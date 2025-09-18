2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Unpacking The Astonishing 600 Million Vanish

Unpacking The Astonishing 600 Million Vanish

The post Unpacking The Astonishing 600 Million Vanish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking The Astonishing 600 Million Vanish Skip to content Home Crypto News PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pyusd-token-burn-impact/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.29%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:55
Kopīgot
Cracker Barrel Q4 2025 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Q4 2025 Earnings

The post Cracker Barrel Q4 2025 Earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an aerial view, a Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo hangs on a sign outside of a restaurant on Aug. 27, 2025 in Florida City, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Cracker Barrel Old Country Store said Wednesday the restaurant chain is focusing on enhancing its experiences for guests after it faced intense backlash over an attempted rebrand earlier this summer. The company reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon, and CEO Julie Masino said the company is “optimistic” about its future as it heads into next year. The stock sank 10% in after hours trading. Here’s how the company performed compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 74 cents vs. 80 cents expected Revenue: $868 million vs. $855 million expected Masino said Cracker Barrel was grateful for customers voicing their “passion for Cracker Barrel in recent weeks” and that the company is now switching its focus. “We’ve listened, switching back to our ‘Old Timer’ logo, hitting pause on remodels, and placing an even bigger emphasis in the kitchen and other areas that enhance the guest experience,” Masino said. “Many elements of our plan are working well and delivering results, as evidenced by five consecutive quarters of comparable store restaurant sales increases and 9% adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025.” Still, Cracker Barrel said it expects total revenue for fiscal 2026 of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion, compared with the $3.52 billion analysts expected, and a same-store traffic decline of 4% to 7%. The company faced backlash last month after it announced a complete rebrand, including a redesign of its logo and a remodeling of its restaurants. The new logo scrapped the image of a man sitting on a wooden chair leaning against a barrel, instead moving to a simpler…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0605+0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.29%
Sign
SIGN$0.07975-0.08%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:53
Kopīgot
Data Governance In Advertising Technology: Enhancing Campaign Performance Through Better Data

Data Governance In Advertising Technology: Enhancing Campaign Performance Through Better Data

Advertising technology has turned into a data-hungry monster, continually consuming numbers, insights, and patterns. If we don’t have any governance over data, it is messy, inconsistent, and probably useless. This is where data governance comes in, the unsung champion - maintaining data’s integrity, structure, and clarity.
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.225396-0.28%
Salamanca
DON$0.000684-0.29%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:52
Kopīgot
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01519-13.54%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+5.26%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Kopīgot
TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

TLDR TaskUs is accused of silencing employees investigating the Coinbase data breach. The amended lawsuit reveals a coordinated scheme involving TaskUs employees in India. TaskUs allegedly concealed the scope of the Coinbase data breach for months. Coinbase severed ties with TaskUs and offered a $20 million reward for information. The lawsuit claims TaskUs violated the [...] The post TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:47
Kopīgot
Buy iPhone 17 in 9 Days — or Let RI Mining Turn 1,199USDT Into Daily Crypto Income and Recover Your Costs

Buy iPhone 17 in 9 Days — or Let RI Mining Turn 1,199USDT Into Daily Crypto Income and Recover Your Costs

The post Buy iPhone 17 in 9 Days — or Let RI Mining Turn 1,199USDT Into Daily Crypto Income and Recover Your Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, USA—September 2025   Want to buy iPhone 17 after 9 days? The newly released iPhone 17, retailing for $1,199, continues Apple’s tradition of innovation. For many consumers, this amount represents a default annual expense. But in a world plagued by inflation, that same $1,199 could be more than just a fleeting expense—it could be the starting point for a sustained, daily stream of cryptocurrency income. If that money had been invested in a cloud mining contract with RI Mining, it might have generated a steady stream of USD returns in the form of Bitcoin(BTC), Ethereum(ETH), or Ripple(XRP）, generating real financial momentum—not just a bump in screen resolution. When Inflation Outpaces Wages, Smart Capital Gets Smarter In today’s economic climate, many are revisiting the “spend now, earn later” mentality that once drove consumerism. As ​inflation continues to outpace wage growth​, and the cost of living rises, ​financial habits are quietly changing​. Instead of purchasing depreciating assets, some individuals are turning to income-generating platforms like ​RI Mining​, where capital doesn’t disappear after a checkout page—but rather ​works daily to grow​. “It’s not about avoiding purchases. It’s about being intentional with them,” said one RI Mining user. “I looked at the phone, then looked at the math. The math won.” RI Mining: Cloud Mining Built for Everyday Users RI Mining cloud-based platform allows users to earn passive income from crypto without dealing with hardware, mining software, or electricity costs. It’s structured for anyone—newcomers or experienced investors—seeking daily, automated payouts and ​long-term capital utility​. Key Benefits: Daily Settlements — Crypto rewards are calculated and deposited every 24 hours No Hardware or Setup — Everything runs on RI Mining’s infrastructure Green Energy Powered — Data centers in Canada and Scandinavia run on solar, wind, and hydro AI Optimization — Returns adjust dynamically based…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.06408-1.85%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05849-0.35%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:46
Kopīgot
Most Companies Will Implement Stablecoins by 2026, $BEST Nears $16M

Most Companies Will Implement Stablecoins by 2026, $BEST Nears $16M

The post Most Companies Will Implement Stablecoins by 2026, $BEST Nears $16M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Survey: Most Companies Will Implement Stablecoins by 2026, $BEST Nears $16M Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/stablecoin-adoption-rises-best-wallet-nears-16m/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134089-4.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.29%
Sign
SIGN$0.07975-0.08%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:45
Kopīgot
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.7562-6.16%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13918+5.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.84%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Kopīgot
Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

The post Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists’ work by AI companies, calling them guilty of “wilful” copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry professionals. Their voice adds to many others within the arts industry that have expressed displeasure at AI firms for using their creative work to train their systems without permission. ICMP accuses AI firms of deliberate copyright infringement ICMP director general John Phelan told AFP that big tech firms and AI-specific companies were involved in what he termed “the largest copyright infringement exercise that has been seen.” He cited the likes of OpenAI, Suno, Udio, and Mistral as some of the culprits. The ICMP carried out an investigation for nearly two years to ascertain how generative AI firms were using material by creatives to enrich themselves. The Brussels-based group is one of a number of industry bodies that span across news media and publishing to target the fast-growing AI sector over its use of content without paying any royalties. Suno and Udio, who are AI music generators, can produce tracks with voices, melodies, and musical styles that echo those of the original artists such as the Beatles, Depeche Mode, Mariah Carey, and the Beach boys. “What is legal or illegal is how the technologies are used. That means the corporate decisions made by the chief executives of companies matter immensely and should comply with the law,” Phelan told AFP. “What we see is they are engaged in wilful, commercial-scale copyright infringement.” Phelan. In June last year, a US trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America, filed a lawsuit against Suno and Udio. However, an exception…
Mode Network
MODE$0.001647-1.49%
Echo
ECHO$0.03963+0.40%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01549-6.06%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:41
Kopīgot
Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The post Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub. The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation. The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly. Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences. Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events. Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing. The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/kalshi-ecosystem-hub-solana-base
Solana
SOL$242.2-1.82%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07433+2.17%
GET
GET$0.007388-5.84%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:40
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining