2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

The firm has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program, […] The post Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:15
UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

The post UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has plans to waive some of its rules for cryptocurrency companies, according to a Financial Times (FT) report on Wednesday. However, in another areas the FCA intends to tighten the rules where they pertain to industry-specific risks, such as cyber attacks. The financial watchdog wishes to adapt its existing rules for financial service companies to the unique nature of cryptoassets, the FT reported, citing a consultation paper published Wednesday. “You have to recognize that some of these things are very different,” David Geale, the FCA’s executive director for payments and digital finance, said in an interview, according to the report, adding that a “lift and drop” of existing traditional finance rules would not be effective with crypto. One such area that may be handled differently is the stipulation that a firm “must conduct its business with integrity” and “pay due regard to the interest of its customers and treat them fairly.” Crypto companies would be given less strict requirements than banks or investment platforms on rules concerning senior managers, systems and controls, as cryptocurrency firms “do not typically pose the same level of systemic risk,” the FCA said. Firms would also not have to offer customers a cooling off period due to the voltatile nature of crypto prices, nor would technology be classed as an outsourcing arrangement requiring extra risk management. This is because blockchain technology is often permissionless, meaning anyone can participate without the input of an intermediary. Other areas of crypto regulation remain undecided. The FCA has plans to fully integrate cryptocurrency into its regulatory framework from 2026. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/17/uk-fca-plans-to-waive-some-rules-for-crypto-companies-ft
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:15
Key Rates: The Fed Finally Gives In and Markets Stir

Powell cuts timidly, Trump shouts louder than ever, and crypto cheers. In Washington, the FED lowers its arms, while Bitcoin and stablecoins revise their choreography. L’article Key Rates: The Fed Finally Gives In and Markets Stir est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:15
Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Early Gains Of Cardano Back When It First Launched In 2017

ADA famously delivered massive gains after its 2017 launch, climbing from mere cents to over $3.00 during its bull run. […] The post Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Early Gains Of Cardano Back When It First Launched In 2017 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:13
SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

The post SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu investors uneasy as Kusama’s silence fuels leadership concerns. SHIB slid 13% in three days, retracing from $0.00001484 to $0.00001305. Shibarium exploit and Kusama’s absence have weighed on investor trust. Shiba Inu investors are voicing concerns about the project’s long-term direction as leadership uncertainty and slow ecosystem progress erode confidence.  The token, which rallied from its meme-coin origins to become the second-largest meme asset by market cap, counts more than 1.5 million holders worldwide. But as SHIB matures, the gap between early hype and current delivery has widened.  The project’s transition into an “ecosystem coin” with spin-off projects and Shibarium, its layer-2 network, once raised expectations. Analysts now point to internal challenges as the main factor holding SHIB back from fulfilling that potential. Kusama’s Silence Adds to Instability Central to the debate is the role of Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous lead developer. Investors are concerned about the intermittent disappearance of the project’s lead developer, who repeatedly takes unannounced social media breaks.  For instance, Kusama went silent on X for over a month before resurfacing this week amid growing speculation that he had abandoned the Shiba Inu project.  Kusama returned shortly after the Shibarium bridge suffered an exploit worth around $3 million. However, he did not directly address the issue but only reassured Shiba Inu community members of his commitment to advancing the project.  Although most community members didn’t complain about Kusama’s anonymity in the project’s initial stages, his recent behavior has raised concerns. Many are beginning to develop trust issues, particularly because nobody could reveal the SHIB developer’s identity for the past five years. He has conducted all communications under pseudonyms. SHIB Price Action Reflects Sentiment Shift Market reaction has mirrored the doubts. SHIB, which spiked 26% at the start of September, has since reversed. Over the last…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:13
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

TLDR Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value. These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply. Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve. Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential. [...] The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:08
‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’

The post ‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Simon Curtis, Gareth Neame, Guest, Paul Giamatti, Alessandro Nivola, Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Julian Fellowes, Allen Leech, Harry Hadden-Paton, Penelope Wilton, Michelle Dockery, Raquel Cassidy, Kevin Doyle at Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images After six seasons and two movies, Downton Abbey is coming to an end with a third and final movie, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, now out in U.S. theaters. This article contains important spoilers past this point. I spoke with Simon Curtis, the director of Downton Abbey: A New Era and of The Grand Finale, about the final scene of the movie which will be, without any doubt, very nostalgic for the fans. After Mary finally inherits Downton, Lord and Lady Grantham leave the house for good, and move to the Dower house, as Lady Violet did when Lord Grantham inherited Downton, decades ago. As any fan of the series will tell you, only Mary deserved to inherit the house, especially after everything she went through and after caring so much for this house. In a very poignant and nostalgic final scene, we see Mary entering the great hall of Downton and relieving some of her best memories, such as her first dance with her one true love, Matthew Crawley, or simply seeing her late sister Lady Sybil, smile to her. The creator of the show, Julian Fellowes, was there alongside Curtis during the filming of this scene, although at the time, neither of them quite knew what Mary was thinking about at that moment. Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech in ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Focus Features The director said, “We weren’t entirely sure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:08
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Bitcoin devs cheer block reconstruction stats, ignore security budget concerns

The post Bitcoin devs cheer block reconstruction stats, ignore security budget concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This morning, Bitcoin Core developers celebrated improved block reconstruction statistics for node operators while conveniently ignoring the reason for these statistics — the downward trend in fees for Bitcoin’s security budget. Reacting with heart emojis and thumbs up to a green chart showing over 80% “successful compact block reconstructions without any requested transactions,” they conveniently omitted red trend lines of the fees that Bitcoin users pay for mining security which powered those green statistics. Block reconstructions occur when a node requests additional information about transactions within a compact block. Although compact blocks allow nodes to quickly relay valid bundles of transactions across the internet, the more frequently that nodes can reconstruct without extra, cumbersome transaction requests from their peers is a positive trend. Because so many nodes switched over in August to relay transactions bidding 0.1 sat/vB across their mempools, nodes now have to request less transaction data to reconstruct blocks containing sub-1 sat/vB transactions. After nodes switched over in August to accept and relay pending transactions bidding less than 1 sat/vB, disparate mempools became harmonized as most nodes had a better view of which transactions would likely join upcoming blocks. As a result, block reconstruction times improved, as nodes needed less information about these sub-1 sat/vB transactions. In July, several miners admitted that user demand for Bitcoin blockspace had persisted at such a low that they were willing to accept transaction fees of just 0.1 satoshi per virtual byte — 90% lower than their prior 1 sat/vB minimum. With so many blocks partially empty, they succumbed to the temptation to accept at least something — even 1 billionth of one bitcoin (BTC) — rather than $0 to fill up some of the excess blockspace. Read more: Bitcoin’s transaction fees have fallen to a multi-year low Green stats for block reconstruction after transaction fees crash After…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:07
