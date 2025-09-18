‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

HIGH POTENTIAL – "Pawns" – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker's threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) KAITLIN OLSON Disney It's been seven months since the High Potential Season 1 finale, and now, the next installment has finally arrived. The sophomore season of the hit investigative crime drama kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 16, but when will new episodes be available on ABC and Hulu? High Potential premiered in September 2024 and follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mom with a genius-level IQ of 160. The first season saw Morgan, who worked as a cleaner for the LAPD, get upgraded as a consultant after her brilliant mind helped her solve crimes for the police. Meanwhile, the mother-of-two is also engulfed in a mystery of her own. Her boyfriend, Roman, disappeared 15 years ago after trying to buy diapers. For years, she feared that Roman was dead, and their eldest daughter, Ava, thought that he had left them, leading to issues between Ava and Morgan. Thankfully, Major Crimes Lieutenant Selena Soto agreed to help Morgan search for him in return for her help solving crimes. In the Season 1 finale, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) tells Morgan he may have tracked down Roman, setting the stage for a potential long-awaited reunion in Season 2. However, what Roman has been doing and why he disappeared for 15 years remains a mystery. The first season also ended with a serial killer, whom the team calls the "Game Maker," threatening Morgan's family. In a February…