On-chain ransom negotiations show ShibaSwap hacker won’t be low-balled

On-chain ransom negotiations show ShibaSwap hacker won’t be low-balled

The post On-chain ransom negotiations show ShibaSwap hacker won’t be low-balled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain messages between hacker and victim reveal a ransom standoff, with every demand etched permanently on the blockchain. Last Friday, $2.8 million worth of (mostly dog-themed) crypto tokens were stolen from ShibaSwap, a “next generation decentralized exchange” for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Among the loot were approximately 250 billion KNINE tokens, from liquid staking protocol K9 Finance. K9 wants them back, and is willing to pay the hacker a bounty. The tokens are ostensibly worth over $600,000 at current market prices. Though a simulated swap, through extremely thin liquidity, paints a rather different picture. The hack was flagged by security firms Peckshield and Tikkala Security and involved using a “flash” loan to buy up enough tokens to achieve “majority validator power.” Then, the hacker signed “a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge.” They subsequently split up most of the stolen assets between various addresses but the stash of KNINE tokens, though, clearly not worth swapping, remains in their primary address. Read more: Circle and Tether bug bounties aren’t enough says LlamaRisk ShibaSwap hack negotiations begin On Monday, an address labelled “k9dev.eth” reached out to their “Dear Shibarium Bridge Hacker” on-chain, offering a five-ether (ETH) “bounty to return stolen KNINE tokens.” Presumably, the K9 team is very keen to avoid the hacker swapping such a large quantity of KNINE which would likely send its price to near zero. The message also contains the address of a bounty contract to facilitate the exchange, piling on the pressure with the warning that the “bounty will start to decrease in seven days.” Not one to be low-balled, however, the hacker has responded, “I can’t accept five ETH.” They instead propose no less than 50 ETH (around $225,000), adding “let me know when you are willing to meet that price.” The full exchange…
Bittensor zit tegen weerstand aan, explosieve uitbraak in zicht?

Bittensor zit tegen weerstand aan, explosieve uitbraak in zicht?

De koers van Bittensor (TAO) staat momenteel rond de $344, maar sommige analisten kijken al veel verder vooruit. Volgens trader Crypto Yapper ligt er een flinke stijging in het verschiet, zolang TAO erin slaagt om door de huidige weerstand te breken. Zijn verwachting? Een nieuwe all time high (ATH) en... Het bericht Bittensor zit tegen weerstand aan, explosieve uitbraak in zicht? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
Zebec Network Releases 2.12B ZBCN, Faces Selling Pressure

Zebec Network Releases 2.12B ZBCN, Faces Selling Pressure

Zebec Network (ZBCN) released another batch of tokens from its vesting schedule on Sept. 16. A total of 2.12 billion ZBCN, valued at roughly $8.9 million at the time, entered circulation. The release represents 2.12% of the project’s maximum 100 billion supply. Token unlocks are common in blockchain projects. They distribute coins that were previously […] The post Zebec Network Releases 2.12B ZBCN, Faces Selling Pressure appeared first on CoinChapter.
BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Goatseus Maximus Take the Spotlight

BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Goatseus Maximus Take the Spotlight

The post BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Goatseus Maximus Take the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:15 Discover why BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Goatseus Maximus rank among the best meme coin presales in September 2025. September 2025 has reignited interest in meme coins. While traditional altcoins focus on fundamentals, meme coins thrive on energy, community, and clever narratives. Among the best meme coin presales in September 2025, three stand out for their momentum and market impact: Bull Zilla, Shiba Inu, and Goatseus Maximus. Each offers a unique route for traders and students of finance alike, blending community-driven hype with structured tokenomics. BullZilla continues to command headlines with its presale math and massive ROI potential. Shiba Inu, the veteran of meme mania, still finds ways to reinvent itself. Goatseus Maximus, the fresh arrival, builds on humor and meme storytelling while aiming for short-term gains. Together, they define what meme coin culture looks like heading into Q4 2025. BullZilla: Presale Math Meets Meme Culture BullZilla is not just another viral project. It has crafted a presale model with baked-in returns that investors can map out before listings. The token’s early stages already demonstrate what makes it one of the best meme coin presales in September 2025. BullZilla ROI Table Stage Price ($) ROI Until Listing ($0.00527) $1,000 Investment (Tokens) Value at Listing ($) 3B 0.00006574 7918.57% 15.21M 80,185.73 3C 0.00007241 7169.38% 13.80M 72,703.40 Early Joiners 0.000503 1043.30% 1.99M 20,783.70 This table reflects how even small contributions multiply once BullZilla lists at its projected $0.00527. Unlike meme tokens that rely solely on narrative, BullZilla ($BZIL) merges narrative with math. For anyone who missed Shiba Inu or Dogecoin’s breakout, this structure makes it easy to calculate possible gains. Beyond ROI, the presale’s branding of “Whale Signal Detected” during stage 3rd builds psychological urgency. It cleverly ties meme energy with professional-grade tokenomics. For these reasons,…
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards

The post Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Through the partnership with MEV Zone, Chorus One users will earn extra yield automatically. The Chorus One Avalanche node has a total stake of over 1.7 million, valued at around $55 million. This collaboration will introduce MEV Zone to both public nodes and Validator-as-a-Service. The Avalanche network stands to benefit from fairer and more efficient markets due to enhanced transparency. Chorus One, a highly decorated institutional-grade staking provider, has inked a strategic partnership with MEV Zone to enhance yield generation on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. The Chorus One partnered with MEV Zone to increase the AVAX staking yields, while simultaneously contributing to the general growth of the Avalanche network. “At Chorus One, we see this as an important step in our ongoing journey to provide robust infrastructure and innovative yield strategies for our partners and clients,” the announcement noted.  Why Did Chorus One Partner With MEV Zone? The Chorus One platform has grown to a top-tier institutional-grade staking ecosystem, with more than 40 blockchains, since 2018. In a bid to evolve with the needs of crypto investors and the supported blockchains, Chorus One has inked several strategic partnerships in the recent past, including MEV Zone. In the recent past, MEV Zone has specialized in addressing the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) challenges on the Avalanche network. The MEV Zone will help Chorus One’s AVAX node validator to use Proposer-Builder Separation (PBS). As such, Chorus One’s AVAX node will seamlessly select certain transactions that are more profitable when making blocks. For instance, MEV Zone will help Chorus One’s AVAX node validator to capture arbitrage and liquidation transactions more often since they are more profitable.  How will Chorus One’s AVAX Stakers Benefit Via This Partnership? The Chorus One AVAX node has grown over the years to more than 1.77 million coins staked, valued…
Wormhole Token Surges After Tokenomics Reset and W Reserve Launch

Wormhole Token Surges After Tokenomics Reset and W Reserve Launch

Wormhole, a leading interoperability protocol that enables asset transfers across multiple blockchains, has announced significant updates to its native tokenomics. These changes include the introduction of a token reserve and enhanced incentives for stakers, which could influence the protocol’s governance structure, as voting power is tied to the stake of Wormhole tokens. In a recent [...]
‘Great Progress’: Cardano Founder Shares Update After CLARITY Act Roundtable

‘Great Progress’: Cardano Founder Shares Update After CLARITY Act Roundtable

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards

Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards

The post Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto custodian Hex Trust has integrated custody and staking support for stETH, the liquid staking token issued by Lido that represents nearly a quarter of all staked ether. The move allows institutional clients to stake ETH and manage stETH directly from Hex Trust’s custody platform, combining staking rewards with secure, regulated infrastructure. Institutional investors often face barriers when engaging with staking, such as operational complexity and counterparty risks, Hex Trust said. The custody firm’s one-click staking feature removes these hurdles, enabling clients to access staking rewards and decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity tools without setting up their own infrastructure, according to a press release. stETH holders can also deploy their tokens across decentralized finance, including lending, collateral and restaking strategies. “For institutional investors, efficiency and security are not just preferences—they are necessities,” said Calvin Shen, chief commercial officer at Hex Trust. “Our solution provides that critical combination.” The integration reflects a wider shift in crypto markets where institutions are demanding secure pathways into decentralized finance. By combining custody and staking within one platform, Hex Trust positions itself as a bridge for traditional investors seeking exposure to Ethereum’s staking economy. Clients can now access the new services through Hex Trust’s platform. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/hex-trust-adds-custody-and-staking-for-lido-s-steth-expanding-institutional-access-to-ethereum-rewards
