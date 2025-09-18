MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story
Desks still pass that story around because it’s proof that one coin can change everything. And the question that always […] The post Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story appeared first on Coindoo.
CHANGE
$0,00187889
-5,26%
WHY
$0,00000003253
+8,14%
Kopīgot
Coindoo
2025/09/18 04:39
Kopīgot
Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-cuts-rates-economic-risks/
COM
$0,017754
-4,29%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 04:39
Kopīgot
Nakamoto set to acquire BTC Inc following successful audit
The post Nakamoto set to acquire BTC Inc following successful audit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nakamoto plans to acquire BTC Inc following a completed and satisfactory audit. The acquisition will be structured as an all-stock deal, meaning Nakamoto will use its stock to buy BTC Inc instead of cash. Nakamoto, chaired by David Bailey, is positioned to acquire BTC Inc once its audit is complete, with the deal structured as an all-stock transaction. The Nakamoto board can exercise its option to acquire BTC Inc once the audit process concludes. The acquisition would be executed through an all-stock transaction structure, according to information released today. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nakamoto-acquire-btc-inc-stock-audit/
BTC
$116 274,66
-1,08%
COM
$0,017754
-4,29%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:37
Kopīgot
Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps
The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
U
$0,014805
+4,36%
COM
$0,017754
-4,29%
LINE
$0,0000385
-5,40%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:36
Kopīgot
‘We Didn’t Get It Done In Time’
The post ‘We Didn’t Get It Done In Time’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A new episode of “South Park” will not air Wednesday night as originally planned, series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced Wednesday afternoon, delaying the show’s first episode since it faced scrutiny for satirizing conservative activist Charlie Kirk weeks before his assassination. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said Wednesday afternoon they did not finish a new episode of the series in time. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Key Facts “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done,” Parker and Stone said in a statement, adding: “This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time.” Comedy Central confirmed to Forbes the delayed episode, the fifth episode of season 27, would instead air next Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. EDT. Some “South Park” fans noticed by Wednesday, no teaser trailer or synopsis for the upcoming episode had been released, a break from previous weeks in which the “South Park” social media accounts would tease new episodes days in advance. After the new episode on Sept. 24, the show will take a three-week break, according to Comedy Central, with new episodes airing every two weeks beginning Oct. 15. According to Comedy Central’s schedule for Wednesday night, the new episode was slated to air after reruns of all the season 27 episodes released so far—except for the second episode, “Got a Nut,” which Comedy Central pulled from the air after Kirk was assassinated. Why Did Comedy Central Pull An Episode Of “south Park?” “Got a Nut” was pulled from Comedy Central’s rerun rotation last week following Kirk’s assassination, though the episode remains available to stream on Paramount+. In the episode, main character Eric Cartman tries to win a debating award, the “Charlie Kirk…
M
$2,32886
-13,93%
T
$0,01675
-3,90%
OCT
$0,09316
+1,85%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:35
Kopīgot
SharpLink Buys Back 1 Million Shares as Ethereum Treasury Sits at $3.8 Billion
The post SharpLink Buys Back 1 Million Shares as Ethereum Treasury Sits at $3.8 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SharpLink repurchased 1 million shares of SBET at an average price of $16.67. The firm has now used around $32 million of its $1.5 billion stock buyback program, buying back around 1.93 million shares. Shares of SBET are down 2.62% in the last 24 hours, now changing hands at $16.33. Ethereum treasury firm SharpLink Gaming continued its share buybacks, repurchasing one million shares of SBET at an average price of $16.67 while its ETH holdings expanded modestly, the firm announced on Tuesday. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm has now repurchased 1.93 million shares of SBET in the last two weeks, using nearly $32 million of the $1.5 billion it approved for a share repurchase program in August. Meanwhile, it has added just 922 ETH or around $4.1 million to its treasury, since August 31. “We continue to be focused on stockholder value,” said Sharplink co-CEO Joseph Chalom in a statement. “By expanding our ETH concentration, we are reinforcing our commitment to align the long-term interests of SharpLink, Ethereum and our shareholders, while showcasing how digital assets can be responsibly and strategically deployed to drive meaningful value creation.” The firm’s market cap is currently trading below its net asset value of Ethereum holdings, according to its Ethereum dashboard—a situation in which Chalom previously indicated it would seek to repurchase its common stock. “The Company continues to believe its common stock is significantly undervalued in the market, and that stock repurchases represent the best method to maximize stockholder value under current market conditions,” the firm said in Tuesday’s announcement. Shares of SharpLink (SBET) were down around 2.6% since the opening bell on Tuesday, changing hands for $16.33. SBET has fallen more than 19% in the last month, underperforming ETH which has dropped just 2.2% in that time. The gambling marketer…
MORE
$0,08741
-0,99%
CAP
$0,15437
-2,41%
COM
$0,017754
-4,29%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:34
Kopīgot
5 Ways to Keep Your AI Assistant’s Knowledge Base Fresh Without Breaking The Bank
An outdated knowledge base is the quickest path towards inapplicable and incorrect responses in the sphere of AI assistants. The maintenance of information can prove to be technically intensive and costly.
PROVE
$0,8988
-2,91%
AI
$0,1432
-4,40%
BANK
$0,08046
-5,78%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/18 04:33
Kopīgot
New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS
The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on Wednesday advising all New York banking organizations to consider using blockchain analytics to strengthen compliance and manage risks tied to virtual currency activity. NYDFS Links Prior VCRA, Analytics Guidance in New Notice to Banks The Department of Financial Services (DFS or NYDFS) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/new-york-banks-advised-to-leverage-blockchain-analytics-nydfs/
COM
$0,017754
-4,29%
VIRTUAL
$1,2969
-5,89%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:33
Kopīgot
And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow
The first-ever ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin are expected to launch in the US tomorrow. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow
XRP
$3,031
-2,96%
HERE
$0,00026
+4,00%
EVER
$0,01866
+5,54%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 04:33
Kopīgot
USD/CAD steadies as BoC interest rate cut weighs on Canadian Dollar
The post USD/CAD steadies as BoC interest rate cut weighs on Canadian Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD snaps a two-day losing streak as the Canadian Dollar weakens following the BoC interest rate decision. The Bank of Canada cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps to 2.50%, citing weaker economy and softer inflation pressures. Traders turn attention to the Fed’s monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BoC) cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.50%, as expected. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3757 during the American session, snapping a two-day losing streak. In its Monetary Policy Statement, the BoC said that three key developments had shifted the balance of risks since July. The labour market has softened further, underlying inflation pressures have diminished, and Canada’s removal of most retaliatory tariffs has reduced upside inflation risks. Policymakers noted that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 1.6% in the second quarter, exports to the United States (US) fell sharply and uncertainty surrounding US trade policy has weighed heavily on business investment. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem underlined the reasoning behind the move, saying there was a clear consensus on the Governing Council to cut rates and that the reduction was appropriate given a weaker economy and reduced inflation risks. He added that the bank would remain data-dependent and closely monitor how trade disruptions, labour market slack and inflation expectations evolve. A notable change in today’s statement was the removal of explicit forward guidance on further rate cuts. While the Governing Council left the door open to additional easing if conditions deteriorate, the shift underscores a more data-dependent stance rather than a preset path of cuts. Meanwhile, a steady US Dollar (USD) is adding some pressure on the Loonie as traders await the Federal…
CHANGE
$0,00187889
-5,26%
MORE
$0,08741
-0,99%
MOVE
$0,1293
-3,65%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:32
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining