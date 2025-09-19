2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
4 Best Altcoins For Cross-Border Payments: DigiTap ($TAP) Beats Ripple

4 Best Altcoins For Cross-Border Payments: DigiTap ($TAP) Beats Ripple

The market already processes more than $150 trillion annually and is predicted to pass $250 trillion by 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08754-0.77%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.385+6.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24202-2.46%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 16:52
Kopīgot
Strategy’s Saylor Bets on Ossification: Changes to Bitcoin Must Be Viewed as a ‘Threat’

Strategy’s Saylor Bets on Ossification: Changes to Bitcoin Must Be Viewed as a ‘Threat’

The post Strategy’s Saylor Bets on Ossification: Changes to Bitcoin Must Be Viewed as a ‘Threat’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor, co-founder of the largest bitcoin treasury company, believes that changes, while good-intentioned, should be viewed as a threat to the Bitcoin protocol. While he believes that the OP_RETURN changes are a second or third-degree modification to Bitcoin, he acknowledges the dangers associated with these. Bitcoin OP_RETURN Changes Must Be Seen as a Threat, Strategy’s […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/strategys-saylor-bets-on-ossification-changes-to-bitcoin-must-be-viewed-as-a-threat/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:50
Kopīgot
UAE Further Ventures co leads $19 million investment in DEX exchange

UAE Further Ventures co leads $19 million investment in DEX exchange

The post UAE Further Ventures co leads $19 million investment in DEX exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE sovereign wealth fund backed, investment firm Further Ventures, has co-led a $19 million Series A funding round in Grvt, a decentralized exchange for onchain financial privacy powered by zero knowledge technology. The Series A round was led by both ZKsync, and Further Ventures both of whom had either partnered or invested in earlier in Grvt. Also other investors included Eigen Cloud (formerly EigenLayer), a verifiable cloud platform that lets developers build any application; and 500 Global (formerly 500 Startups), a venture capital firm with $2.3B in AUM investing in founders with a global outlook building fast-growing startups. In January 2025, Further Ventures, had invested $5 million in GRVT, noting that the investment would be utilized to drive GRVT’s Middle East expansion and license progress. As per the press release, the investment strengthens Grvt’s pioneering position as the global blueprint for the future of finance, accelerating its mission to disrupt the fragmented onchain finance ecosystem by addressing longstanding industry challenges, including privacy vulnerabilities, security, scalability and accessibility. Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner, Further Ventures, noted that the firm was committed to backing the next generation of financial infrastructure from Abu Dhabi to the world. He emphasized that Grvt’s application of zero-knowledge proofs is reflective of how cutting edge cryptography can underpin markets at institutional scale. In August, Ethereum’s onchain volume reached over $320 billion, its highest level since mid-2021. Research also projects the DeFi sector to surge from $32.36 billion in 2025 to over $1.5 trillion by 2034. Grvt is working to solve issues faced by decentralized platforms, such as the issues of whale hunting, maximum extractable value attacks, and others which lead to billion of dollars in losses annually. Grvt will use $19 million to fast track product development The funds raised will be used to fast track product…
1
1$0.011801+178.91%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001899-11.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.53%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:49
Kopīgot
Why Solana Matters in the Evolving Crypto Ecosystem

