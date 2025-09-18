‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’

Jaz Sinclair as Marie on season two, episode two of "Gen V." Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episode two of Gen V. Well, it didn't take too long for Gen V to show some of its cards. We're only two episodes into the new season of the Boys spinoff, and we already have more details about the secretive Odessa Project. Here's a full recap of what happened in the latest episode of Prime Video's hit series. After months of hiding, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) reluctantly returns to Godolkin University, since the campus is the safest place for her following the incident with Cate (Maddie Phillips). During a tense meeting with Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), she asks what he was doing at Elmira, and he deflects and tells Marie it's not her fault that Andre (Chance Perdomo) died. Then Cipher reveals that Andre had the same side effects that his dad, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), experienced during season one: neural micro-tears that worsened the more he used his powers. That means Andre was aware of the risk to his health and still tried to use his magnetic telepathy to move the door at Elmira. Marie doesn't believe Cipher, but then he pulls out a file on Andre containing medical records about when he was diagnosed, along with notes on his tremors and migraines. Cate, meanwhile, has undergone six hours of surgery on her severely damaged skull. While in the hospital, Cate's powers start glitching, and she pushes a nurse, who ends up brutally killing another one. Sam (Asa Germann) witnesses the whole debacle and hears Cate say Emma's (Lizze Broadway) name. Cipher Starts A Hero Optimization Seminar At God U, Cipher hand-selects Marie, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) and more to participate in his hero optimization seminar, which…