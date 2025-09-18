2025-09-19 Friday

Bitcoin volatility spikes as FOMC confirms 25 basis-point rate cut for September

Bitcoin volatility spikes as FOMC confirms 25 basis-point rate cut for September

The post Bitcoin volatility spikes as FOMC confirms 25 basis-point rate cut for September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) whipsawed on Sept. 17 after the Federal Reserve confirmed a 25 basis-point interest rate cut, lowering its target range for the federal funds rate to 4% to 4.25%. The decision also reduced the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 4.15% and lowered the primary credit rate to 4.25%, both effective Sept. 18. The Fed said the New York Fed’s Open Market Desk will conduct open market operations to maintain the new range, including up to $500 billion in overnight repurchase agreements and a $160 billion per-counterparty daily limit on reverse repos. Based on CryptoSlate data, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $116,318 ahead of the statement before sharply reversing to $114,820 as traders “sold the news.” The decline was violent but short-lived, with Bitcoin recovering to $115,639 as of press time. The rapid swings emphasize how digital assets remain highly sensitive to changes in dollar liquidity and Fed policy. The rate cut was widely anticipated but marked the Fed’s first policy adjustment in months after keeping borrowing costs elevated. Markets had priced in the decision, though the speed of Bitcoin’s reaction highlighted how traders are positioning around shifts in monetary conditions. Investors are now awaiting Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference later for further guidance on whether the central bank could deliver additional cuts before year-end. Stocks also saw volatility after the announcement, while Treasury yields edged lower as bond markets priced in looser financial conditions. Bitcoin’s exaggerated moves mirrored broader risk sentiment but with sharper intraday swings. Bitcoin Market Data At the time of press 7:38 pm UTC on Sep. 17, 2025, Bitcoin is ranked #1 by market cap and the price is down 0.8% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.5 billion.…
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
XRP Holders Warned: 90 Days to Prepare for Financial Instability

TLDR Bullrunners warns XRP holders that the next ninety days are critical for preparation due to rising financial instability. Analysts predict a recession by late 2025 or early 2026, adding to the growing financial risks for XRP holders. Ripple continues to modernize cross-border payments, positioning XRP as a key solution for global liquidity challenges. XRP’s [...] The post XRP Holders Warned: 90 Days to Prepare for Financial Instability appeared first on CoinCentral.
Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
Nvidia shares fall 3%

The post Nvidia shares fall 3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Home » AI » Nvidia shares fall 3% Chipmaker extends decline as investors continue to take profits from recent highs. Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Takeaways Nvidia’s stock decreased by 3% today. The decline extends Nvidia’s recent losing streak. Nvidia shares fell 3% today, extending the chipmaker’s recent decline. The stock dropped further during trading as the artificial intelligence chip leader continued its pullback from recent highs. Disclaimer Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-shares-fall-2-8/
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points; Bitcoin Climbs Above $116,000

The post Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points; Bitcoin Climbs Above $116,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, lowering its benchmark federal funds rate to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The move, widely anticipated by markets, marks the central bank’s first rate reduction in years and reflects growing concern over slowing job growth and heightened downside risks to the U.S. economy. In its statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) noted that “recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” The Fed emphasized its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices but acknowledged that “uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” and that “downside risks to employment have risen.” The decision to cut rates by 25 basis points was backed by 11 committee members, including Chair Jerome Powell. One dissent came from Stephen I. Miran, who argued for a larger 50-basis-point reduction. Bitcoin Reacts to the Fed Cut Following the announcement, Bitcoin (BTC) rose slightly above $116,000, according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro. The move reflects investor sentiment that looser monetary policy could support risk assets, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Market analysts pointed to Bitcoin’s quick reaction as a sign of its growing role as a macro-sensitive asset. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted modest gains, Bitcoin’s price spike underscored how digital assets may benefit disproportionately from expectations of easier financial conditions. Policy Outlook The Fed stressed that further adjustments will depend on incoming data. “In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks,” the statement read. The FOMC also…
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation

TLDR Caliber surges after $15.9M preferred deal & new ATM program fuel growth Caliber stock pops on $15.9M equity raise, ATM launch, and blockchain pivot Caliber’s $15.9M preferred deal + ATM program spark real estate–crypto push Caliber jumps 13% on $15.9M funding boost, ATM sales, and LINK treasury plan Caliber secures $15.9M, launches ATM, fueling [...] The post CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
