE Further ventures invests $19 million in decentralized exchange Grvt. The invest firm had previously invested $5 million in Grvt earlier this year.
TRON Joins PayPal’s Multi-Chain Stablecoin Push as PYUSD Expands to 9 Blockchains

Key Takeaways: PayPal’s USD stablecoin, PYUSD, expands to nine additional blockchains, including TRON. The new PYUSD0 token leverages LayerZero’s OFT standard, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers. TRON strengthens its role as The post TRON Joins PayPal’s Multi-Chain Stablecoin Push as PYUSD Expands to 9 Blockchains appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto News: Michigan Wants Bitcoin in Its Piggy Bank

The post Crypto News: Michigan Wants Bitcoin in Its Piggy Bank appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 has made its first progress since February. It has advanced to the second reading in the state House of Representatives, marking a major step in its legislative journey as of September 2025. The Bitcoin Reserve Bill (HB 4087) Advances to Second Reading The bill, which allows the state to …
Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

The post Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have prepared for an upcoming evolution with the Fusaka update, slated for release on the mainnet by December 3, according to discussions during the ACDC #165 meeting. Before the mainnet activation, the update will undergo testing on various networks: Holesky on October 1, Sepolia on October 14, and Hoodi on October 28. Continue Reading:Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-team-sets-fusaka-launch-date
