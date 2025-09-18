MEXC birža
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”
The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
Next Crypto To Explode: Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market
The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest […] The post Next Crypto To Explode: Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared first on Coindoo.
American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem
The post American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private equity would seem to be a natural fit for SME manufacturers’ increasing needs for growth and buyout capital. But there’s a problem. getty Baby Boom owners of small- and medium-sized enterprise manufacturing companies, which comprise about 98% of American industry, are reaching retirement age in droves, with Generation X not far behind. Those without relatives or partners to take over the businesses need to find buyers so they can exit. Private equity investors would seem to be the natural answer. Unfortunately, there exists a critical distrust of PE among industrial owners. Matt Guse is president of MRS Machining in Augusta, Wisconsin, a family-owned machine shop established by his dad in 1986. Author of the new book MRS Machining: A Manufacturing Story, Guse published an article on LinkedIn last week giving one reason for that great level of distrust among owners looking to sell. There’s a gap right now in manufacturing that mostly gets swept under the rug—a real disconnect between buyers and sellers that goes way deeper than price. Almost every week, I hear from private equity firms or buyers circling manufacturing businesses, coming in with their own playbooks. But let’s be honest: most buyers still approach business owners like they’re handing them a favor, tossing out the same tired 2x–4x multiples, assuming owners are desperate to cash out. That attitude misses the point entirely. Manufacturing business owners aren’t just selling off machines and real estate. They’re putting decades of hard work, community, and identity on the line. These are their legacies, not just another transaction to check off a spreadsheet. Treating these deals as cold, purely financial moves ignores everything that actually makes these businesses valuable in the first place. There’s a much deeper level of distrust that dates back about as long as MRS Machining has been…
Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why
According to crypto market analyst CoinBaron, Cronos (CRO) has underperformed during the current altcoin season, even as tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted double-digit gains. While most altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 90 days, CRO has stalled after a strong rally earlier this year. The token is down […] The post Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why appeared first on CoinChapter.
$480 Million In 2 Weeks? XRP Whale Movements Could Reveal The Next Price Direction
On-chain data shows that XRP whales are currently offloading their coins, which paints a bearish outlook for the altcoin. This comes as XRP struggles to stay above the psychological $3 level and risks dropping to new lows. XRP Whales Offload $480 Million Coins In Two Weeks Santiment data shows that XRP whales have dumped 160 million coins ($480 million) since around September 4, when their holdings peaked at around 6.95 billion. Since then, their XRP holdings have dropped from 6.95 billion to around 6.77 billion. These whales hold between 1 million and 10 million tokens. Related Reading: XRP’s Market Cap Beats Out Heavy Hitters In Climb Into 100 Top Global Assets — Here Are The Numbers There is also a similar pattern among whales holding 10 million to 100 million coins and those holding 100 million coins to 1 billion coins. The 10 million to 100 million XRP whales had begun offloading their coins since last month, with a notable drop from 8.1 billion coins to around 7.77 billion coins as of now. Meanwhile, XRP whales holding 100 million coins to 1 billion coins had begun offloading their coins since July, with a sharp drop in their holdings from around 10.83 billion during that period to 7.94 billion in August. However, since then, their holdings have remained stagnant, with these whales remaining on the sidelines, neither buying nor selling aggressively. This development paints a bearish picture for the XRP price as the token could witness further declines as these whales continue to offload their coins. Moreover, these whales are offloading their coins despite projections of a Fed rate cut this week and the upcoming launch of the first spot XRP ETF. This further fuels concerns that these events might turn out to be a ‘sell the news’ event, with a sharp price decline happening once they occur. A Potential Bearish Cross Lies Ahead For XRP In an X post, crypto analyst Egrag Crypto said that a potential bearish cross lies ahead for the XRP price. He predicted that the altcoin might dip to as low as $2.65 despite an imminent Fed rate cut. He noted that many are anticipating a rate cut but that the markets tend to react in the opposite direction, meaning that XRP could decline after the rate cut instead of rallying. Related Reading: XRP Price Forms Bull Flag On The Weekly Chart: Analyst’s $23 EOY Target Swims Into View Egrag Crypto further stated that for the XRP price to avoid the bearish cross, it needs to see a close above $3.07 and $3.13. If that happens, then he believes that the altcoin will be in a much stronger position to rally to the upside. The analyst predicted that XRP could rally to as high as $3.7 eventually. At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $3, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How
The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
TOSHI price soars 40% in a day – Will the rally hold?
Mapping the key levels to watch after TOSHI's explosive surge
xStocks Issuer Chose Switzerland to Avoid Whitelisting Tokenized Tesla Shares: CEO
Some assets deserve to be permissionless, according to Adam Levi.
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation
Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana Rockets 30%, Cardano Tests $0.90, While BlockDAG Miner Unboxings Take Over Social Media: Presale Hits $407M!
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/sol-rockets-30-ada-holds-0-90-blockdag-dominates-with-407m-presale/