Why Solana Matters in the Evolving Crypto Ecosystem

The post Why Solana Matters in the Evolving Crypto Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana is a high-speed, low-cost blockchain built for decentralized apps and crypto projects. Apart from extensive meme coin launches, the platform has also showcased significant progress in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This article will provide you not only with developments of the platform but also its history, functions, pros, cons, the future of Solana in the ecosystem, and much more. History of Solana The concept of Solana was brought in to address the scalability issues in Ethereum. In 2017, Anatoly Yekovenko, a software engineer at Qualcomm, published a whitepaper draft that introduced the concept of Proof of History (PoH) to determine the date of transactions. This was aimed at making networks faster and more efficient by organizing transactions in a proper timeline. The following year, the whitepaper was published, and Solana Labs was co-founded, which released the Solana Blockchain testnet.   Yekovenko initially developed his project in a private C codebase, but after the advice of Fitzgerald, he changed to Rust due to its safety guarantees and performance potential, and was further supported by Low Level Virtual Machine (LLVM). The project was initially named Loom, but later changed to Solana as one of Ethereum’s projects was also called Loom, which confused users. Notably, the name ‘Solana’ was inspired by Solana Beach in California. In 2019, Solana Labs raised over $20 million from private investors to fund development. The team continued building the network, releasing testnets and improving performance, which marked a key phase of preparation before the mainnet launch. After its Mainnet Beta launch in March 2020, the SOL token was made available to the public through a token sale that raised $1.76 million. The project’s beta network featured basic transaction capabilities and smart contract support. In June 2020, Solana Labs launched the Solana Foundation, a non-profit organization that funds the development…
1
1$0.011801+178.91%
Chainbase
C$0.25367-4.69%
Solana
SOL$242.19-1.80%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:48
Kopīgot
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup launches globally with long lines

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup launches globally with long lines

Long lines formed across cities on Friday as the iPhone 17 officially launched in retail stores globally, with buyers showing up early in places like Beijing and Singapore.
Wink
LIKE$0.009561+0.71%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 16:46
Kopīgot
Apollo In Talks To Purchase Majority Stake In Atlético Madrid, Expansión Reports

Apollo In Talks To Purchase Majority Stake In Atlético Madrid, Expansión Reports

The post Apollo In Talks To Purchase Majority Stake In Atlético Madrid, Expansión Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid are one of Spain’s biggest soccer clubs. Getty Images The American private equity firm Apollo Global Management is negoatiating to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in Spanish soccer club Atlético Madrid, Spanish financial newspaper Expansión reports. At present, Atlético Holdco controls 70.39% of the club’s shares, consisting of CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín (who owns 50.82% of shares at present) and president Enrique Cerezo (15.22%). The deal would see the organization buy shares from current shareholders Atlético Holdco, as well as Quantum Pacific (27.81%) and Ares Management (33.96%). They would all remain as minority stakeholders. Talks are ongoing as the parties agree the capital increase which will come alongside the acquisition of shares, with investment into the club’s projects off the field expected to follow the financial maneuver. Apollo value the club at €2.5 billion ($2.94 billion) Apollo is believed to value a 100% stake in the club at €2.5 billion ($2.94 billion), with their investment set to be just over half of that total in order to acquire a majority stake and have control of the club. The acquisition would be the first step in Apollo’s plans for the club, according to the report, which would then see a capital increase which will be required to finance the club’s project to build a Ciudad del Deporte site which will include the club’s training ground, swimming facilities and commercial site. Developing the project will have an estimated cost in total $5 billion, which will enable the soccer club to generate significant revenues beyond their usual remit on the sports field. It will require an investment of €800 million ($941.7 million), with the club contributing €200 million ($235.4 million) from the funds they received from La Liga’s agreement with another private equity firm, CVC. It will be…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.53%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000697-1.83%
Lagrange
LA$0.37689-11.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:46
Kopīgot
Ethereum’s Scroll Alters Governance Approach

Ethereum’s Scroll Alters Governance Approach

Ethereum’s Layer-2 scaling initiative, Scroll, has announced a significant overhaul to its governance structure. Rather than dissolving, the Scroll Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) will restructure to better adapt to prevailing market conditions.Continue Reading:Ethereum’s Scroll Alters Governance Approach
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1181-1.50%
Solayer
LAYER$0.531-4.80%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 16:43
Kopīgot
Grayscale wins SEC nod as five coin ETF eyes $1B and challenges Bitcoin giants

