MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters
The post Taylor Swift May Have A New Movie Coming To Theaters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing a theatrical event tied to her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, hinting at another blockbuster moment for the superstar. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Anticipation for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl is already incredibly high, and a new report will surely excite fans all around the world even further. The Hollywood Reporter has published a story stating that, in addition to a new full-length album, the global powerhouse is also planning on returning to movie theaters with a special event of some kind. Details about the project remain sparse, and this is the first time a visual component has been connected to the forthcoming studio effort. The Life of a Showgirl Could Hit Theaters Too According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift is planning some sort of “theatrical event,” but what that means specifically isn’t clear. She may be working on a concert film, which the singer-songwriter has explored in the past in a very public way and found great success doing. She could deliver a visual album of sorts, or music videos, or some sort of live performance. The sources that The Hollywood Reporter spoke to did not reveal much, and it’s possible that only a handful of people know what Swift’s project is, but it seems clear that something big is coming — and coming soon. The Life of a Showgirl Arrives October 3 The Life of a Showgirl is expected to arrive on Friday, October 3. According to its sources, The Hollywood Reporter states that whatever this theatrical event is will likely also be released…
T
$0,01675
-3,95%
PHOTO
$1,202
+5,26%
KIND
$0,00537
-30,15%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:34
Kopīgot
Maxi Doge Hype Surges, But BlockDAG’s Presale Nears Record $410M
The post Maxi Doge Hype Surges, But BlockDAG’s Presale Nears Record $410M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Maxi Doge has quickly become the latest fascination for meme coin fans, drawing attention as whale wallets rotate into its presale and excitement swells around the Maxi Doge price. For many, the thrill lies in chasing the chance at a 100x return before launch. This pattern has been seen before in crypto: rush in early, grab momentum, and hope hype carries the project into wider recognition. While Maxi Doge thrives on buzz, BlockDAG (BDAG) is showcasing a very different story. It does not depend on virality but on concrete progress. With nearly $410M already raised, 3M global users, and a large-scale launch approaching, BlockDAG’s growing metrics suggest it may be one of 2025’s defining market entries. Traders Focus On Maxi Doge Price Buzz Maxi Doge has climbed into the spotlight as one of the most discussed meme coins of the current season. Retail buyers and large crypto holders alike are watching closely, with the Maxi Doge price turning into a major subject of speculation. Early participants are betting on sharp surges after launch, hoping to capture the same kind of dramatic returns that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu once produced. This wave of attention has made Maxi Doge the central topic across meme coin discussions. Social engagement has jumped, with debates about its breakout potential running hot in forums and chats. Still, the foundation rests mostly on hype rather than real infrastructure. Quick price jumps may be possible, but whether Maxi Doge sustains its place will depend on converting attention into meaningful adoption, something many meme coins fail to achieve once presale phases end. BlockDAG Builds Global Traction With Expanding Numbers BlockDAG (BDAG) has quietly developed a platform that most new projects can only hope to create. Nearly $410 million has already been raised, including $40 million in just the last…
REAL
$0,0641
-1,80%
HYPE
$56,47
-2,63%
KIND
$0,00537
-30,15%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:33
Kopīgot
New Money, New Meta: BlockchainFX vs Pump.fun vs HYPE — Where Do Whales Park Cash Next?
Whale money sets the tone in every bull cycle. When billions in stablecoins start moving, they don’t just chase hype — they reshape narratives and mint winners. Right now, three tokens are being watched closely: BlockchainFX (BFX), the Pump.fun token (PUMP), and Hyperliquid (HYPE). Each offers a different mix of volatility, utility, and growth potential. [...] The post New Money, New Meta: BlockchainFX vs Pump.fun vs HYPE — Where Do Whales Park Cash Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.
T
$0,01675
-3,95%
FUN
$0,009468
+0,55%
HYPE
$56,47
-2,63%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 20:30
Kopīgot
Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave?
The post Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display. Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan? NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle. By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to…
1
$0,011801
+178,91%
T
$0,01675
-3,95%
PHOTO
$1,202
+5,26%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:28
Kopīgot
Fed's Kashkari: Optimistic about AI, but doesn't see its impact on the labor market
PANews reported on September 19 that Kashkari of the Federal Reserve is optimistic about artificial intelligence and does not see its impact on the labor market.
