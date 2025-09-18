MEXC birža
Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity
The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
BONK, Litecoin, SUI see ‘colorful crypto income ETF’ filings – Impact on price?
The post BONK, Litecoin, SUI see ‘colorful crypto income ETF’ filings – Impact on price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways How is BONK ETF different from standard spot crypto ETFs? The Bonk Income Blast ETF combines income generation with controlled exposure to BONK, using a put credit spread strategy via FLEX Options. How did BONK react to the filing? BONK gained 4% near $0.0000242, while SUI and LTC also rose modestly, showing optimism despite SEC delays extending into November. Despite repeated delays from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on crypto ETF approvals, issuers continue to pile in. The latest entrant is Tuttle Capital, a $3.6 billion asset manager, which has filed for the second-ever spot Bonk [BONK] ETF. Bonk Income Blast ETF — Details According to the filing on the 16th of September, the proposed “Bonk Income Blast ETF” has officially been submitted to the SEC. It shows that appetite for meme-inspired crypto products remains undeterred by regulatory hesitation. Tuttle Capital’s latest filing places the spot BONK ETF alongside two other proposed products. They include the Litecoin [LTC] Income Blast ETF and the Sui [SUI] Income Blast ETF. The application, submitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, outlined a structure that blends traditional investment vehicles with exposure to digital assets. How is the BONK ETF different? Each proposed fund aimed to generate current income first, with a secondary goal of tracking the daily performance of its underlying token within capped gains. This design marked a departure from standard spot crypto ETFs. In the sense that they combine income generation with controlled exposure to a meme-driven token. The funds are planned to use a put credit spread strategy executed with FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options). These customizable derivatives allow investors to set specific terms, such as strike price, contract style, and expiration dates. By using FLEX Options, the fund ensures more transparent price discovery while avoiding…
Shytoshi Kusama Addresses $2.4 Million Shibarium Bridge Exploit
The post Shytoshi Kusama Addresses $2.4 Million Shibarium Bridge Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, has publicly addressed the Shibarium bridge exploit that occurred recently, draining $2.4 million from the network. After days of speculation about his involvement in managing the crisis, the project leader broke his silence. Kusama emphasized that a special “war room” has been set up to restore stolen finances and enhance network security. The statement is his first official words since the bridge compromise occurred. “Although I am focusing on AI initiatives to benefit all our tokens, I remain with the developers and leadership in the war room,” Kusama posted on social media platform X. He dismissed claims that he had distanced himself from the project as “utterly preposterous.” The developer said that the reason behind his silence at first was strategic. Before he could make any statements publicly, he must have taken time to evaluate what he termed a complex and deep situation properly. Kusama also vowed to provide further updates in the official Shiba Inu channels as the team comes up with long-term solutions. As highlighted in our previous article, targeted Shibarium’s bridge infrastructure through a sophisticated attack vector. Hackers gained unauthorized access to validator signing keys, compromising the network’s security framework. The hackers executed a flash loan to acquire 4.6 million BONE ShibaSwap tokens. The validator power on the network was majority held by them after this purchase. They were able to transfer assets out of Shibarium with this control. The response of Shibarium developers was timely to limit the breach. They instantly halted all validator functions in order to avoid additional exploitation. The team proceeded to deposit the assets under staking in a multisig hardware wallet that is secure. External security companies were involved in the investigation effort. Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with internal developers to…
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation
The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-buy-as-uk-and-us-start-crypto-cooperation/
Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Forward Industries, the largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, has filed a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program with the U.S. SEC to raise more capital for additional SOL accumulation. Forward Strategies Doubles Down On Solana Strategy In a Wednesday press release, Forward Industries revealed that the 4 billion ATM equity offering program will allow the company to issue and sell common stock via Cantor Fitzgerald under a sales agreement dated Sept. 16, 2025. Forward said proceeds will go toward “general corporate purposes,” including the pursuit of its Solana balance sheet and purchases of income-generating assets. The sales of the shares are covered by an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that is already effective – meaning the shares will be tradable once they’re sold. An automatic shelf registration allows certain publicly listed companies to raise capital with flexibility swiftly. Kyle Samani, Forward’s chairman, astutely described the ATM offering as “a flexible and efficient mechanism” to raise and deploy capital for the company’s Solana strategy and bolster its balance sheet. Advertisement   Though the maximum amount is listed as $4 billion, the firm indicated that sales may or may not occur depending on existing market conditions. “The ATM Program enhances our ability to continue scaling that position, strengthen our balance sheet, and pursue growth initiatives in alignment with our long-term vision,” Samani said. Forward Industries kicked off its Solana treasury strategy on Sept. 8. The Wednesday S-3 form follows Forward’s $1.65 billion private investment in public equity that closed last week, led by crypto heavyweights like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The company started deploying that capital this week, announcing it snatched up 6.8 million SOL for approximately $1.58 billion at an average price of $232…
Fed Highlights Labor Market Risks in Rate Decision
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/fed-labor-market-rate-decision/
Eric Trump Unlocks A Revolutionary Strategy
The post Eric Trump Unlocks A Revolutionary Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks A Revolutionary Strategy Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks a Revolutionary Strategy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-real-estate-hedge/
Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision
The post Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Norwegian Krone (NOK) remains in the spotlight ahead of the decisive Norges Bank interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday at 08:00 GMT. The EUR/NOK pair is trading around 11.60, up 0.3% on the day, after hitting 11.54 last week, its lowest level in three months. While the consensus is still for a 25 basis points rate cut to 4.00%, uncertainty remains high, fuelled by persistent core inflation at 3.1% and a solid economic outlook. This meeting, accompanied by the publication of the monetary policy report, could provoke a strong market reaction, as Norges Bank is renowned for its surprise decisions. A monetary dilemma for Norway Norway’s macroeconomic signals are confusing. On the one hand, inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target, with a technical adjustment that puts core inflation even closer to 3.5% than officially announced. “Altogether, today’s [inflation] figures were stronger than expected… This raises questions about whether Norges Bank will deliver a cut next week”, wrote Handelsbanken in a note relayed by Reuters, following the publication of Norway’s inflation data last week. The strength of the economy reinforces these doubts. Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% against expectations of 0.3%, while the latest survey by Norges Bank’s regional network confirmed a stable growth outlook. “The central bank is not facing a continental economy in urgent need of easing,” observes Emil Lundh of MNI Markets, who favors a status quo by the central bank. However, other institutions still consider easing likely. ING believes that “despite sticky inflation and a solid outlook, we are still leaning towards a cut to 4.0%”, stresses FX strategist Francesco Pesole. TD Securities even speaks of a “hawkish cut”, underlining the likelihood of the decision being accompanied by a restrictive outlook to limit the impact on the NOK. The Oil…
Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER
👉- Buy BTC Hyper - https://99bitcoins.care/b_BTCHyper_UK👉- Buy Crypto with BestWallet - https://99bitcoins.care/b_BestWallet_99UK$HYPER is the best Crypto ...
Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised
The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