Grayscale wins SEC nod as five coin ETF eyes $1B and challenges Bitcoin giants

The post Grayscale wins SEC nod as five coin ETF eyes $1B and challenges Bitcoin giants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments has secured approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to uplist its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) as an exchange-traded fund. The product, which holds a basket of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, and Solana, is scheduled to begin trading on Sept. 19, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The approval arrived just hours after Grayscale’s chief executive Peter Mintzberg revealed that regulators had cleared the product for launch on the NYSE Exchange. Mintzberg described the decision as a turning point for mainstream crypto investment, emphasizing that the structure offers investors exposure to five of the most actively traded tokens through a single regulated channel. By avoiding the need to pick individual coins, crypto investors can now access a diversified portfolio under one umbrella. Meanwhile, Mintzberg credited the SEC’s crypto task force for providing “the regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” signaling that cooperation between industry and regulators is slowly improving. This move marks a sharp reversal from July, when the SEC delayed its decision on whether to allow Grayscale to upgrade GDLC from an over-the-counter vehicle to a listed ETF on NYSE Arca. At the time, the regulator said it required further review. However, the SEC shifted course only two months after by granting approval on an “accelerated basis.” It also adopted generic listing standards designed to streamline the process for future crypto ETFs. ‘Second-largest crypto ETF’ Meanwhile, market analysts see the decision as a potential inflection point for multi-asset crypto funds. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted that basket-style ETFs could quickly evolve into the second- or third-largest category of digital asset products, following single-asset Bitcoin ETFs, provided demand holds steady. Notably, investor interest in crypto ETFs has proven strong over the past year. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin-focused funds, launched last year, now manage more than…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08754-0.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-3.57%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:42
Kopīgot
Unveiling the Truth: Upheaval Rug Pull Allegations Debunked

