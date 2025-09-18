‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’

Simon Curtis, Gareth Neame, Guest, Paul Giamatti, Alessandro Nivola, Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Julian Fellowes, Allen Leech, Harry Hadden-Paton, Penelope Wilton, Michelle Dockery, Raquel Cassidy, Kevin Doyle at Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images After six seasons and two movies, Downton Abbey is coming to an end with a third and final movie, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, now out in U.S. theaters. This article contains important spoilers past this point. I spoke with Simon Curtis, the director of Downton Abbey: A New Era and of The Grand Finale, about the final scene of the movie which will be, without any doubt, very nostalgic for the fans. After Mary finally inherits Downton, Lord and Lady Grantham leave the house for good, and move to the Dower house, as Lady Violet did when Lord Grantham inherited Downton, decades ago. As any fan of the series will tell you, only Mary deserved to inherit the house, especially after everything she went through and after caring so much for this house. In a very poignant and nostalgic final scene, we see Mary entering the great hall of Downton and relieving some of her best memories, such as her first dance with her one true love, Matthew Crawley, or simply seeing her late sister Lady Sybil, smile to her. The creator of the show, Julian Fellowes, was there alongside Curtis during the filming of this scene, although at the time, neither of them quite knew what Mary was thinking about at that moment. Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech in 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' Focus Features The director said, "We weren't entirely sure…