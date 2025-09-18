2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved.
Coincentral 2025/09/18 02:56
Crypto Markets Slump After Fed Cuts Rates by 0.25%

Bitcoin traded as low as $115,000, with major altcoins posting minor losses. Major digital assets traded slightly lower on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point rate cut, its first of the year. Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering around $115,300, down nearly 1% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) is relatively unchanged on the day at $4,450. XRP and Solana (SOL) are both down 1% at $3.02 and $235, respectively, while BNB is flat at $954. Overall, the total crypto market capitalization shed 0.8% over the past day, reaching $4.1 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56.1% and Ethereum at 13.2%, according to CoinGecko. Over the past 24 hours, nearly $175 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including nearly $79 million in long positions and $90 million in shorts, per Coinglass. Ethereum led with over $42 million in liquidations, followed by assorted altcoins at $29 million, and BTC at $29 million. On Sept. 16, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $292 million – the seventh straight day of inflows, totaling nearly $2.9 billion. Spot Ethereum ETFs, however, recorded outflows of $61.7 million, ending a five-day inflow streak that had totaled $1.09 billion, according to SoSoValue. Today's muted market activity comes as traders digest the Fed's interest rate decision and future policy outlook. The central bank signaled today that two more cuts are expected this year. "A 25 basis point cut is most likely, and if that happens, we could see a brief pullback because that outcome is already priced into the market," said Kyle Chassé, CEO of MV Global & Founder of PAID, in comments shared with The Defiant. The combination of slowing job growth and still-high inflation in certain sectors has left Fed officials divided on the size of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 02:55
Canada Foreign Portfolio Investment in Canadian Securities came in at $26.69B, above expectations ($-1.32B) in July

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 02:53
Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

The meme coin market is heating up once again as traders look for the next breakout token. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it "the next PEPE." Here's the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what's going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project's Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn't followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that's a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market. The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives. PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off. PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 02:50
BlackRock Increases U.S. Stock Exposure Amid AI Surge

BlackRock, the largest asset manager, significantly increased U.S. stock and AI sector exposure, adjusting its $185 billion investment portfolios, according to a recent investment outlook report. This strategic shift signals strong confidence in U.S. market growth, driven by AI and anticipated Federal Reserve moves, influencing significant fund flows into BlackRock's ETFs. The reallocation increases U.S. stocks by 2% while reducing holdings in international developed markets. BlackRock's move reflects confidence in the U.S. stock market's trajectory, driven by robust earnings and the anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. As a result, billions of dollars have flowed into BlackRock's ETFs following the portfolio adjustment. "Our increased allocation to U.S. stocks, particularly in the AI sector, is a testament to our confidence in the growth potential of these technologies." — Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock The financial markets have responded favorably to this adjustment. The S&P 500 Index recently reached a historic high this year, supported by AI-driven investment enthusiasm. BlackRock's decision aligns with widespread market speculation on the Federal Reserve's next moves, further amplifying investor interest and confidence. At no other time in history has the S&P 500 seen such dramatic gains driven by a single sector as the recent surge spurred by AI investments in 2023. Experts suggest that the strategic increase in U.S. stock exposure by BlackRock may set a precedent for other major asset managers. Historically, shifts of this magnitude have influenced broader market behaviors as others follow suit. Market analysts point to the favorable economic environment and technological advancements that are propelling the AI sector's momentum. The continued growth of AI technologies is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 02:49
Fraudster Rips $523,700 From US Government, Faces 20 Years in Prison

A Maryland man faces up to 20 years in prison after fraudulently redirecting the federal government's COVID-19 loan funding towards personal expenses, cash withdrawals and real estate purchases. Federal prosecutors in Maryland say Edward McCorkle, 37, of Baltimore County, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud this week. McCorkle defrauded multiple financial institutions to […]
The Daily Hodl 2025/09/18 02:45
Cardano Layer-2 Midgard Hits Major Milestone

Cardano Layer-2 Midgard Hits Major Milestone
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 02:45
Fed rate decision September 2025

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having "moderated" but added language saying that "job gains have slowed" and noted that inflation "has moved up and remains somewhat elevated." Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed's twin goals of stable prices and full employment. "Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated" the Fed statement said. "The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen." Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. "The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18 02:44
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/18 02:43
Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Is Cardano the Nokia of crypto? The big and mighty, already a shadow of its former self, is falling. Cardano price predictions put ADA at a big fat zero. Not that ADA is useless, but because the slow snail's pace is being overtaken by sleeker, cheaper, and better alternatives like Layer Brett. What is it […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/18 02:43