Unveiling the Truth: Upheaval Rug Pull Allegations Debunked

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the Truth: Upheaval Rug Pull Allegations Debunked The cryptocurrency world is no stranger to dramatic price swings and sudden controversies. Recently, a blockchain project named Upheaval found itself at the center of intense speculation, facing serious Upheaval rug pull allegations. But what exactly happened, and how is the project responding to these claims? What Sparked the Upheaval Rug Pull Allegations? The core of the recent controversy surrounding Upheaval stems from a significant drop in the price of its native PUP token. Naturally, such a sharp decline often raises red flags in the crypto community, leading many to question the project’s integrity. However, Upheaval has been quick to provide its side of the story, shedding light on the circumstances that led to the market’s reaction. According to the project, the dramatic price action wasn’t a malicious act but a direct consequence of strategic decisions. These decisions, though perhaps unpopular with some, were made in what the team believes is the best interest of the project and its community. Let’s delve into the specific reasons cited by Upheaval for the market turbulence. Upheaval’s Stance: Refusing External Pressures Upheaval’s official statement points to two primary factors behind the recent market turbulence and the subsequent Upheaval rug pull allegations. The project highlighted its firm refusal to engage in practices that it deems misaligned with its core values: Rejecting KOL Marketing Fees: Upheaval stated that it declined to pay substantial marketing fees to certain key opinion leaders (KOLs). In the crypto space, KOLs often play a significant role in promoting projects, and their support can heavily influence token prices. By not engaging in these payments, Upheaval chose a path of organic growth over potentially paid endorsements. Declining Angel/Seed Investments: The project also revealed that it turned down angel and seed round investments from specific groups operating on the Hyperliquid platform. This decision suggests a desire to avoid early investor influence or to maintain a more decentralized funding approach, prioritizing community ownership over traditional venture capital. These actions, while perhaps unusual in a market often driven by hype and early investment, paint a picture of a project attempting to maintain independence. However, they also likely contributed to the “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” (FUD) that circulated, fueling the Upheaval rug pull allegations. Is Upheaval Committed to Transparency and Community? Beyond explaining the price drop, Upheaval has emphasized its long-term vision and commitment to its community. The project explicitly stated that its team currently holds no tokens, a significant detail that aims to reassure investors about potential self-enrichment. Furthermore, Upheaval reiterated its plan to burn any excess supply of PUP tokens, a mechanism often used to reduce circulating supply and potentially increase scarcity. The team underscored that PUP was launched as a community token, implying a focus on decentralized ownership and collective benefit rather than centralized control. They also highlighted ongoing efforts to build real-world utility with their partners, suggesting tangible progress beyond speculative trading. This focus on utility is crucial for any project aiming for sustained growth and relevance. While acknowledging that FUD might persist, Upheaval has firmly asserted that it will not engage in any unethical behavior. This declaration is a direct response to the Upheaval rug pull allegations, aiming to rebuild trust and demonstrate integrity in a volatile market. Navigating FUD and Building Trust in Crypto The crypto market is notoriously susceptible to FUD, which can quickly erode investor confidence and trigger sell-offs. Upheaval’s situation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges projects face in communicating their intentions and actions clearly. For investors, it highlights the importance of thorough due diligence beyond just price charts. Projects like Upheaval, when faced with such scrutiny, must prioritize transparent communication. By explaining their decisions and demonstrating tangible progress, they can gradually counter misinformation and build a resilient community. The long-term success of any blockchain project hinges not just on its technology, but also on the trust it cultivates with its users and stakeholders. Key takeaways for the community: Always research a project’s whitepaper and team statements. Be wary of social media hype and fear-mongering. Look for projects demonstrating real-world utility and transparency. Understand the difference between market corrections and malicious acts. In conclusion, Upheaval has proactively addressed the recent Upheaval rug pull allegations, attributing its token’s price drop to a principled stand against certain marketing and investment practices. By refusing to pay KOLs and declining specific angel investments, the project aimed to prioritize its community and maintain its independent vision. While the market reaction was swift and dramatic, Upheaval’s commitment to holding no team tokens, burning excess supply, and building real-world utility paints a picture of a project striving for ethical development. As the crypto landscape evolves, transparency and genuine utility remain paramount in distinguishing legitimate projects from those with ill intent. Frequently Asked Questions About Upheaval Here are some common questions regarding the recent events surrounding Upheaval: What caused the PUP token’s price drop?Upheaval attributes the sharp price drop to its refusal to pay marketing fees to certain Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and its decision to reject angel and seed round investments from specific groups on the Hyperliquid platform. Did Upheaval’s team sell their tokens?No, Upheaval explicitly stated that its team currently holds no tokens. They also plan to burn any excess supply as previously announced, reinforcing their commitment to the community. What is Upheaval’s long-term vision for PUP?PUP was launched as a community token, and Upheaval is actively building real-world utility with its partners. This focus aims to provide tangible value beyond speculative trading. How can investors verify Upheaval’s claims?Investors should refer to Upheaval’s official announcements, whitepaper, and monitor their on-chain activity for token burns and team holdings. Engaging with their official community channels can also provide insights. What does “rug pull” mean in crypto?A “rug pull” is a malicious maneuver in the cryptocurrency industry where developers suddenly abandon a project and sell off all their holdings, draining liquidity from the token’s pool and leaving investors with worthless assets. Understanding the nuances of blockchain projects and market dynamics is crucial in the fast-paced crypto world. If you found this article insightful and believe in transparent reporting, please consider sharing it with your network. Your support helps us continue to provide balanced perspectives on critical industry developments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto ecosystem price action. This post Unveiling the Truth: Upheaval Rug Pull Allegations Debunked first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.95%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003308-2.87%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641-1.80%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 16:40
Kopīgot
Expert Predicts 70% Chance Of New Highs Within Two Weeks

Expert Predicts 70% Chance Of New Highs Within Two Weeks

The post Expert Predicts 70% Chance Of New Highs Within Two Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134096-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.53%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001034-1.05%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:38
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining