U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review
U.S. House reattaches Anti-CBDC bill to CLARITY Act, streamlining crypto regulations and CBDC restrictions before Senate review. The U.S. House of Representatives has reintroduced the Anti-CBDC bill by reattaching it to the CLARITY Act. This procedural move aims to streamline the review process in the Senate. It follows earlier efforts to include the Anti-CBDC […] The post U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 04:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%
The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 04:00
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers
Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/18 04:00
Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law
Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 04:00
Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Altcoin to Buy Right Now to Turn $420 into $24,000?
Investors are pitting popular names like Ripple’s XRP against up-and-coming coins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While XRP continues to hold its position as a cross-border payments play with safe partnerships, Mutuum Finance is generating fresh interest for its lending and borrowing protocol that has the potential to redefine real-world utility in DeFi. Mutuum Finance is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 04:00
Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains
The post Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:53 Cardano continues to be a key altcoin in investor conversations, with ADA price consolidating near support levels that could shape its next big rally. But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from the sale of more than 664 million tokens at $0.1080 each, Remittix is making headlines with its presale success, exchange listings, and wallet testing that could set the stage for 50x gains. ADA Price Prediction Points To Potential Breakout Source: Sssebi At the moment, Cardano price trades near $0.86, bouncing slightly after a drop from $0.94 last week. Buyers are defending $0.85 support, with resistance at $0.87–$0.88 acting as the first challenge. A breakout above that level could pave the way for another push to $0.94, and potentially higher. Market commentators note that ADA price prediction charts mirror its early 2021 breakout structure. If history repeats, ADA could push past $3 in the next cycle. Nevertheless, in case Cardano does not close above $0.85, the downside targets are $0.83 and $0.82. The traders are closely monitoring, and long-term investors still have ADA in their portfolios. Why Remittix Could Be The Best Place To Make 50x Gains While ADA shows steady growth potential, Remittix is driving excitement with its real-world impact. Built as a PayFi solution, it enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. The project has already achieved CertiK verification, ranked #1 on their pre-launch leaderboard, and launched live wallet beta testing that users are actively exploring. These milestones are giving Remittix credibility that few early-stage tokens can claim. Here are six fresh reasons why Remittix is on track for massive gains: Ranked #1 on CertiK’s pre-launch leaderboard for trust and transparency Wallet beta now live, connecting crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:59
Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network
The post Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ondo Finance has launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network. USDY is Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin focused on real-world asset expansion. Ondo Finance launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network today. USDY is described as Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin and represents the company’s expansion of real-world assets onto the Stellar platform. The launch aims to provide yield access across global economies through Stellar’s international network infrastructure. The deployment connects traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions by bringing real-world asset exposure to Stellar’s ecosystem. Ondo Finance positions the move as part of efforts to broaden access to yield-generating opportunities worldwide. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ondo-finance-usdy-yieldcoin-stellar-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:58
Woman Who Defrauded JPMorgan Chase for $175,000,000 Deserves 12 Years in Prison, According to Federal Courts: Report
The US government is reportedly saying that a woman who defrauded JPMorgan Chase out of hundreds of millions of dollars deserves 12 years behind bars. According to a new report by Reuters, U.S. prosecutors say that 33-year-old Charlie Javice – who tricked the banking giant into purchasing her college startup firm for a staggering $175 […] The post Woman Who Defrauded JPMorgan Chase for $175,000,000 Deserves 12 Years in Prison, According to Federal Courts: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/18 03:55
‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’
The post ‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jaz Sinclair as Marie on season two, episode two of “Gen V.” Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episode two of Gen V. Well, it didn’t take too long for Gen V to show some of its cards. We’re only two episodes into the new season of the Boys spinoff, and we already have more details about the secretive Odessa Project. Here’s a full recap of what happened in the latest episode of Prime Video’s hit series. After months of hiding, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) reluctantly returns to Godolkin University, since the campus is the safest place for her following the incident with Cate (Maddie Phillips). During a tense meeting with Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), she asks what he was doing at Elmira, and he deflects and tells Marie it’s not her fault that Andre (Chance Perdomo) died. Then Cipher reveals that Andre had the same side effects that his dad, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), experienced during season one: neural micro-tears that worsened the more he used his powers. That means Andre was aware of the risk to his health and still tried to use his magnetic telepathy to move the door at Elmira. Marie doesn’t believe Cipher, but then he pulls out a file on Andre containing medical records about when he was diagnosed, along with notes on his tremors and migraines. Cate, meanwhile, has undergone six hours of surgery on her severely damaged skull. While in the hospital, Cate’s powers start glitching, and she pushes a nurse, who ends up brutally killing another one. Sam (Asa Germann) witnesses the whole debacle and hears Cate say Emma’s (Lizze Broadway) name. Cipher Starts A Hero Optimization Seminar At God U, Cipher hand-selects Marie, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) and more to participate in his hero optimization seminar, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:53
VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs
The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:52
