EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data
The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:08
The Fed Cuts Rates by 25bps, Bitcoin Steady For Now
The Federal Reserve finally blinked. On Wednesday, as almost everyone on Wall Street had already predicted, the U.S. central bank trimmed the federal funds rate by 0.25%, lowering its target range to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came against a backdrop of souring economic data, nervous investors, and relentless political pressure from Donald Trump, who has made Fed-bashing as routine as his morning tweets.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/18 03:07
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve
Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 03:05
Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission
A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists’ work by AI companies, calling them guilty of “wilful” copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 03:05
Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025
Ethereum holds steady near $4,500, but Rollblock’s $11.7M presale, 30% buybacks, and 50x upside make it a top crypto to watch before its sale ends in 13 days.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 03:05
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.
The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:04
Bitwise Targets Wall Street With Stablecoin And Tokenization ETF Filing
Bitwise Asset Management has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a new fund that mixes stocks and crypto assets tied to stablecoins and tokenization. Related Reading: China’s Biggest Bitcoin Treasury Firm Plans $500M Stock Sale To Buy More Crypto Reports say the proposal, if cleared, would mark one of the first US […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 03:00
Fed Makes First Rate Cut This Year as Jobs Data Shows Weakening Trend
TLDR The Fed lowers interest rates by 25 bps to 4.00%-4.25% in response to weak U.S. job growth. Powell’s upcoming speech will guide expectations on future rate cuts. Fed Governor Miran dissented, advocating for a 50 bps cut. U.S. added just 22,000 jobs in August, pointing to a softening labor market. The Federal Reserve has [...] The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut This Year as Jobs Data Shows Weakening Trend appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/18 03:00
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:59
MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash
MYX Finance price went parabolic again as the recent short-squeeze resumed. However, the formation of a double-top pattern and the funding rate point to an eventual crash in the coming days. MYX Finance (MYX) came in the spotlight earlier this…
Crypto.news
2025/09/18 02:57
