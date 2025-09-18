2025-09-19 Friday

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The post To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com on Bancor’s approach to liquidity provision and token conversion. Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized liquidity protocol and cryptocurrency that aims to provide automated and continuous liquidity for decentralized applications (DApps) and tokens on various blockchain networks. Constant reserve ratio and reduced slippage Bancor’s platform facilitates the creation of liquidity pools and the exchange of tokens without the need for a traditional order book or a centralized exchange. The protocol is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce slippage, and enable easy token conversions. It’s algorithmic model uses a constant reserve ratio to calculate token prices within liquidity pools, enabling predictable and consistent token conversion rates. The automated market-making model used by Bancor helps reduce slippage, which is the difference between the expected and actual price of a token when trading. Token bridge Bancor provides a token bridge that enables the movement of tokens between different blockchain networks, facilitating interoperability. Unlike traditional exchanges, Bancor doesn’t rely on an order book for trading. Instead, it offers liquidity directly from the automated liquidity pools. BNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Bancor network. It is used for staking, providing liquidity. BNT holders can participate in the governance of the Bancor protocol by proposing and voting on changes, improvements, and updates. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bancor-bnt-token/
Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany

 In Germany, the digital bank Santander Openbank introduces trading in crypto, which offers BTC, ETH, LTC, POL, and ADA in the MiCA framework of the EU. Santander, the largest bank in Spain, has officially introduced cryptocurrency trading to its clients in Germany, using its digital division, Openbank.  With this new service, users can purchase, sell, […] The post Santander’s Openbank Sparks Crypto Frenzy in Germany appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Eric Schmidt-backed Keeta plans mainnet launch with 235m wallets

Keeta’s upcoming mainnet debut combines rare scale with regulatory focus. Backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, the chain plans to go live with hundreds of millions of wallets and built-in compliance tools designed to handle cross-border money flows. According…
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming?

The first spot XRP ETF is expected to hit the open market this week – XRP price predictions now eye $100 with TradFi exposure.
XRP Created Before Ripple, SMQKE Confirms in New Legal Review

TLDR SMQKE reveals that XRP was created before Ripple, shedding light on their distinct histories. The SMU Science and Technology Law Review clarifies the separate roles of Ripple and XRP in the financial landscape. XRP operates independently on open-source technology, separate from Ripple’s corporate control. Ripple focuses on creating financial products, while XRP serves as [...] The post XRP Created Before Ripple, SMQKE Confirms in New Legal Review appeared first on CoinCentral.
Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

The post Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm Skip to content Home Crypto News Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mantra-native-support-evm/
‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

The post ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) KAITLIN OLSON Disney It’s been seven months since the High Potential Season 1 finale, and now, the next installment has finally arrived. The sophomore season of the hit investigative crime drama kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 16, but when will new episodes be available on ABC and Hulu? High Potential premiered in September 2024 and follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mom with a genius-level IQ of 160. The first season saw Morgan, who worked as a cleaner for the LAPD, get upgraded as a consultant after her brilliant mind helped her solve crimes for the police. Meanwhile, the mother-of-two is also engulfed in a mystery of her own. Her boyfriend, Roman, disappeared 15 years ago after trying to buy diapers. For years, she feared that Roman was dead, and their eldest daughter, Ava, thought that he had left them, leading to issues between Ava and Morgan. Thankfully, Major Crimes Lieutenant Selena Soto agreed to help Morgan search for him in return for her help solving crimes. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri In the Season 1 finale, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) tells Morgan he may have tracked down Roman, setting the stage for a potential long-awaited reunion in Season 2. However, what Roman has been doing and why he disappeared for 15 years remains a mystery. The first season also ended with a serial killer, whom the team calls the “Game Maker,” threatening Morgan’s family. In a February…
Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

The discussion is now focused on layer 2 projects, which are quicker, less expensive and more scalable to users. Linea is leading with record interactions.
Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury GD Culture to add 7,500 BTC after Pallas Capital acquisition closes

Those tokens are worth around $876 million at current prices, making GDC among the top 15 largest publicly traded bitcoin holders.
