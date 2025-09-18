2025-09-19 Friday

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

The post Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly 10 years after Resonate, Glenn Hughes scores a new career high as Chosen opens at No. 4 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Almost a decade after his last solo album Resonate arrived, Glenn Hughes returns with Chosen. The rock superstar’s fifteenth project under his own name debuts on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, where he remains a legend in his chosen field. Chosen opens inside loftiest tiers on multiple tallies and even gives Hughes his first solo win on one roster. Glenn Hughes Scores First Hit on One Chart Chosen debuts on the Official Albums Downloads chart at No. 60. Hughes scores his first solo win on the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on download platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.K., as his latest project arrives. Glenn Hughes Reaches a New Peak Chosen earns its loftiest starting point on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, where it kicks off at No. 4. Hughes reaches a new all-time high as the set arrives and collects his second top 10. Resonate peaked at No. 6, earning Hughes his first top 10 bestseller almost 10 years back, while Music for the Divine only spent one frame at No. 33 nearly 20 years ago. Glenn Hughes on the Albums Charts Chosen also brings Hughes to new all-time peak positions on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The set debuts at Nos. 25 and 26 on those tallies, respectively. Only Resonate had previously landed on those lists,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:41
Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

Today we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe (and how they stack up today) by the main […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:39
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
BREAKING: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks After Interest Rate Decision – LIVE

BREAKING: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks After Interest Rate Decision – LIVE

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is holding a live press conference following the interest rate decision. Here are the details. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks After Interest Rate Decision – LIVE
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
Canada Canadian Portfolio Investment in Foreign Securities rose from previous $9.04B to $17.41B in July

Canada Canadian Portfolio Investment in Foreign Securities rose from previous $9.04B to $17.41B in July

The post Canada Canadian Portfolio Investment in Foreign Securities rose from previous $9.04B to $17.41B in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:38
SON DAKİKA: FED Başkanı Jerome Powell, Faiz Kararı Sonrası Konuşuyor – CANLI

SON DAKİKA: FED Başkanı Jerome Powell, Faiz Kararı Sonrası Konuşuyor – CANLI

FED’in faiz kararını açıklamasının ardından Başkan Jerome Powell canlı yayında bir basın toplantısı düzenliyor. İşte Powell’ın konuşmasından öne çıkan tüm güncel ifadeler: İşsizlik oranı düşük seviyede kalmaya devam etmekle birlikte artış gösterdi. Enflasyon son dönemde yükseldi ve hala biraz yüksek seviyelerde seyrediyor. İş büyüme hızı yavaşladı ve istihdamda aşağı yönlü riskler arttı. Ekonomik büyüme yavaşladı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:37
Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

CME Group launches Solana and XRP options, expanding crypto offerings. SEC delays Solana and XRP ETF approvals, market awaits clarity. Strong institutional demand drives CME’s launch of crypto options contracts. In a bold move to broaden its cryptocurrency offerings, CME Group has officially launched options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Available since October 13, 2025, these options will allow traders to hedge and manage exposure to two of the most widely traded digital assets in the market. The new contracts come in both full-size and micro-size formats, with expiration options available daily, monthly, and quarterly, providing flexibility for a diverse range of market participants. This expansion aligns with the rising demand for innovative products in the crypto space. Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, noted that the new options offer increased flexibility for traders, from institutions to active individual investors. The growing liquidity in Solana and XRP futures has made the introduction of these options a timely move to meet the needs of an expanding market. Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! Rapid Growth in Solana and XRP Futures Trading CME Group’s decision to roll out options on Solana and XRP futures follows the substantial growth in these futures products. Since the launch of Solana futures in March 2025, more than 540,000 contracts, totaling $22.3 billion in notional value, have been traded. In August 2025, Solana futures set new records, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 9,000 contracts valued at $437.4 million. The average daily open interest (ADOI) hit 12,500 contracts, worth $895 million. Similarly, XRP futures, which launched in May 2025, have seen significant adoption, with over 370,000 contracts traded, totaling $16.2 billion. XRP futures also set records in August 2025, with an ADV of 6,600 contracts valued at $385 million and a record ADOI of 9,300 contracts, worth $942 million. Institutional Demand for Advanced Hedging Tools CME Group’s expansion into options is a direct response to growing institutional interest in sophisticated cryptocurrency products. Roman Makarov from Cumberland Options Trading at DRW highlighted the market demand for more varied crypto products, enabling more advanced risk management strategies. Joshua Lim from FalconX also noted that the new options products meet the increasing need for institutional hedging tools for assets like Solana and XRP, further cementing their role in the digital asset space. The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures marks another step toward the maturation of the cryptocurrency market, providing a broader range of tools for managing digital asset exposure. SEC’s Delay on Solana and XRP ETF Approvals While CME Group expands its offerings, the broader market is also watching the progress of Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decisions on multiple crypto-related ETF filings, including those for Solana and XRP. Despite the delay, analysts anticipate approval may be on the horizon. This week, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are expected to launch an XRP ETF that will hold XRP directly and allocate at least 40% of its assets to other XRP-related ETFs. Despite the delays, some analysts believe that approval could come soon, fueling further interest in these assets. The delay by the SEC has left many crypto investors awaiting clarity, but approval of these ETFs could fuel further momentum in the Solana and XRP futures markets. Also Read: Tether CEO Breaks Silence on $117,000 Bitcoin Price – Market Reacts! The post Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:35
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction