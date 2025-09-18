2025-09-19 Friday

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Solana Price Prediction: Helius Raises $500M for SOL Buys – Wall Street Just Getting Started

Solana Price Prediction: Helius Raises $500M for SOL Buys – Wall Street Just Getting Started

Solana has been outperforming Ethereum in the last few weeks and is now sitting at a key zone where it could teleport into fresh all-time highs. Most experts have their Solana price prediction set sky-high, with some even calling for $1,000 by the end of the year. The reason is simple, Solana is getting massive […] The post Solana Price Prediction: Helius Raises $500M for SOL Buys – Wall Street Just Getting Started appeared first on Cryptonews.
Bitwise: SEC-regels stimuleren crypto-ETF’s, maar instroom niet gegarandeerd

Bitwise: SEC-regels stimuleren crypto-ETF’s, maar instroom niet gegarandeerd

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission staat onder toenemende druk om de crypto markt toegankelijker te maken voor institutionele beleggers. Met recente aanpassingen in de listing regels wordt de weg voor innovatieve producten zoals de Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF van Bitwise steeds makkelijker. Deze wijzigingen zijn positieve ontwikkelingen voor fondsen die inspelen op de groei van stable coins en tokenized assets. Waar voorheen de nadruk lag op beperkingen, zien we nu dat de SEC ruimte heeft voor bredere experimenten. Enerzijds neemt de kans toe dat nieuwe producten sneller goedkeuring krijgen, terwijl aan de andere kant dit betekent dat nog niet automatisch dat er ook grote instroom volgt. Het Bitwise initiatief en de bredere markt Bitwise Asset Management diende deze week een aanvraag in voor een ETF die zich richt op stablecoins en tokenisatie. Het fonds zou noteren op NYSE Arca en is opgezet om traditionele beleggers toegang te geven tot crypto gerelateerde trends zonder crypto te hoeven bezitten.De stablecoinmarkt is in 2025 gegroeid tot bijna 290 miljard dollar, mede dankzij de GENIUS Act die regelgeving en legitimiteit heeft versterkt. We zien ook dat tokenisatie steeds populairder wordt. Obligaties, vastgoed en zelfs kunst worden omgezet naar digitale tokens op blockchains, met een marktwaarde die inmiddels de grens van 24 miljard dollar heeft overschreden. Voor Bitwise is dit het moment om een product te lanceren. Waarom liquiditeit enorm belangrijk is Toch bepaalt niet de regelgeving, maar de liquiditeit of een ETF succes heeft. Dat zagen we recent bij de Bitcoin ETF’s. Ondanks record instromen van meer dan 290 miljoen dollar in een dag, verschilt het rendement per aanbieder. Grote spelers zoals BlackRock en Fidelity trekken de meeste instroom, terwijl kleinere fondsen moeite hebben om voet aan de grond te krijgen. Hetzelfde kan gelden voor een stablecoin-ETF. Zonder voldoende handelsvolume en brede spreiding van posities dreigt het product illiquide te worden, wat institutionele beleggers afschrikt. Zeker in een marktsegment dat nog relatief jong is, kan dat een remmende factor zijn. Implicaties voor nieuwe producten De mogelijke goedkeuring van de Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF kan erg belangrijk zijn. Als dit fonds aandacht krijgt, opent dat de deur voor een golf van nieuwe crypto-ETF’s die inspelen op niches zoals DeFi, layer-1 tokens of specifieke stable coin modellen. Ook concurrenten zoals Nicholas Wealth Management met hun BLOX ETF zullen hierdoor gestimuleerd worden. Toch blijft het maar de vraag of dit zo is. De recente uitstroom bij Ethereum-ETF’s laat zien dat succes niet vanzelfsprekend is. Beleggers blijven kritisch kijken naar rendement, risico en transparantie. Zelfs met politieke steun en aangepaste regels van de SEC blijft de markt afhankelijk van sentiment.. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitwise: SEC-regels stimuleren crypto-ETF’s, maar instroom niet gegarandeerd is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Swiss Banks Complete First Tokenized Deposit Payment on Public Blockchain

Swiss Banks Complete First Tokenized Deposit Payment on Public Blockchain

Swiss banks complete first cross-bank tokenized deposit payment on public blockchain, marking a major step forward in digital finance innovation. Swiss banks have achieved a major milestone in digital finance. UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank have completed the first binding payment using tokenized bank deposits on a public blockchain. This event was in a joint […] The post Swiss Banks Complete First Tokenized Deposit Payment on Public Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs recorded their strongest weekly inflows since July, reaching 20,685 BTC. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs contributed nearly 97% of the total inflows last week. The surge in Bitcoin ETF inflows pushed holdings to a new high of 1.32 million BTC. Fidelity’s FBTC product accounted for 36% of the total inflows, marking an 18-month high. [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Market Rally Soon for Altcoins like $SUBBD?

Market Rally Soon for Altcoins like $SUBBD?

The post Market Rally Soon for Altcoins like $SUBBD? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK and US are moving closer on crypto policy, with fresh talks signaling a potential turning point for the industry. UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly agreed to deepen cooperation on digital assets this week, a move insiders say could reshape adoption trends across both sides of the Atlantic. Source: X/@RachelReevesMP Executives from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Barclays, Citi, and Bank of America were present at discussions, highlighting how seriously both governments are taking crypto’s role in financial markets. Any deal is expected to touch on stablecoins – an area where US policy under President Donald Trump has leaned pro-adoption, while UK regulators have remained cautious. Greater policy clarity often sparks capital rotation into other avenues of crypto, from established altcoins to emerging presales like $SUBBD, which aim to capture new adoption cycles.  Why UK-US Alignment Matters The UK is now looking to mirror the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance, which many insiders view as pivotal to unlocking adoption. Under Trump, stablecoins became a policy priority, and London’s shift toward that playbook signals that Britain wants to compete more aggressively for capital and innovation. Stablecoins are expected to be central to any deal. That’s significant because they’ve been one of the most controversial areas of regulation in the UK. Source: @AbsGMCrypto In November 2023, the Bank of England floated proposals to cap individual holdings between £10K ($13,650) and £20K ($27,300). Advocacy groups slammed the idea as both costly and unworkable, warning it would stifle growth. Still, momentum is shifting. In May, the UK government put forward a framework to regulate exchanges, brokers, and agents much like traditional finance firms, with a strong focus on transparency. Aligning those rules with the US could smooth cross-border investment, foster regulatory sandboxes for blockchain testing, and ultimately attract more institutional…
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Price Prediction for 2025 Points to 4x Growth, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Looks Set for 50x Returns

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Price Prediction for 2025 Points to 4x Growth, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Looks Set for 50x Returns

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over the limelight with experts predicting a potential 4x increase by 2025, a far more disruptive competitor, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is emerging in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike SHIB, which is depending upon community-driven momentum and speculative buying, Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized protocol for lending and borrowing that will […]
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