T
$0,01675
-3,95%
AI
$0,1433
-4,27%
NOT
$0,001896
-2,16%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/19 20:28
Kopīgot
Hype for Best Wallet Token
The post Hype for Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal’s PYUSD Expands to Nine New Blockchains: Hype for Best Wallet Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/paypal-pyusd-goes-multichain-best-wallet-surges/
HYPE
$56,47
-2,63%
DEEP
$0,134096
-4,57%
TOKEN
$0,01378
-4,76%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:26
Kopīgot
Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
The post Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Dubai, UAE, September 19th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance today unveiled the tokenomics framework for its upcoming $FF token, after having recently announced the establishment of the FF Foundation, an independent entity created to oversee token governance and distribution. This marks a significant milestone in Falcon Finance’s development of compliant and transparent financial infrastructure for onchain and institutional markets. The FF Foundation will manage all $FF tokens under the direction of an independent governance body, with responsibilities that include administering token unlocks and distribution in line with a pre-defined schedule. By removing discretionary control from Falcon Finance’s operating team, the Foundation ensures that token governance is kept separate from protocol development. This structure strengthens transparency and serves to enhance trust with users, institutions and partners in the broader ecosystem. The $FF token will serve as the utility and governance token within the Falcon Finance ecosystem. Holders will be able to participate directly in governance, shaping the protocol’s growth and decision making. Furthermore, staking $FF will unlock benefits such as yields in $USDf, Falcon’s synthetic dollar, or in $FF itself. Stakers will also qualify for Falcon Miles rewards, designed to encourage long-term alignment and growth in the ecosystem. In addition, $FF will be distributed through structured community rewards tied to minting, staking and other forms of engagement. Token holders will also gain early access to new products, including yield vaults and structured minting pathways. At the token generation event, $FF will launch with a total supply of 10 billion tokens, distributed as follows: Ecosystem: (35%): This will be allocated for ecosystem developments and success, including…
TRUST
$0,000508
-0,03%
USDF
$0,981
-2,69%
TOKEN
$0,01378
-4,76%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:25
Kopīgot
XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025
The post XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025. On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year. XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas) According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025. Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market. Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025. The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets. Balchunas said: “[This is a] good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market. XRP and DOGE prices falter The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens. XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data. Dogecoin price followed a…
BTC
$116 286,24
-1,06%
XRP
$3,0309
-2,95%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:21
Kopīgot
Ethereum Devs Announce Fusaka Release Schedule With Mainnet Launch in December
The upcoming Fusaka upgrade is set to launch on the mainnet on December 3, following testnet releases in October.
Kopīgot
CryptoPotato
2025/09/19 20:20
Kopīgot
ZK-Powered DEX Grvt Doubles Down on On Chain Privacy with $19M Series A
The post ZK-Powered DEX Grvt Doubles Down on On Chain Privacy with $19M Series A appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grvt:- Onchain Privacy is destined to become the ‘new normal.’ As more people and institutions move money on blockchains, privacy – who can see your trades, balances and order history – is becoming a big worry. Public chains are transparent by design, which can expose traders to front-running, manipulation and theft. Grvt, a decentralized exchange focused on privacy, says it will fix that with zero-knowledge (ZK) technology that keeps sensitive details hidden while still proving transactions are valid. On Thursday, it announced a $19 million Series A funding round from ZKsync, Abu Dhabi’s Further Ventures, EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) and 500 Global. With this, it aims at building a more private, secure and easy-to-use on-chain finance system. Just in: We’ve raised $19M in a Series A co-led by @zksync, @further, @eigenlayer & @500GlobalVC. This brings our total funding to $34M. We’re full throttle to be the first privacy DEX to unify the fragmented trillion-dollar onchain market. And take it mainstream. Get the news… pic.twitter.com/xrWYlhjCFY — Grvt (@grvt_io) September 18, 2025 What Grvt will build DeFi activity and interest in layer-2 scaling solutions have been surging. Industry estimates point toward huge growth in decentralized finance over the next decade, and platforms that can offer privacy, speed and safety are seen as crucial to bringing more users on board. Grvt plans to be one of those platforms. Grvt is using the ZKsync Stack and a Validium L2 model that validates transactions without publishing private state on-chain. That means trade details can stay hidden, but the system still posts mathematical proofs to Ethereum to guarantee correctness and security. Further, Grvt’s use of EigenDA (EigenCloud’s data availability system) aims to solve a longstanding trade-off between making data available and keeping it private — something that has been difficult for many privacy projects to resolve. If…
GET
$0,007388
-5,84%
MORE
$0,0875
-0,81%
MOVE
$0,1293
-3,57%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:20
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining